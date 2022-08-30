St Barbara Limited (OTCPK:STBMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2022 9:00 PM ET

Craig Jetson

Thank you very much, Sarah and good morning, everybody and thank you for joining me on St Barbara’s full year 2022 annual results presentation. On the call with me today are all members of the executive team and co-presenting with me today is Mr. Lucas Welsh, our Chief Financial Officer.

Safety remains our number one commitment with zero fatalities and life-changing injuries always being our target. One of our key challenges in FY '22 has been and continues to be absenteeism and mitigation of increasing COVID-19 numbers. Absenteeism increasing the risk of short crews trying to deliver output of full crews with perceived pressures to do so. This is not the St Barbara's safety way and is managed very carefully placing our people's safety and well-being first.

Safety remains our number one commitment with zero fatalities and life-changing injuries always being our target. One of our key challenges in FY ‘22 has been and continues to be absenteeism and mitigation of increasing COVID-19 numbers. Absenteeism increasing the risk of short crews trying to deliver output of full crews with perceived pressures to do so. This is not the St Barbara’s safety way and is managed very carefully placing our people’s safety and well-being first.

Along with labor shortages in general, this is placing pressure on maintenance and daily operations, including data of our contractors. With the TRIFR of FY ‘22 at 3.4 injuries per million man hours worked, there has been a slight year-on-year improvement. However, TRIFR performance of quarter four increase highlights the importance of not becoming complacent. We delivered a strong production and financial results in quarter four and are doubling down on ensuring safety remains top of mind.

Without a doubt, FY ‘22 has been a challenging year. Headwinds include the replacing of the DSTP at Simberi, which suspended production for over 7 months, shortly followed by a COVID outbreak on the island, extending the period even further. We had a seismic event which created a large rock fall at Gwalia, which forced the change in mine plan. But pleasingly, as we have invested in developing additional headings underground over the last 2 years, we are able to continue producing and delivered a very solid performance and a strong cash flow for the business.

In Canada, we had to contend with extreme weather events and permitting issues that delayed access to high-grade ore, but our engagement in Canada has begun to bear fruit with recent permitting successes. The operational teams have delivered a strong cash positive outcome at the same time as advancing engineering studies associated with Beaver Dam and Fifteen Mile Stream.

Despite all of these issues, as a group, we were able to produce 281,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,848 per ounce, which yielded an underlying profit of $24 million. Our net operational cash contribution was $77 million. For us, the standout achievement for the year was successful acquisition and integration of Bardoc Gold Limited. We have been able to accelerate the development of the first mine Zoroastrian with the first store now expected in Q1 FY ‘24. We now begin to study Aphrodite in more detail in preparation for early production of that operation as well.

The acquisition, along with organic growth in the Leonora province has delivered an additional 3.6 million ounces to our mineral resource. Our balance sheet is strong and ended the year at $99 million of cash in the bank. The last quarter saw a strong finish to the year. Of note, we had a net positive operating cash flow for the year, even with Simberi offline for more than half of it and further operational disruption due to COVID. All our operations are now in production, which has allowed us to start focusing on cost reductions for this year, a difficult task in a high inflation environment.

Guidance for the next year sees Leonora declining due to low grade section of the ore body and I will shortly take you through what’s happening with our grade profile at Leonora. At Leonora this year, we started to deliver our strategy to fill the mill, while simultaneously lifting our performance Gwalia as a single mine. Productivity increases in the mill and the mine are operating strategy-driven they are not capital. The acquisition of Bardoc Gold Limited gave us access to advance Zoroastrian and Aphrodite underground deposits. We have increased our land holdings in the province by approximately 7%, increased our mineral resource by over 3 million ounces of gold. Later in this presentation, I will go through the Leonora province plan in some further detail.

This next graph clearly demonstrates the glory days of Gwalia producing 12 grams per ton or a thing of the past. Not to forget the current grade, although 50% lower than those are the years gone. This operation and the surrounding province has become the envy of our peers. You can see the mine grade of Gwalia has gradually declined over time. For the next 2 years, we are expecting all line of Gwalia be above reserve grade, but when combined with lower grade ore purchases, mineralized waste and lower grade stockpiles, the combined oil mill grade falls to around 5.1 grams per ton, still high grade compared to our peers, but nonetheless has dropped.

To address this, we have deployed multiple strategies to increase ore to the mill. We source third-party ore. We have acquired Bardoc expediting production out of Zoroastrian to keep the mill full sooner and in the future for expanded periods of time. This is also enhanced by increased ore mine from Gwalia underground. But as you will know, that required a full turnaround, which is now – which we now need to continue with and to be sustainable into the future. Up until 2 years ago, Gwalia Deeps was in bad shape. There was only a single – one single mining front and 4 headings. There was a decline in mining performance limited by haulage capacity to the surface due to historical waste that conflicted with ore. Ore tons to the surface and development drilling were way behind due to the amount of stored waste and production performance preventing access to stopes to drill in import drilling performance is also added to that problem. These low development meters are significant for future years and we are still in catch-up mode today. This limited both future production and our ability to respond to underground seismic events.

In FY ‘21, for example, we started removing the waste and increasing development. In doing so, we curtailed production somewhat. This is now beginning to setup the mine for future years or be slower than one would like as we balance the business performance versus the ideal mine state. In September 2020, we had a fall [indiscernible] if you remember which materially constrained production and our ability to meet guidance for that year. Despite these setbacks, we persisted and managed to clear the historical waste through FY 2021.

Notwithstanding the second fall of ground in November ‘21, we were still able to achieve guidance in this year because we invested in the developing of multiple mining fronts. This is how important development drilling is for the reliable delivery of ore and waste to the surface being in balance. In FY ‘22, we achieved 859,000 tons of ore to the surface and we are targeting 1.1 million in FY ‘23 as we progressed into filling the mill. Production and productivity has increased by approximately 40% over this time with the ounces significantly affected, unfortunately, by lower grade.

In FY ‘23, we need to continue to focus on balancing development and production to ensure available sustainable year-on-year approach for Gwalia. The availability of skilled labor remains a challenge for the industry in Western Australia, including ourselves as we are not immune to these industry trends. We are working closely with our mining contract partner, Macmahon to attract and retain critical talent needed to maintain our underground operations and development. Macmahon have been very supportive and part of our strategy, but clearly, in an industry that struggles with experienced people as a number of people with the challenges Macmahon have delivered throughout the year, but with significant pressures given the current market conditions and that is certainly at risk for 2023 and certainly a major risk.

At Gwalia, we have further work ahead of us to achieve optimal performance. People will remain one of the biggest risks to achieve our plans. This is a combination of trade shortages and specialized operators. On the mining front, further mine flexibility is required by the way of more headings. This can only be delivered by development drilling, removing waste, in balance we are sending ore to the surface. While doing this, we carefully balance improvements against maintaining steady cash strength for the company. This balance is a focus that we are committed to achieving.

As I said earlier, production in Atlantic was restricted by severe weather in quarter three and delays obtaining waste rock storage permits. COVID and other roadblocks has meant its taken time to deliver our business continuity plans, but we now have a pathway forward. In April, I was able to get to Nova Scotia for the first time since joining St Barbara. While there, I met with the Premier of Nova Scotia, Mr. Tim Houston. Premier Houston has been supportive of a more collaborative approach. We are working together and have already dealt with some of the permitting backlogs. For example, we can now submit multiple permits at once. We have since attained two delayed permits, the ammonia treatment plant and the permit for the clay cutback has now been achieved.

Importantly, 3 weeks ago, we secured the Tailings lift permit delivering business continuity for the rest of FY ‘23. 2 weeks ago, our application to remain grandfathered under the existing permitting process of CEAA 2012 was granted for Beaver Dam and Fifteen Mile Stream. This has ensured that all our permitting and engineering done to-date remains valid and we can progress as planned. We expect the permitting for Cochrane Hill will be permitted under the new regulations of IAA2019.

In the coming year, we will finish mining at Touquoy pit, after which we will process stockpiles for approximately 2 years, while Beaver Dam is being permitted and constructed. We are confident that we can secure the in-pit tailing permit to tailings capacity for the remainder of the operations. The EIS approval for Beaver Dam remains on track for quarter four in FY ‘23.

The approach we are taking in Canada flows from the Leonora province strategy. The potential of the province approach in Western Australia will transfer to Canada. Both provinces are based around developing multiple ore bodies in regions which are substantial opportunities for growth. As in Western Australia, we hold extreme land holdings in Nova Scotia and believe we can continue to build on our strong resource base.

In the two extended trips I have had to Atlantic this year, supported by our President, Americas, Merrill Jones, I have been able to forge relationships with the government, including the Premier and his cabinet as well as the First Nations people. There is much more to do in this space and is not underrated. I am heading off there again very soon to work with our Atlantic team to continue building on these relationships.

As I said earlier, Simberi has returned to full production. This year was disrupted by the DSTP replacement, followed by an outbreak of COVID-19 in February. However, the quarter four production performance shows what this site can deliver. Roadblocks have been removed and the operation delivering is above current expectation. This has been enabled by senior management, including myself, consultants, technical experts being on the ground for the first time in 2 years to assist the site. The new ideas generated with our highly motivated team at site has led to a better mine and mill productivity and maintenance process with the availability of equipment slightly, but surely improving. Management expects the improvements delivered at Simberi in quarter four to continue through FY ‘23.

In terms of strategic review, discussions remain ongoing and are confidential, but I am pleased that there are multiple parties in the data room. The permit for the sulfide project was received a few weeks ago. This project extends mining life for more than 10 years. The project has a strong NPV. It creates enormous value notwithstanding that there have been price increases and scope changes. It’s a strong project and attractive to many other companies.

Before I hand over to Lucas to go through the financial results, I wanted to highlight some of the preliminary work the business has been driving in sustainability space. In 2020, we announced the 2030 and 2050 carbon intensity targets and we recently completed a study of opportunities for greenhouse gas emissions reduction. The study concluded that Leonora was the best place to focus our reference on reduced carbon emissions given its long life and mining permit certainty.

This slide articulates how we are thinking about achieving our targets as we set out. In February 2022, we commenced a PFS at Leonora focused on the installation of solar and wind payout offset gas usage and we expect to complete that within the FY ‘22 calendar year. We are proud that our decarbonization process is driven by switching to renewable energy rather than offset schemes. More of this to come in the future, I am sure.

With that, I will now pass over to Lucas to talk about our financial results and performance for the year. Over to you, Lucas.

Lucas Welsh

Yes. Thanks, Craig. I will start by looking at the key financial highlights for FY ‘22. Note that everything on this slide is underlying with the difference between statutory loss and underlying profit largely due to the non-cash impairment, which I will touch upon in a moment.

So, the impact of operating headwinds in FY ‘22, as Craig has just outlined, has of course flown through our financials as well. Underlying profitability and cash generation was down year-on-year at a consolidated level. The underlying EBITDA was $197 million, down 34% on last year and this result reflects the lower operating performance compared with prior year, mainly from Simberi with the DSTP down for half the year and Atlantic impacted by the severe weather, waste ore permit delays and the lower grade.

The EBITDA margin for the group remained healthy at 29% and the underlying net profit after tax was $24 million. The result was lower than last year and driven by reduced production across the group and higher cost mine at Simberi and Atlantic. I do note that the statutory of net loss after tax was $161 million. And as I mentioned before, the difference between the statutory and underlying is largely the non-cash impairment, but Note 3 to the year end accounts provides a detailed breakdown of all significant items and an explanation of each item.

Cash flow from operating activities was $88 million as we continue to generate cash from our operations despite the cost headwinds and Simberi have been offline for half the year. At 30 June, the cash position was $99 million, with interest-bearing debt, excluding right-of-use asset lease liabilities of $163 million, comprising mainly the $139 million syndicated debt facility and $19 million for finance leases. As Craig noted, in terms of NPAT, Leonora had a good year, which is reflected in its profitability compared with prior year, but this was offset by the operational issues Atlantic and Simberi, as already discussed. Just a quick note, the increase in income tax expense here compared with prior year is largely driven by the increased profitability at Leonora.

Now, looking at the Atlantic carrying value, as we had flagged recently, we knew it was likely with booking impairment in relation to Atlantic’s carrying value. Although we have recently had some success with Touquoy’s permits, including the tailings lift permit recently and confirmation remain on the CEAA 2012 permitting process for Beaver Dam and Fifteen Mile Stream. Now the historical delays we have experienced have driven some of the revaluation, as noted in the graph.

Other things impacting the impairment on Atlantic are the revision of the Touquoy resource model, which we disclosed back in February. And clearly, with COVID and impacts we’re seeing as an industry through cost inflation and supply constraints and so on. This has had an impact on estimated future costs for the projects, both the CapEx and OpEx. As a result, we’ve recognized $159 million non-cash after-tax impairment.

So breaking down the current carrying value, the operations value of $353 million represents the future cash flows from all our current plant operations, including Touquoy, Beaver Dam, Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill. As Craig mentioned before, we also hold an extensive land package across Nova Scotia, which we paid out $110 million, which includes the recent NS Gold acquisition. Now this underpins the prospectivity in the region, which will take into consideration in our Atlantic province plan strategy.

The cash flow, Leonora is clearly the standout here owing to its strong production results. The $61 million of growth CapEx was mainly spent at Simberi and related to the DSTP pipeline and the feasibility studies for the sulfide project. At Leonora, gross spend related mainly to capital projects for the underground mine, the tailing storage facility and the project feasibility work associated with the Leonora province plan.

At Atlantic, gross steam was for studies associated with the development projects of Beaver Dam, Fifteen Mile Stream and Cochrane Hill. The exploration spend there was focused mainly on Leonora and Atlantic. And as noted, during the year, we paid last year’s dividend, which amounted to $13 million cash outflow. As people are aware, we spent $31 million on the purchase of Kin Mining shares, the acquisition of NS Gold and cost associated with the acquisition of Bardoc. These outflows, was offset by the sale of our Duketon investment. In the first half of the year, we drew down $50 million on the Australian tranche of our syndicated debt facility to prudently manage our cash flow and working capital. The other $9 million in the graph was draw-downs on finance lease facilities.

Turning now to the balance sheet and net debt position. We finished the year with cash of $99 million, giving a net debt position of $64 million, excluding right-of-use asset lease liabilities. Total interest-bearing liabilities, excluding those right-of-use asset lease liabilities, was $163 million, which includes $139 million outstanding on syndicated debt facility net of costs. And in relation to that debt facility – syndicated debt facility, we have drawn down CAD80 million of the CAD100 million tranche and AUD50 million of the AUD200 million tranche. So that leaves us with just over AUD170 million equivalent available to be drawn. During the year, we also extended the maturity of this facility out to July 2025.

And with that, I’ll hand the presentation back to Craig.

Craig Jetson

That’s great. Thank you for that, Lucas. So turning back to our province plan clearly Leonora in particular our province plan strategically for Leonora central to any regional consolidation. And this is an envious position that St Barbara finds itself in with an exciting future and many possibilities to increase our value to our shareholders.

We are also cash flow positive at Leonora this year at $172 million in cash contributions after sustaining capital and growth CapEx. This gives us confidence that we can fund our growth projects organically. With the expansion of reserves and resources and extending St Barbara’s footprint across the region, our focus on Gwalia and the Leonora province plan is generating early rewards. Our province plan strategy is seeing undeveloped opportunities in the region beginning to approach us for future development. This is at a time when the industry performance in general, across our sector is in decline. But St Barbara mining is growing and become the gold business of the future, in particular central to regional consolidation and being the envy of most and the interest to everybody.

We have over 122 million tons of ore to be processed containing 10.5 million ounces of gold. With the productive mill centrally located in the province, our vast resource base represents decades per central growth, sustainable reduction and strong cash flow generation. All expandable at low cost, I previously mentioned, the hardest thing about gold mining is finding the gold and we already have plenty of it and it’s growing.

Our acquisition of Bardoc assets has given us access to two high-grade mines were already permitted. Through this acquisition, we have added 3 million ounces of additional mineral resources to our portfolio and access to a significant land holding as well. At Leonora province plan identified the opportunity to rail to our processing plant, which nobody else saw by rail the new St Barbara assets are about 180 kilometers away. They are daily trains and there are daily trains that pass by the operations every day that are empty.

The Board’s ambition to fill the mill back in 2019 and 2020 is being realized and has a life of its own with a flight plan to be delivered. This in itself is a whole company transformation. Zoroastrian will be in production within 12 months’ time or less, 6 months ahead of our original schedule. We have all finalized the underground client location and engineering is progressing very well. We expect it to be delivering approximately 300,000 tons in the first year of production at an average of 3 grams per ton to our mill.

While on the topic of resource extension, we increased resources earlier in the year from Tower Hill. We’re challenging – by challenging the railway line status, we are able to modify our approach to the way that we intend to mine to Tower Hill. We are now confident in our ability to move the railway line, and it enables us to mine Tower Hill was an open pit rather than an expensive underground mine. Ultimately, this drives a 600,000 ounce increase to its resource base, adding 15.5 million tons of material to be milled.

Furthermore, in September quarter this year, we are targeting the release of an inaugural reserve for the Tower Hill open pit. We also have Old South Gwalia, one of my first visits to Gwalia, I challenged the inherent assumption that new reserves could only be found at depth. This led to a review of the shallower at Gwalia. As a result, the inaugural resource was announced in the fourth quarter report for all South Gwalia, adding a further 1.9 million tons of resources at an average of 3.7 grams per ton.

This is the area between 600 and 1,000 meters below surface, far shallower than the current 1,800 meters below service than we are mining at the deeps at this point in time. We are working hard to develop a new mining front at Gwalia, improving production flexibility to improve mining rates. So as you can see from this slide, we have plenty of growth in front of us. Over the coming quarters, we will continue to define the rest of our South Gwalia orebody as it looks like it extends it close to the surface.

We are targeted announcing with the inaugural Tower Hill open pit ore reserve in the upcoming September quarter as a stretch. This will be followed up in the March quarter 2023, with the inaugural Harbour Lights open pit ore reserves. We also have a very large land package, holding in the province comprising of some 475 square kilometers. There are 25 priority targets in this package known so far, which have been identified as high potential areas and new areas. We are chasing high-grade deposits through these areas and have plans to drill 22,000 meters in FY ‘23.

We have a lot of gold in the ground and a lot of ore that we need to mine and process. We are in the enviable position of being able to expand our processing plant at a very low cost with lot of investment that will increase the processing capacity by 50%. And with improvements at Gwalia along with the new mines Zoroastrian and Aphrodite will be able to immediately fill the mill. We had always planned to install equipment capable of treating refractory ore at Harbour Light’s production.

The Aphrodite deposit complements this approach, giving us access to additional 6.7 million tons of refractory ore. The ability to process refractory ore will be unique to the Elinor processing plant within a 200-kilometer radius. We think this will provide many new opportunities for acquisition and discovery opportunities which are limited interest and value to other companies. Established infrastructure, processing capacity available today at low-cost, high-returning future expansions differentiate us from others in the province.

These next two tables clearly articulate why we are central to the regional consolidation. At our current rate of processing, we take it is 87 years to process the material we have. With this fee and gold available, we continue to look at creative low-cost ways to increase production capacity. Accelerating the delivery of high-quality resources we have in our portfolio will deliver value for our shareholders much sooner. Of course, it begs a question. is the expansion to 2.1 million tons per annum actually enough. We are studying the possibility and the economics of adding further milling capacity into the mix, and we look forward to updating the market as these studies mature.

Not only are our resources large, we also have 12 years of reserves at high grade. This underpins strong operational cash flow for the next decade. In terms of our strategy, I’d like to leave you today with a couple of key messages. It has been a tough year, but we are now showing progress at all our sites. We are delivering our Leonora province plan, which has strongly positioned us for regional consolidation. We have the largest mineral resource and ore reserves in the Leonora region. Near-term growth including Old South Gwalia Tower Hill and Harbour lights soon to be realized, a new high-grade mine into restoring on track to commence production in the next 12 months that will enable us to fill the mill of about 1.4 million ton rates as we have today. We also have the ability for a low-cost mill expansion. The ability to fund these exciting growth projects from our own cash flow.

Let’s not forget Leonora generated $172 million cash contribution after sustaining capital and growth capital this year, a year of unprecedented headwinds due to COVID-19, supply and labor shortages and inflation. Our engagement with both the federal and provincial governments in Canada is delivering as we continue to progress with our permits. Our province plans have always been about maximizing our shareholder values. The future of Leonora and Atlantic will be delivered from these plans. Simberi finished the year very strongly back in full production with cost decreasing. We are looking forward to progressing the strategic review.

With that, I’ll now pass back to Sarah and open up the call for any questions that people may have. Thank you very much. Sarah, over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you, Mr. Jetson. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Alex Barkley from RBC. Please go ahead.

Alex Barkley

Thanks. Hi, Craig and Lucas. Thanks for putting in your presentation on the Atlantic asset value reduction to that $463 million. Just wondering how that reconciles to the carrying asset and equity value in your financials because that number is a bit different to both of them? Thanks.

Craig Jetson

Yes, certainly. Yes. So, Lucas shall refer to you for that.

Lucas Welsh

Sorry, Alex, when you are saying the carrying value, you are talking from our [indiscernible]?

Alex Barkley

Yes, that’s right. So the $463 million doesn’t match your asset or the equity value.

Lucas Welsh

Yes. So one of the things that we’re looking at the carrying value is when we recognize the acquisition of Atlantic for accounting back in FY ‘20, with the mineralized asset that was generated, there was a very large deferred tax liability that was recognized as well. So when you net that off with the value of the mineral rights, that’s what gets us down to that $600 million or $400 odd million.

Alex Barkley

Okay. On the Simberi asset value, I noticed that one’s up $100 million. Is that around the sulfide project? And is that the change or the new absolute level in any way indicative of what you might be hoping for in the sale process?

Lucas Welsh

No. So really, the main change in the asset base in Simberi, obviously, the reestablishment of DSTP. There was also quite a bit of waste stripping that was done during the years. That’s a capitalization of that waste stripping. So they are probably the two main movers there.

Alex Barkley

Okay. I think the CapEx number was a bit lower, though, was it like $50 million or something?

Lucas Welsh

Yes, that’s right. So sorry, Alex, also through the inventory with obviously shipping and everything else closing down. We did order a bit more in terms of consumables to make sure we’re covered in case there any shortages or any shipping disruptions.

Alex Barkley

Okay. And the last accounting one, on the building brilliant operating costs, I do appreciate it’s dropped this financial year. Why have you called that an extraordinary item rather than capitalize that cost? And is this sort of the last financial year, we should be expecting that?

Lucas Welsh

Yes. So really, in terms of calling that out as a significant item, this is really just consistency with the prior disclosure, where last year, it was $20 million odd. So it’s really just consistent with that. probably as we see going forward next year, this will just be normal operating cost for us.

Alex Barkley

Okay. And what was that expense this year?

Lucas Welsh

So I think in the significant note, we had about $3 million of that off the top of my head, and there was probably about another $1 million that we expensed just as operating.

Alex Barkley

Yes. Okay. Alright. Thanks, Lucas.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Andrew Bowler from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Andrew Bowler

Hi, gents. Just a couple of me – from me, sorry. So first, just on Gwalia, you just comment that you’re expecting bit of a slow start to the year with grade improving in the second and third quarters. I was just wondering if you could just give us a rough first half, second half production split for that asset or is that grade come talking about the Gwalia underground itself and it sort of smoothed out by those ore purchases you talked about earlier?

Craig Jetson

Andrew, there is a few, I guess, moving pieces to that particular question. One is if the production profile is going to be a soft start for the first quarter. And we have certainly struggled with, I guess, the trend of shortage of labor, shorter technical people around maintenance and experienced operators, which also affect us. So we had always planned on a slow and soft start for the quarter and ramping up for the next three quarters to get back on track. So that was in our plan, and we certainly see that unfolding. The grade I guess, stays constant for most of the year does pick up in year two as we go through and transition through this particular sequence of the ore body. So that will be short-lived. But I guess, clearly, with the lower grade material being fed to the mill from more purchases and tolling material and stockpile has been lower to the head grade and of course head grade dropping off itself. So, there has been quite a few headwinds that we have got into our plan that we are currently doing with. But it’s still producing some very strong cash position and very good operational results. The productivity of the mine is actually up 40% from a couple of years ago which is grade, but that’s clearly offset by grade.

Andrew Bowler

No. But you can’t give us a rough first half, second half split, just so we can get quantum of that lower grade in the first quarter, or is that something you will find out at the quarterly time?

Craig Jetson

Yes. Look, I would rather keep that to the quarterly, because we are only halfway through the first quarter at this point in time. So, would it be remiss of me to take a guess. I will give you a number because since I do that something will materially change the way that the world works. But look, I think we have got a few headwinds to combat. We predicted a slow start, it will be. We are certainly on track to deliver what we said we are going to attract with some upside and levers we will pull during the year. I think the health of the mine at this point in time with multiple headings different mining fronts with Gwalia shallows coming online, hopefully later in the year. We have got a very robust and good outlook. We just make sure that we continue looking after the asset, keep making sure we do the development drilling, removing the waste, getting the right balance of ore to the surface for a good business outcome as well. So, it’s a little bit slower than we would like for the first couple of years, but we have certainly made head-roads into that for a reliable business going forward, and we will sustain and maintain that. And we are going to have soft quarters. There is no doubt, every quarter, unfortunately, as you would know, Andrew, we are not going to give a guidance and then divide it by four whatever the quarters are, we will have soft quarters and we will have better ones. So, we will certainly work through that.

Andrew Bowler

Alright. Thanks for that. And just the last one for me, just referring to Slide 14 just talking about your unplanned reduction carbon intense. Just on that slide, there is no mention there. I don’t think I can see from Simberi at all. I was just wondering if that does include the outlook, including Simberi or if any if it does, what might that look like if you do happen to reach an agreement on the disposal of Simberi?

Craig Jetson

Yes. Look, Simberi is an interesting one in terms of what we are talking about here because it’s so difficult to achieve. I mean if I look at the overall business outcome for St Barbara allowing all of that targets – sorry, achieving our targets, Leonora is a standout investment opportunity to be able to achieve those. And as I said during the deck presentation, it’s a standout because of its permit of surety, long life and the investment that goes along with that. But also it lends itself to building a solar power and wind generating facility, which is not an offset program, it’s actually generally replacing the gas that we would use. Simberi is a very difficult one because nothing from the technology perspective, at this point in time actually fits there. And we have got some work going on in Atlantic in this space that’s achieving some good early results. But while the strategic review is on, while clearly, the feasibility study shows that Leonora is the best place for investment, that’s where we will concentrate at this point in time.

Andrew Bowler

No worries. So, that chart does include Simberi for the time being I think from what your commentary, it’s fair to say on a target intensity basis, it’s probably higher than Atlantic and Gwalia?

Craig Jetson

Yes. Andrew, it’s absolutely because with respect to everything that goes to that island is shipped in, including all the deals all the power and then we have to generate it, and we have to rectify it and we have to distribute it. So, it’s a very power expensive intensive operation. And unfortunately, things like solar and plenty of sunlight, plenty of heat, but there is also way too much cloud to make sold of all that’s viable. We have done the studies and had a look at it. But at this point in time, we won’t be going there with it.

Andrew Bowler

No worries. It sounds great. Thanks very much.

Thank you. Your next question comes from David Radclyffe from Global Mining Research. Please go ahead.

David Radclyffe

Hi. Good morning Craig and team. Question just is looking at Tower Hill and maybe if you could expand a little bit on just where your current thoughts like that as a potential open pit when you think about resizing the mill for the future of Gwalia. I appreciate you are working on the reserve, but is there any color you can provide about your current thoughts about what the lead time might be given that you have got to do water in that pit volumes. And if maybe you can produce for a period without needing to maybe move that nearby infrastructure?

Craig Jetson

Yes, sure. I think the – that’s, I guess a wider picture to look at, not just in silo because if I look at the reason we acquired Zoroastrian and Aphrodite is the short-term fill the mills as soon as we possibly could because when I look at things like Tower Hill, Harbour Lights, Gwalia shallows, etcetera, not so much as shallow as such, but certainly, Tower Hill and Harbour Lights is permitting to go through. There is mine designed to go through. There is a rail that needs to be removed and intermodal system that needs to be built and constructed in conjunction with many different bodies of people, including government, local and state in WA. So, it’s a journey to get to those development opportunities and the sequencing of that will be just in time, if you like. So, we are not going out and spending money on studies, although we are doing the engineering work, and we are doing what we need to do in preparation for a prefeasibility, if you like. But we have got a really good pathway forward now to fill the mill to 1.4 and potentially 2.1. And it’s really then the sequential timeline of when do we actually need Tower Hill, Harbour Lights to come online is what we are working through. I suspect it’s possibly up to another 3 years from now as a stretch to be able to have all those pieces put together to where we are de-constrained and have both Tower Hill and Harbor Lights online. At the same time, we have got refractory material coming out of, I guess the Bardoc assets that we purchased as well with Aphrodite. So, it’s really in the balance and that’s sequencing everything to keep the mill full for as long as we possibly can.

David Radclyffe

Okay. Great. Thanks for that. I will pass it on.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Stuart McKinnon from The West Australian. Please go ahead.

Stuart McKinnon

Good afternoon Craig. Just a query on the talks with Genesis Minerals, I think the last thing you have announced on that is that talks are ongoing. I know since then, there has been a bit of a backlash from key shareholders over those talks and what the potential merger might look like. Can we assume that those talks are now off or have certainly called since your last announcement on that, or are they ongoing?

Craig Jetson

Yes. Look, I will start by saying that they are certainly ongoing. I mean there is no reason to call opportunity discussions down. And there is certainly no reason to look – to stop looking at potential growth, different strategies, consolidation, whatever it is. And I have been saying since joining St Barbara consolidation in the province, which was certainly on the Board’s vision. And the ability to do that over time was sensible and a sensible thing to do, and I am certainly open to that. Genesis is not the only group of people that I have been talking to and Andrew and the business development team have been talking to. I mean we talk to many different parties, many different people. And we put all the pieces together from our perspective. And then we pursue what’s the best for our shareholders in return. Now, keeping in mind the Board strategy of 3 years ago was to fill the mill. And certainly, part of that strategy has been – is coming to fruition with Aphrodite and Zoroastrian in particular. There is clearly now St Barbara has become the jewel in the crown in the province, and that’s my language. But the fact of the matter is, we are the hub of that province that’s got a lot of opportunity to grow the infrastructure to grow. And I guess, drive integration and consolidation across the group. What that looks like at the end of the day, you have got to have a bit of courage and you have got to have some vision. So, we are open to talking to anybody, and I am not shy from saying the Genesis discussions at times are ongoing, along with other discussions as well. There is more than one train in the station that we need to make sure that we are analyzing. We are getting the right view as we do our diligence and go through our business development thinking our strategy to grow in the province. And so I am not suggesting for a moment conversations have stopped.

Stuart McKinnon

Okay. Thanks Craig.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Peter O’Connor from Shaw and Partners. Please go ahead.

Peter O’Connor

Good morning Craig, and good morning Lucas. Craig to the last question, how many trains are in the station? How many platforms does it have how many parties are out there?

Craig Jetson

Peter, I think there would be four or five that are genuine contenders to be honest, in terms of consolidation in our priority. I guess because you just don’t – I wouldn’t consolidate bits and pieces just for the sake of consolidation. I think if you are going to be transformational, you have to back yourself and you have to do a lot of work with a lot of different parties. So, I think there is three to four real opportunities that sit on the table that we are analyzing. We talk to people about. One of the things that I think is great for St Barbara’s perspective. One, the Board’s vision of 2 years or 3 years ago to fill the mill as best as we possibly could as soon as we possibly could. That is such a shareholder value contribution that we will pursue with rigor. The second part of that is given our situation and where we are, we are now becoming clearly an interest to a lot of people because of the phone calls we get the conversations that we have. But we are also have the envy of a lot of business as well to have what we have got in our portfolio. What we need to do now is to maximize that benefit with the best consolidation that makes sense at the time. And we will certainly do that. We won’t be rushed into these things, but we will make strategic decisions and it will be to the benefit of our shareholders going forward. And quite excitingly, there are – as we grow as a business, as people understand the province plan thinking to fill the mill, thinking of a couple of years ago, people are getting really interested in the value proposition that St Barbara currently has. What we need to do now is join the dots and start delivering against those plans and strategies.

Peter O’Connor

Craig, Simberi, I know you talked about confidential process, but can you give us a sense of the timeline where you are at in that timeline? Is it just at data gathering stage or the site visits underway? Are we at non-binding bids? Could you give us a sense how this is playing out and how long it to play out for?

Craig Jetson

Yes. Peter, they are reasonably well advanced. So, the business development team led by Andrew has certainly been working hard in this space, along with other areas of development for the company. I would have to say it’s well advanced. There has been site visits. There are multiple people that are credible. I mean that in the right sense in the data room looking. A lot of great questions being asked because of the level of interest. So, it’s not a fire [ph] sale. It’s not something that we’re offloading and walking away from at any cost. It’s a strategic play to be able to make sure that, that mine continues on with the life of the next 10 years to 12 years under the sulfide project and does so very, very well and does in a way that fits St Barbara values in terms of operating in that country. And pleasing to say there are some really good operators in there looking at that interest. So, not a fire sale, won’t be overnight, but it won’t be a drawn out process either because it’s what advanced to this point.

Peter O’Connor

If I was to say that given the recent transactions in the sector, this is an FY ‘23 closure deal or completions either way, given where we are at this part of the year?

Craig Jetson

If I understand the question correctly, for the year, I think, for sure.

Peter O’Connor

Okay. Can I ask you about resources, Craig. In the Leonora, you talked about the refractory mill being the only one with your 200 kilometers when you do that update. What proportion broadly speaking, across the Leonora District within that 200,000 radius is refractory versus 3 million, just to get a sense for the option that you have got there?

Craig Jetson

Yes. Look, I think there is a significant more that could come into the portfolio if we successfully negotiated our way and never got their way through to get hands on them. I think there are other resources out there that won’t be developed because the standalone, they don’t really support building another mill and building another processing plant. There are enough mills in the region now for good consolidation. There is enough processing capability to be able to do that. And if we consolidate it in the right way, then that opens up a whole range of different flexibility in terms of the way you could operate what gets fit to what mill and what goes where. I believe there is two or three more refractory ore sources to be had. And I think there are more in the pipeline as people realize that now they can transport their ore to one of many mills post further consolidation. So, I think that’s still emerging of exactly how much is out there. But given what we have with Aphrodite and already what’s in our portfolio, We have got a significant holding on refractory material enough to just – well not truly justify a planned expansion to be able to accommodate for that. What I am keeping my eye on and the business development team we are keeping an eye on is what else is in front of us that we could bring into the portfolio as well.

Peter O’Connor

In terms of resources in the Leonora area and exploration spend, are you just looking at resource to reserve conversion given you have got such a long tail or should that money be actually put into BD?

Craig Jetson

There is a balance for sure. I think I am clearly excited about the acquisition of the Bardoc assets because of the amount of ground that come with that and the high potential and high identified – or the targets that have been identified rated high by our geology group and our exploration team. So, I am keen to focus some drilling in that area. At the same time, we believe some extension drilling on particularly Gwalia Shallows and particularly on Zoroastrian could extend the life of those mines substantially. So, we will be focusing in those areas. Not so much in Simberi for the obvious reasons. So, we have planned back a lot, we still old hold some tenements, obviously, in Papua New Guinea that we need to turn over. We need to do some drilling in to keep them. And the same thing applies to Atlantic. Now while we go through the permitting over the next couple of years at Atlantic, there are some minimum amount of work that we have to achieve and do and we will keep those tenements live and do that because we still believe in the Atlantic business has been a very strong business going forward once we saw some business continuity out. But the real opportunity is to grow and extend what we currently have in the lean or a province that, that is a huge opportunity. If you sit back subjectively and map out what survivable bringing into our portfolio, future development, future growth, along with high rating targets. That’s where the best bank for our exploration dollar is at this point in time.

Peter O’Connor

Last question. The revaluation for Lucas, the first part of the waterfall, Lucas the economic assumption change, what was involved in economic assumptions? Is that currency is the gold price or anything else?

Lucas Welsh

Yes. Thanks. It’s pretty straightforward. It’s just changing gold price as well as a discount rate through there are the main changes.

Peter O’Connor

There has been quite a few impairments like in the last couple of weeks from different companies, and many of them used part of the impairment was gold price lower. What assumption did you or your auditors use for gold price going forward? Was it consensus numbers, or was it the forward curve?

Lucas Welsh

So, it’s mix both. So, if you go to note you can actually say what the prices we are using there. So, we didn’t use the forward curve at the end of June because it was quite high. So, we are selling a bit more conservative there.

Peter O’Connor

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now hand back to Mr. Jetson for closing remarks.

Craig Jetson

Thank you, Sarah. I appreciate that. And look, thank you everybody for dialing in and listening to Lucas and I this morning. I hope we will give you some confidence that we finished the year very strong, and we will continue to do so and grow our business and continue on through this year delivering safe ounces to our portfolio and clearly, some safe cash to our business as well. So, thank you everybody for participating today and joining us. It’s well appreciated. Thank you. Thanks Sarah.

