Introduction

Following their large 7-Eleven acquisition late in 2021, CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was enjoying extraordinary times by early 2022 but alas, a distribution reduction was still likely due to a significant risk lurking under the surface, as my previous article explained. Even though the second quarter saw even stronger operating conditions, sadly, it was still insufficient to relieve this risk and thus their distributions are now skating on very thin ice with a critical deadline approaching within as little as 30 days that could scuttle their very high 10% yield.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Their cash flow performance enjoyed a very significant increase year-on-year during the first quarter of 2022 on the back of their 7-Eleven acquisition and booming operating conditions as both wholesale fuel margins and volumes trended near-record levels. Thankfully, this continued into the second quarter with their operating cash flow for the first half of 2022 now up to $54.7m and thus a very impressive 33.27% higher year-on-year versus their previous result of $41m during the first half of 2021.

Despite this improved financial performance helping lift their free cash flow to $38.2m during the first half of 2022, their distribution coverage was still weak at 96.04% and thus meant that they were still reliant upon debt and divestitures to fund a small portion of their distribution payments that totaled $39.8m. Admittedly, if their $4.4m working capital build from the first half of 2022 is removed, it boosts their underlying free cash flow to $42.6m and thus is now slightly above their distribution payments. Whilst this would normally be sufficient to deem their distribution coverage adequate, in my opinion, this would be short-sighted since their relatively strong free cash flow was materially helped by record wholesale fuel margins, as the graph included below displays.

It can be seen that the second quarter of 2022 saw a wholesale fuel margin of $0.118 per gallon, which followed their already very strong level of $0.102 per gallon during the first quarter. Historically speaking, there is far more downside than upside from this point, which means that their financial performance is far more likely to soften rather than strengthen during the coming quarters. This situation is not unique to their partnership nor a result of superior management, as their peer, Sunoco (SUN) also enjoyed this same boost, as my other article discussed. The outlook for a recession or economic slowdown on the horizon as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates makes it likely that either their volumes or fuel margins will subside, thereby hindering their financial performance. Due to their minimal capital expenditure, unitholders cannot expect fundamental growth coming in the future to effectively offset lower wholesale fuel margins.

Due to their improved financial performance during the second quarter of 2022, their net debt was stable with its latest level of $790.2m being virtually identical to its level of $790.7m when conducting the previous analysis following the first quarter, as immaterial divestitures closed the gap between free cash flow and distribution payments. When looking ahead, the direction their net debt takes obviously depends upon whether their relatively strong free cash flow continues, although given it required record wholesale fuel margins to simply remain steady, this indicates that an upwards direction is far more likely than a downwards direction.

Apart from helping their distribution coverage, their improved financial performance also helped push their leverage modestly lower following the second quarter of 2022. This now sees their respective net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow dropping to 5.54 and 6.69, whereas their respective results were 6.54 and 7.91 when conducting the previous analysis following the first quarter. Even though any improvement is positive, these still remain materially above the threshold of 5.01 for the very high territory, which is obviously anything but ideal for unitholders and given the outlook for their financial performance and net debt, there is far greater scope for their leverage to increase than decrease going forwards.

When turning to their liquidity, the second quarter of 2022 saw their current ratio climb to 0.73 from its result of 0.70 when conducting the previous analysis following the first quarter, thereby essentially offsetting their cash ratio that dropped to 0.02 versus 0.07 across these same two points in time. Even though this seems okay, their story is much deeper because as readers may remember from my previously linked article, their leverage ratio was above the soon-to-be-imposed limit of their credit facility covenant. This suppressed their liquidity, keeping it weak as they faced a possible funding crunch later in 2022 and disappointingly, this remains the case despite it edging slightly lower, as per the commentary from management included below.

“…our blended aggregate leverage ratio would be around 4.85x compared to approximately 5.1x at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.”

-CrossAmerica Partners Q2 2022 Conference Call.

As a further reminder, following the 30th of September 2022, the leverage ratio limit for their credit facility covenant reverts down to only 4.75, as was discussed within my earlier article in detail when this risk first emerged. Upon reading their latest Q2 2022 10-Q SEC Filing and their previously linked associated conference call, there were no mention of this covenant being altered. This means they only have the third quarter of 2022 to shave at the barest minimum, 0.11 from their leverage ratio to remain below its limit, which does not appear an easy feat given their financial performance is more likely to soften than strengthen. When it comes to investing, covenants are a very serious financial obligation that the partnership must meet, if not, a distribution reduction or suspension is the best case as a breach could trigger bankruptcy and thus with this critical deadline fast approaching, it now leaves their liquidity very weak.

Admittedly, they may possibly issue more preferred equity to help, as they did during the first quarter of 2022, although given it carries a 9% distribution yield, this is hardly a desirable outlook for common unitholders who would see even less free cash flow to cover their already burdensomely large distributions. Another possible path would be divestitures, although in my eyes, it is dubious whether these could create value for unitholders in the medium to long-term as fewer assets equal fewer earnings.

Conclusion

They are skating on very thin ice heading towards the end of the third quarter with their leverage ratio sitting above its soon-to-be-imposed limit. Unless they find a way to materially reduce their leverage ratio very quickly or receive reify from their lenders, they appear as little as 30 days away from a significant distribution reduction or suspension with the end of September fast approaching. Whilst they may find a way to sustain their distributions, I nevertheless believe that downgrading to a sell rating is appropriate with there being far more scope for disappointment and thus losses than vice-a-versa.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CrossAmerica Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.