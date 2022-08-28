Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) ("the Fund") is an exchange traded fund ("ETF"). In early June 2022, I published an article on Seeking Alpha, titled, DBE - An Energy Futures ETF For The Short-Term. I concluded that DBE was a "Hold" for the short term.

However, market conditions and my outlook have since changed. I view the oil and natural gas complex as highly over-priced.

To summarize, DBE:

Seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Energy Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ Opt Yield Energy Index ER or Index) plus the interest income from the Fund's holdings of primarily US Treasury securities and money market income less the Fund's expenses. The Fund is designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in commodity futures. The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world - light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, Brent crude oil, RBOB gasoline and natural gas. You cannot invest directly in the Index. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted annually in November. The fund's index is designed to reduce the effects of contango by selecting futures contracts that, by its rule, have the highest implied roll yield for each commodity. The fund weights commodities by liquidity rather than production and strategically selects futures contracts in an attempt to maximize roll yield. The index underweights WTI and Brent crude relative to our benchmark, while providing extra exposure to Heating Oil, RBOB Gasoline and Natural Gas. Gas oil is completely excluded. Structured as a commodity pool, investors should expect a K-1 at tax time. The fund and the index are rebalanced and reconstituted annually in November.

As of the end of July, the Fund's top ten holdings were:

The Fund charges a Management Fee of 0.75%.

Seeking Alpha has graded its expense ratio as a "D."

DBE has about $240 million in Assets Under Management ("AUM"). That's down about $30 million from my June 1 article.

Invesco outlined the risks in its Prospectus, noting that:

Risk Factors You could lose money investing in Shares. You should consider carefully the risks described below before making an investment decision. You should also refer to the other information included in this Prospectus.

In fact, DBE has returned just 5.5 % since inception in February 2007.

Moreover, the Maximum Drawdown ("MD") was 85%. Such a huge loss eliminates DBE as a long-term investment for me.

Comparison to BRS Model Portfolio Results

I commenced trading an energy futures portfolio as of June 23, 2022, consisting of NYMEX WTI crude, RBOB Gasoline, Heating Oil and Natural Gas. I post the daily positions and track record on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Boslego Risk Services.

My algorithmic trading (AT) strategy is based on behavioral finance theory and, more specifically, an article written by Nobel economics laureate (2013), Robert J. Shiller. In his paper, "From Efficient Markets Theory to Behavioral Finance," he discusses the failure of the efficient markets' theory to explain stock market prices and the "blooming of behavioral finance." He proved that stock market prices exhibited "excessive volatility" from what would be expected, if market prices behaved according to the efficient markets' theory.

In particular, he describes one of the oldest theories about financial markets, which he calls price-to-price feedback theory. Essentially, he argues that the emotions of greed and fear drive market prices far too high on the upside, and much too low in downturns.

Source: Journal of Economic Perspectives-Volume 17, Number 1-Winter 2003-Pages 83-104.

In his book, Irrational Exuberance (2000), Shiller argued that "market feedback, transmitted by word-of-mouth as well as the media, was at work in producing the bubble we were seeing then. I further argued that the natural self-limiting behavior of bubbles, and the possibility of downward feedback after the bubble was over." He created a feedback model to describe price changes with a distributed lag and compared them to price changes, if they had behaved like a random walk, as held by the efficient markets' theory.

Source: Journal of Economic Perspectives-Volume 17, Number 1-Winter 2003-Pages 83-104.

I developed and tested hypotheses to try to quantify conditions that might make investors feel greedy or fearful. And it turns out that the size of market gains and losses, combined with the speed of them, does a pretty good job in determining when to be long (bullish), when to be short (bearish), and when to be out (neutral). There are other unique positioning techniques built into my model, such as a position adjustment based on market price volatility for risk control.

Risk Management is Key

In The Intelligent Investor, Benjamin Graham states, "the essence of investment management is the management of risks, not the management of returns." At the heart of this approach is loss minimization, deliberately protecting oneself against serious losses. Warren Buffett described this book as "by far the best on investing ever written."

My approach is to separate emotions from investment decisions by running an algorithmic trading (AT) strategy that provides systematic, quantitative signals. The benefit of an AT strategy is that it can be back-tested under many different market conditions to determine the potential risks and returns of its future use. While such a strategy cannot guarantee future results, it can show how it would have performed in the past, unlike discretionary strategies, dependent on the skills of a trader. And at the least, it can eliminate strategies that would have performed poorly in the past.

Real-Time Results

For the period June 23rd through August 30th, the total return for DBE was -5.75%, whereas my BRS strategy was -0.34%.

Yahoo Finance data, BRS

However, my results were achieved through much lower risk exposure. The Maximum Drawdown ("MD") for DBE was 14.45%, whereas the MD for BRS was 4.43%.

Yahoo Finance data, BRS

Conclusions

Looking forward, a major short-trading opportunity may present itself if and when the Iran nuclear deal is concluded. It has been recently reported that Iran may have about 93 million barrels in offshore storage they could sell when the deal is finalized and before they ramp up their production by about 1 to 1.3 million barrels per day.

The Saudi oil minister had said maybe OPEC will cut back its production if Iran comes back into the market. But such a move would be highly criticized by their defender - the U.S. The Russian news agency, Tass, reported that OPEC+ members are not considering a reduction to their output at this time.

The BRS portfolio will be prepared to short the energy futures markets, selectively. DBE is just a perma-bull strategy that would lose heavily if the markets do collapse.