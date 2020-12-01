FuzzMartin

To be perfectly honest, I wasn't exactly surprised by NewAge Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NBEV) or "NewAge" bankruptcy filing on Tuesday after the ailing company announced a strategic review three months ago followed by the resignation of its CFO less than twelve months after joining the company:

(...) The Company has determined that the Chapter 11 process is the most expeditious way to pursue a strategic transaction and protect and preserve value for all stakeholders. The Company, with the help of its advisors, has secured a commitment for a “debtor in possession” financing facility of $16.0 million, subject to court approval. This capital, together with revenue generated from ongoing operations, will provide liquidity to support the Company through the sale process. The Company also is filing a motion to obtain court approval of an asset purchase agreement with a “stalking horse” bidder, DIP Financing, LLC. The Company intends to pursue a sale of substantially all its assets as a going concern in one or more transactions. This transaction is subject to court approval and any higher or better offers as part of the Company’s ongoing auction process.

The company hasn't been current with its regulatory filings for a couple of quarters already and earlier this month, NewAge received a notice of default from lender East West Bank (emphasis added by author):

On August 8, 2022, NewAge, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter (“Notice of Default Letter”) from East West Bank containing notice of alleged events of default under the Loan and Security Agreement between the Company as the borrower and East West Bank as the lender (“Lender”) dated as of March 11, 2022 (“Loan Agreement”). According to the Notice of Default Letter, the Company is in default of its obligations pursuant to the Loan Agreement a result of the (i) Company’s failure to use commercially reasonable efforts to obtain Lessor’s Acknowledgment and Subordinations and Bailee Waivers in accordance with Section 3.3(d)(i) of the Loan Agreement, (ii) Company’s failure to deliver company prepared financials for the measuring period ending March 31, 2022, in accordance with Section 6.2(i) of the Loan Agreement, (iii) Company’s failure to deliver control agreements with respect to Borrower’s accounts at Bank of America and Wells Fargo in accordance with Section 6.7(a) of the Loan Agreement, and (iv) circumstances that have resulted in a Material Adverse Effect in accordance with Section 8.3 of the Loan Agreement (each capitalized term as defined in the Loan Agreement). In the Notice of Default Letter, the Lender also declared all the obligations of the Company pursuant to the Loan Agreement immediately due and payable. The Company’s current amount outstanding pursuant the Loan Agreement is approximately $12.0 million.

The company had entered into the fully cash-collateralized revolving credit facility ("RCF") in March to repay its outstanding loan balance of $10.6 million under its 8.0% senior secured note with JGB Management.

In addition to a $13.2 million minimum deposit requirement, the RCF is secured by a lien on all of the company's assets including its intellectual property, as well as a pledge of 100% of its equity interests in all material subsidiaries of NewAge, including Ariix, LLC and Morinda Holdings, Inc.

While NewAge reported $46.8 million in cash as of the end of Q3/2021 which represents its last financial report filed with the SEC, the company was burning material amounts of cash and warned of substantial, additional near-term cash outflows (emphasis added by author):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company incurred an operating loss of $43.6 million and cash used in operating activities was $25.6 million. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company incurred an operating loss of $34.9 million and cash used in operating activities was $34.3 million. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $154.9 million. (...) During the 12-month period ending on September 30, 2022, cash payments will be required to settle certain obligations, including operating lease payments of $8.3 million, deferred consideration related to business combinations of $1.1 million, and up to $21.1 million of principal and interest under the 8.00% Original Issue Discount Senior Secured Notes discussed in Note 6.

After accounting for the obligations listed above and assuming an average cash outflow of $8.5 million per quarter, NewAge has likely run out of funds.

While the bankruptcy filing lists assets of $310.9 million and debts of just $149.4 million, the company's balance sheet carried almost $200 million in intangible assets and goodwill at the end of Q3/2021. On the flip side, liabilities tend to be very real.

Nevertheless, traders will likely point to assets overshooting liabilities by a wide margin to generate momentum in the shares similar to what happened after Revlon's (REV) bankruptcy filing in June.

In fact, the company's stock price was already up by more than 70% on Tuesday on heavy volume before trading was halted.

But NewAge has already entered into a $16 million super-priority DIP financing agreement and a so-called "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement with a company named "DIP Financing LLC" for the sale of substantially all of its assets for a mere $28 million. The purchase price would be satisfied in cash and with a credit bid as the stalking horse bidder has apparently acquired East West Bank's $12+ million RCF claim discussed above.

Pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, NewAge is planning for an auction process to allow for competing bids on its assets.

For common equity holders to receive any sort of recovery, all of the company's secured and unsecured creditors need to be made whole which apparently requires considerably higher bids to emerge in the upcoming auction.

Quite frankly, I do not expect this to be the case given the fact that the company is hemorrhaging large amounts of cash due to the ongoing lack of a viable business model.

Bottom Line

After defaulting on its revolving credit facility earlier this month, NewAge filed for bankruptcy protection and is looking to sell its assets in a court-supervised auction pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

With the $28 million stalking horse bid apparently grossly insufficient to fully repay the company's secured and unsecured creditors, common equity holders would require a miracle in the form of a substantially higher bid to avoid being wiped out.

But with the company still lacking a viable business model and burning large amounts of cash, I would be very surprised to see any sort of higher bid emerge in the auction process.

Please note also that the bankruptcy filing usually results in the Nasdaq commencing delisting proceedings.

While common shareholders are likely to end up with nothing after all will be said and done, I firmly expect the shares to be chased by momentum traders over the next couple of sessions, particularly after what happened to Revlon's shares following the company's bankruptcy filing in June.

Given the issues discussed above, NewAge investors should use any major rally in the shares to dispose of existing positions.