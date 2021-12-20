Welcome to the nickel miners news for August.
The past month saw a renewed focus by the USA (Inflation Reduction Act, US$369b for green policies) to build and support North American EV and battery production and supply chains (included is supply from countries with a free trade agreement with the U.S.). Meanwhile Canada continues to make significant efforts to build an EV supply chain to support the 13+ new USA battery factories coming ~2023-26 (plus add in Panasonic).
As of August 30, the nickel spot price was USD 9.76, similar to USD 9.66 last month. LME shows the price at USD 21,633/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was lower the past month at 54,846 tonnes (57,990 tonnes last month).
Source: Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1H 2022 p28
Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report
In August the IEA released:
Global supply chains of EV batteries... Battery and minerals supply chains will have to expand ten-fold to meet government EV ambition... Demand for EV batteries will increase from around 340 GWh today, to over 3500 GWh by 2030...
Note: 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030, lithium 50 and cobalt 17.
Source: Global supply chains of EV batteries page 48
On August 8 Reuters reported:
Indonesia says Tesla strikes $5 billion deal to buy nickel products. U.S. carmaker Tesla has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for their batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC Indonesia... He said Tesla signed a five-year contract with nickel processing companies operating out of Morowali in Sulawesi island.
On August 9 GreenCarCongress reported:
Inflation Reduction Act mandates escalating battery critical mineral requirements to qualify for EV tax credit... There are 72 EV models currently available for purchase in the United States including battery, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicles. Seventy percent of those EVs would immediately become ineligible when the bill passes and none would qualify for the full credit when additional sourcing requirements go into effect. Zero.
On August 23 Reuters reported:
VW aims to take stakes in Canadian mines, mine operators - Handelsblatt... "We are not opening any mines of our own, but we want to acquire stakes in Canadian mines and mine operators," Thomas Schmall told the daily on Tuesday.
On August 26 Global news reported:
Canadian critical minerals will be 'key' amid pivot away from China, Russia: minister... Canada's draft critical minerals strategy, which is being worked on by Wilkinson's department, focuses on six minerals and metals Ottawa has decided have the greatest potential for economic growth and employment opportunities: lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare-earth elements.
Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2022. You can read more here.
On July 28, Vale SA announced:
Vale's performance in 2Q22. In 2Q22, Vale reported a proforma adjusted EBITDA from continued operations of US$ 5.534 billion, US$ 840 million lower than 1Q22, reflecting the decline in iron ore and copper prices at the end of the quarter, but partially compensated by higher iron ore sales... Nickel realized price in 2Q22 increased 18% q/q largely due to 10% higher LME average price and better average aggregate premium...
Note: Q2 net income was US$4,093, down from US$4,456 in Q1,2022.
On July 28, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:
Norilsk Nickel announces consolidated production results for 1H 2022... In 2Q22, consolidated nickel output decreased 6% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 48kt, all of which was produced from the Company's own Russian feed.
On August 2, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports first half 2022 interim consolidated IFRS financial results." Highlights include:
On August 10, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Noteholders' consent solicitation launch."
BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. Stage 1 production of the Kwinana Nickel Refinery is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.
On August 7, BHP Group announced: "BHP announces non-binding indicative proposal to acquire OZ Minerals Limited."
On August 8, The Market Herald reported:
OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) rejects BHP takeover offer. OZ Minerals rejects an $8.37 billion takeover offer from BHP, claiming the offer "significantly undervalues" its copper and nickel assets...
On August 16, BHP Group announced:
BHP results for the year ended 30 June 2022. BHP Chief Executive Officer, Mike Henry: "BHP delivered strong operational performance and disciplined cost control to realise record underlying earnings of US$40.6 billion and record free cash flow of US$24.3 billion. We have reduced debt and announced a final dividend of US$1.75 per share, bringing total cash dividends announced for the full year to a record US$3.25 per share...
Source: BHP Group/ Nickel West
On July 29, Glencore announced:
Half-year production report 2022. Own sourced nickel production of 57,800 tonnes was 10,100 tonnes (21%) higher than H1 2021 reflecting Koniambo operating both production lines in 2022 and Murrin stable operations compared to maintenance in base period.
On August 4, Glencore announced:
2022 half-year report. Glencore's Chief Executive Officer, Gary Nagle, commented: "...underpinning a $10.3 billion increase (119%) in Group Adjusted EBITDA to $18.9 billion. Marketing Adjusted EBIT more than doubled to $3.7 billion, with energy products the standout, while Industrial Adjusted EBITDA increased $8.4 billion to $15.0 billion period-on-period. "Allied to the record EBITDA, our net working capital significantly increased during the period, with some $5 billion invested into Marketing, primarily Energy, in line with the materially higher oil, gas and coal prices, and their elevated volatilities. Despite this build, significant cash was generated, which reduced Net debt to $2.3 billion, allowing for today's announcement of $4.5 billion of "top-up" shareholder returns, comprising a $1.45 billion special distribution ($0.11 per share) alongside a new $3.0 billion buyback program (c.$0.23 per share). Today's additional returns lift total 2022 shareholder returns to c.$8.5 billion...
On August 4, Glencore announced:
Share buy-back programme. Glencore plc (the "Company") announces the commencement of a programme to make market purchases of its ordinary shares (the "Shares") of an aggregate value of USD3 billion (the "Programme"), subject to market conditions, which may continue until the 2022 full year results are announced in February 2023.
On August 19, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:
Jinchuan International announces 2022 interim results revenue surges 50% to US$539.4 million. Development projects make breakthroughs...
On August 8, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 [IFRS]..."
No nickel related news for the month.
No news for the month.
No news for the month.
On August 22, IGO Limited announced: "Buxton and IGO enter into 3 interdependent transactions." Highlights include:
On August 25, IGO Limited announced: "Commencement of drilling at Sentinel Project, West Kimberley."
Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.
On August 1, Panoramic Resources announced: "Savannah underground drilling continues to deliver." Highlights include:
On August 25, Panoramic Resources announced: "More strong results from Savannah underground drilling."
On August 17, Nickel Industries Limited announced:
Binding Term Sheet - 200MWp plus 20MWh Battery Solar Project... within the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park ('IMIP'), which will supply power to the Company's Hengjaya Nickel, Ranger Nickel and Oracle Nickel processing operations.
On August 24, Nickel Industries Limited announced:
Completion of US$225M Offering of Senior Secured Notes. Nickel Industries Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the issuance of US$225 million of senior secured notes (the "Notes") at an interest rate of 10.0%, maturing 23 August 2025. Proceeds from the Notes will, along with the Company's cash reserves and future earnings from existing operations, be applied towards the remaining payment obligations for the Oracle Nickel Project ("Oracle Nickel").
On August 4, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 releases Ramu Q2 2022 operating performance." Highlights include:
On August 15, Nickel 28 announced: "Nickel 28 releases update on Giga Royalty: Secures Mitsubishi as development partner."
Owns the Kambalda Nickel Operations (includes the Cassini nickel sulphide mine), just south of Kambalda in Western Australia. First nickel concentrate production began in Q2 2022.
No significant news for the month.
First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV] (FNV), MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN] (OTCPK:LUNMF), Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY), Platinum Group Metals' [TSX:PTM] (PLG).
Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil's next major ferronickel mine.
On August 15, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced: "Interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022." Highlights include:
Post period highlights
On July 29, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Quarterly report 30 June 2022." Highlights include:
Black Swan Disseminated Mineral Resource Update
Silver Swan Mineral Resource Update
Black Swan Bankable Feasibility Study
Corporate
On August 5, Amur Minerals Corp. announced: "Proposed disposal of the Kun-Manie Project for US$ 35 million." Highlights include:
Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.
On August 10, Talon Metals announced:
US EV battery supply chain: Talon Metals acquires exploration rights from Sweetwater Royalties to explore historic Henry Ford land package in Michigan.
On August 15, Talon Metals announced: "Talon Metals reports results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022."
On July 28, Garibaldi Resources announced: "Garibaldi's Nickel Mountain drill program underway."
Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia as well as several other mines.
On July 25, OZ Minerals announced: "Second quarter report 2022 for the three months ending 30 June 2022." Highlights include:
Growth projects advancing
On August 8, OZ Minerals announced:
OZ Minerals rejects Indicative Proposal from BHP... OZ Minerals Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Cole said: "We have a unique set of copper and nickel assets, all with strong long-term growth potential in quality locations. We are mining minerals that are in strong demand particularly for the global electrification and decarbonisation thematic and we have a long-life Resource and Reserve base. We do not consider the proposal from BHP sufficiently recognises these attributes".
On August 15, OZ Minerals announced: All regulatory approvals now in place for West Musgrave project."
On August 26, OZ Minerals announced: "Momentum rebuilding after soft first half."
On August 26, OZ Minerals announced: "OZ Minerals set to ride electrification growth wave." Highlights include:
The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.
On July 29, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2022." Highlights include:
Mt Alexander Project
On August 23, St George Mining Ltd. announced:
Exploration update. Paterson drilling wraps up with assays pending; focus returns to Mt Alexander Ni-Cu-PGE and lithium field work as well as target generation at Ajana.
No news for the month.
On August 3, Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. announced:
Premium Nickel Resources completes "Go Public" transaction; closes reverse takeover transaction. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (formerly, North American Nickel Inc.) (TSXV:PNRL) ("Premium Nickel" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously-announced "reverse takeover" transaction (the "RTO Transaction"). Following the closing of the RTO Transaction, the common shares of Premium Nickel are expected to be listed for trading as soon as next week on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "PNRL".
On August 15, Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. announced: "Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. announces expected commencement of trading date & company overview."
On August 17, Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. announced:
Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. reports first assay results at its 100% owned Selebi Mine in Botswana: 25.65 metres of 0.95% Ni, 2.03% Cu...
On August 22, Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. announced: "Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. completes purchase of Selkirk Mine in Botswana."
On August 24, Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. announced: "Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. reports results of Selkirk Metallurgical Study, identifies significant PGE content in concentrate." Highlights include:
On August 8, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel Company initiates Federal Permitting Process for Crawford Nickel Project."
On August 17, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel Company announces assay results and confirms discovery at Deloro Property." Highlights include:
On August 23, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel files technical report on the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project..."
On August 3, Giga Metals announced: "Giga Metals completes 2022 Geotechnical Field Program..."
On August 15, Giga Metals announced:
Giga Metals and Mitsubishi Corporation agree to establish Joint Venture to develop Turnagain Nickel Project... Martin Vydra, President of Giga Metals Corporation (TSX.V: GIGA) announced today that the Company has entered into a binding agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation("MC") (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 8058) to form a new joint venture company, Hard Creek Nickel Corp. ("Hard Creek"), to jointly pursue the development of the Turnagain Nickel Deposit in northern British Columbia, Canada. MC will acquire a 15% equity interest in Hard Creek in exchange for cash consideration of Cdn $8 million. Giga will receive an 85% equity interest in Hard Creek in exchange for contributing all related assets for the Turnagain project.
On August 2, Ardea Resources announced: "Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum" presentation.
Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.
On July 29, Centaurus Metals Limited announced: "June 2022 quarterly activities report. Latest drilling results to further enhance Jaguar Resource model, with next Resource update on-track for September Quarter; Definitive Feasibility Study progressing well." Highlights include:
Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project
Corporate
On August 15, The Metals Company announced: "TMC secures $30m investment on path to commercial Seafloor Nodule Production." Highlights include:
On August 15, The Metals Company announced: "The Metals Company provides Q2 2022 corporate update." Highlights include:
Financial Highlights
No significant news for the month.
Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBMF) (Electra Battery Materials Park), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Flying Nickel Mining Corp. [TSXV:FLYN], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Go Metals [CSE:GOCO] (OTCPK:GOCOF), Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSXV:HZM] [LON:HZM] (OTCPK:HZMMF), Huntsman Exploration [TSXV:HMAN] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] (OTCQX:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Nordic Nickel Limited [ASX:NNL], Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Power Nickel [TSXV:PNPN] (OTCQB:CMETF), Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Stillwater Critical Minerals [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCPK:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCQX:TTSRF), Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], and Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI] (OTCQB:ZBNIF).
Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.
Nickel spot prices were generally flat the last month and the LME inventory was lower.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual all comments are welcome.
