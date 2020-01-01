akinbostanci

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) could represent what we think is a very justifiable sector overweight view on insurance. Those markets present nice economics, and the rate hikes aren't actually much of a problem for these companies. Indeed, they are a benefit. We don't expect particular growth in claims, perhaps a little in life and health (L&H), but assuming that demographic data as it stands wasn't a surprise for L&H companies, and it shouldn't have been, those should have been priced well and economic value remains resilient. Earning on the float is improving. That's reason enough to like insurance right now. Low PEs also provide a nice earnings yield that packs a nice spread ahead of those reference rates. Overweight view on insurance, so IAK is a buy.

Breakdown

Let's have a look at the different exposures that IAK has from a sector level.

Sector Breakdown (iShares.com)

At the top are allocations to the P&C sector of insurance. P&C has come off a pretty solid period of pricing. The economics of P&C policies have only improved lately, and those contracts are going to be running at attractive rates for the next couple of years at least. L&H is a bit of a different story. In theory, claims would be growing as periods of outlays are coming closer as demographic bulges start to transition into later life. However, total death rates remain pretty stable, even through COVID-19, even when adjusting for age and using years of life lost. Therefore life insurance claims should be as far out as usual for the most part. With Americans covered by Medicare, age shouldn't be too much of a factor for the fortunes of health insurance companies, although some demographic effects are probably still going to kick in. As long as policies were written economically to start, and there's no demographic surprises, we shouldn't worry systemically about economic value of L&H companies on operating side going forward, and certainly not about idiosyncratic underwriting risks thanks to substantial diversification across 57 holdings.

Remarks

The float is what we're interested in as far as the current economic environment goes. Reserve portfolios are heavily skewed towards safe, short term fixed income instruments whose rates are rising nicely. As funds turnover into even higher maturity fixed income instruments with the Fed continuing to raise rates, the return on the float provided by the policies will only rise.

The ETF has reasonable fees at 0.39%, but a pretty low yield below 2% in dividends. The key thing we like about the ETF is the PE which lies below 10x and implies earnings yields in excess of 10%. Ahead of a possible 3% reference rate by 7% is something we really like from a business that is earning about 3% stably on its float, and doesn't stand to lose much on the operating side of underwriting policies. The value looks good here, and insurance is one of those few areas in the market where benefits of rate hikes should be expected rather unambiguously. With a special skew towards P&C, which we do like better than L&H, and diversity across different underwriting performance in the industry which can be hard to analyze, especially in L&H where actuarial assumptions matter, the benefits to this ETF only grow. We like insurance, so IAK is a good buy.