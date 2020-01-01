The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) could represent what we think is a very justifiable sector overweight view on insurance. Those markets present nice economics, and the rate hikes aren't actually much of a problem for these companies. Indeed, they are a benefit. We don't expect particular growth in claims, perhaps a little in life and health (L&H), but assuming that demographic data as it stands wasn't a surprise for L&H companies, and it shouldn't have been, those should have been priced well and economic value remains resilient. Earning on the float is improving. That's reason enough to like insurance right now. Low PEs also provide a nice earnings yield that packs a nice spread ahead of those reference rates. Overweight view on insurance, so IAK is a buy.
Let's have a look at the different exposures that IAK has from a sector level.
At the top are allocations to the P&C sector of insurance. P&C has come off a pretty solid period of pricing. The economics of P&C policies have only improved lately, and those contracts are going to be running at attractive rates for the next couple of years at least. L&H is a bit of a different story. In theory, claims would be growing as periods of outlays are coming closer as demographic bulges start to transition into later life. However, total death rates remain pretty stable, even through COVID-19, even when adjusting for age and using years of life lost. Therefore life insurance claims should be as far out as usual for the most part. With Americans covered by Medicare, age shouldn't be too much of a factor for the fortunes of health insurance companies, although some demographic effects are probably still going to kick in. As long as policies were written economically to start, and there's no demographic surprises, we shouldn't worry systemically about economic value of L&H companies on operating side going forward, and certainly not about idiosyncratic underwriting risks thanks to substantial diversification across 57 holdings.
The float is what we're interested in as far as the current economic environment goes. Reserve portfolios are heavily skewed towards safe, short term fixed income instruments whose rates are rising nicely. As funds turnover into even higher maturity fixed income instruments with the Fed continuing to raise rates, the return on the float provided by the policies will only rise.
The ETF has reasonable fees at 0.39%, but a pretty low yield below 2% in dividends. The key thing we like about the ETF is the PE which lies below 10x and implies earnings yields in excess of 10%. Ahead of a possible 3% reference rate by 7% is something we really like from a business that is earning about 3% stably on its float, and doesn't stand to lose much on the operating side of underwriting policies. The value looks good here, and insurance is one of those few areas in the market where benefits of rate hikes should be expected rather unambiguously. With a special skew towards P&C, which we do like better than L&H, and diversity across different underwriting performance in the industry which can be hard to analyze, especially in L&H where actuarial assumptions matter, the benefits to this ETF only grow. We like insurance, so IAK is a good buy.
While we don't often do macroeconomic opinions, we do occasionally on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments