Investment Thesis

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) didn't quite see fireworks on the back of its Q2 2023 results, as many would have expected. However, despite the muted response from investors, the key conclusion here is that CRWD is still very much a mid-50% CAGR story. Fundamentals are intact and as strong as ever.

If anything, CrowdStrike is now growing at mid-50s% but it's doing so while annualizing its revenue at just shy of $2.5 billion.

Getting to $1 billion in revenues is a tough feat. Crossing that while still in hypergrowth is a very different feat. Very few companies achieve this.

Paying less than 15x next year's revenues for this sort of opportunity is a very fair multiple. Hence, I'm rating this stock a buy.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Still Strong

CRWD revenue growth rates

Crucially, looking ahead CrowdStrike highlights that it's raising its guidance for fiscal 2023. But this is a raise in name only, amounting for little more than a few basis points.

Hence, given the high expectations that investors have of this crowd pleaser, this full-year raise failed to please the crowd.

CRWD revenue surprises

As you can see above, the size of CRWD's beats has typically been around 5% or slightly less.

Hence, we can essentially see that Q3 2023 is likely to reach around the mid-50s% CAGR. Consequently, the biggest takeaway here is that CRWD is still a mid-50s% CAGR story.

Why CRWD? Why Now?

CRWD is a cybersecurity platform. What sets it apart from countless other security platforms is that it's not migrating its solutions from a legacy on-premise product offering to the cloud. CRWD is cloud native.

Its main message to customers is that it can use its data collected and deploy to other customers getting faster at stopping breaches. And we can see this value-added proposition in the fact that nearly two-thirds of its customers are on 5 or more modules.

CRWD Q2 2023

There's a significant amount of cross-selling into its customer base. And arguably, the most bullish consideration of all is that CRWD is rapidly taking market share in cybersecurity as more and more customers seek to join its platform.

As you can see below, its customer base grew 51% y/y. That's very strong growth in the quarter.

CRWD Q2 2023

I've often maintained that one key metric to follow in companies is their customer adoption curve, as that informs you of how much demand for a company's offering there is in the market.

As you'd expect, the main point of concern for investors of late has been the slowing macro environment. On this front, CRWD's management said,

[...] the competitive environment remains favorable and our win rates remain consistent. We continue to see strong demand even as organizations responded to macroeconomic conditions. For CrowdStrike, this primarily manifested in the form of increased levels of required approvals on some deals as companies evaluated investment priorities, which can extend the time it takes to close deals. However, cybersecurity is not a discretionary line item.

And for investors, that's really key. If investors are paying up for a secular growth story, they want to be reassured that cybersecurity is in fact ''recession proof''.

Next, we'll dig into CRWD's profit margins and why they are improving.

Profitability Profile in Focus

One area that investors can look to build a bull case for CRWD is in its improving clean GAAP operating margins:

Q2 2023

As you can see above, after accounting for stock-based compensation, CRWD's GAAP margin improved by 500 basis points.

That being said, looking ahead, investors didn't look too kindly to the fact that fiscal Q3 2023 is pointing at the high end to each non-GAAP net income of 14%, as this was a tiny step back from non-GAAP net income of 16% we've just seen this quarter.

On yet the other hand, given that fiscal Q3 2023 saw just under 11% non-GAAP net income, this once again repeats the same trend, Q3 2023 should see an approximate 300 basis point improvement in profitability compared with the same period in the prior year.

Essentially, however we look at CrowdStrike, there's a steady story of consistent improvement in profitability.

CRWD Stock Valuation - 14x Next Year's Revenues

Here are some rough back-of-the-envelope calculations. If we assume that CRWD's fiscal 2023 $2.2 billion grows by 50% into fiscal 2024, that would put its revenues at $3.3 billion.

My 50% growth rate assumption is probably a little bit extended given all the macro factors that are hitting the global economy at present, even if CRWD contends that cybersecurity is not discretionary. Indeed, as a reference point, analysts following the stock presently expect closer to a 35% CAGR for the year ahead.

However, I fully expect that revenue growth rate estimate to trickle higher over the next several quarters, and perhaps we'll see low to mid-40s% CAGR estimates for fiscal 2024.

Consequently, I believe that somewhere around $3.1 to $3.3 is probably the correct range for CRWD next year. Taking the midpoint of this estimate implies that CRWD would perhaps grow its revenues to $3.2 billion.

This would put today's valuation at 14x next year's revenues. This is a small discount to Zscaler (ZS) at 16x next year's revenues. That being said, for now, Zscaler is still growing a few basis points faster on the top line.

On yet the other hand, ZS is a slightly smaller enterprise, and as discussed above, growing at scale fast is significantly more challenging than growing fast while slightly smaller.

Essentially, altogether I believe that this strikes me that CrowdStrike is being attractively priced for investors.

After all, lest we forget, we've all already seen CrowdStrike's multiple come in by more than 30% over the past year.

The Bottom Line

For new investors coming to the stock, this wasn't quite the quarter that would get one's juices going. But for investors that welcome a steady-as-you-go story, CRWD is for you.

As an investor that has been in the market for the past two years, you'll know that there are a lot worst outcomes than a steady-as-you-go story! Truly, in this market, a lack of bad news should be viewed as really good news.

The sum of it is this, CrowdStrike continues to capitalize on strong tailwinds and is gaining market share in cybersecurity. Stick with it. Buy rating.