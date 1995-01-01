Aramyan/iStock via Getty Images

September has come to our doorsteps. I can remember as a young boy fretting about September. Growing up in Canada, September meant a few things were arriving soon.

The cold was arriving as August came to a close. Snow would eventually follow. We only truly enjoyed two months of "hot" summer weather, where the local news tracked the days we enjoyed temperatures over 30° Celcius (86°F) as days to be concerned about heat stroke.

The other was the dreaded return to school. Schools in my local area returned after Labor Day. So we didn't look forward to Labor Day as a positive day off from school, but the turning point where summer freedom ended.

As an adult, September is a reprieve from hot temperatures to finalize yardwork before the fall truly gets into full swing, and winter comes not long after. What gets accomplished now won't likely need redoing until the spring arrives. No more mowing the lawn every week. I can give it one last trim and forget it until spring comes back.

Thinking about the market, investing in excellent income-paying opportunities now will set me up for success through the busy fall and winter months. I want investments I can set and forget, so I don't need to be glued to my phone and portfolio while I'm busy outside or cooking meals for the coming holidays. I don't need to be ready to trade or react to the latest news.

Today, I want to look at two of the very best income investments I can find to buy in September and allow them to reward me for the rest of the year - and beyond!

Pick #1: ARI - Yield 11.9%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) is a unique commercial mREIT. Most commercial mREITs are US-centric. Using its relationship with its manager Apollo Global Management (APO), ARI has exposure throughout Europe, with a concentration in the UK and New York City. (Source: ARI Q2 Supplement)

ARI primarily makes first-lien mortgages on commercial properties, which are floating-rate. This means that ARI will directly benefit from rising rates. Here is ARI's interest rate sensitivity:

Note that this is as of June 30th. LIBOR is already up 0.75%, and the Bank of England recently hiked rates 50 bps, its largest hike since 1995. The SONIA Overnight Rate referenced in the above chart is up 0.5%. Both the Federal Reserve and the BOE are expected to hike rates again in the coming months.

In other words, interest rate changes since June are expected to contribute an additional $0.07-$0.08 to net income for ARI. This will provide greater dividend coverage, and if rates continue to rise, could open the door for a dividend hike next year.

The flip side of the coin is credit risk. Being owed more interest is great, but it doesn't mean much if the borrower can't pay. I've discussed my view that the U.S. will not enter a recession until late 2023 or 2024. The BOE expects the UK to be in recession by the end of the year. The UK is being hit hard by soaring energy costs as the war in Ukraine continues. It is a stagflationary scenario for the UK.

ARI focuses on relatively large originations, with an average loan size of $132 million. ARI originates its business from APO's platform, which is often involved on the equity side as well.

These properties have an average loan-to-value of 59%, providing a cushion for ARI to recover principal if a loan defaults. ARI is active in large primary markets like New York City and London, where the real estate markets continue running even during a recession. As a result, we can expect credit losses to be modest even in a recession.

ARI is currently trading at a large discount to book value, providing shareholders an even larger margin of safety.

The CECL Allowance stands for "current expected credit losses" and is a relatively new methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses that is required by the SEC.

CECL stems from the Great Financial Crisis, where the prior allowance for loan and lease losses was criticized for being too late. The old standard was backward-looking and failed to record credit losses that were expected, but did not cross the threshold of being "probable". Often, a loan wouldn't be impaired until they missed a payment.

CECL requires companies to use forward-looking models considering company-specific and macroeconomic variables. In theory, the CECL model will provide more timely and accurate estimations of credit loss for investors than the prior standards.

The "general" CECL allowance is based on models that consider macroeconomic data and trends. It is an estimate of credit losses over the entire life of the loans. So since ARI's average loan maturity is 3 years, the $0.22 of CECL is the credit loss projected over the next 3 years. That is fairly insignificant in the face of ARI earning $0.35/quarter in distributable earnings and the expectation those earnings will increase materially with interest rates rising.

If a particular loan becomes troublesome due to declining property level metrics, communication from the borrower, or other indications that the specific loan will have issues, a specific CECL allowance would be taken.

Looking at ARI, we can be very comfortable that the current prices provide a substantial cushion, even if we assume a recession in the UK. ARI's cash flows will continue to increase thanks to rising rates in both the U.S. and the UK, mitigating any credit losses experienced in the UK.

This makes the risk/reward for ARI extremely appealing.

Pick #2: PFFA - Yield 8.9%

In chat, a lot of folks have been suggesting that HDO should set up a CEF. Well, no plans to do that are in the works at this time, however, we do have an alternative for those who love our preferred positions. If HDO were to set up a preferred fund, it would look a lot like Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA).

PFFA is an ETF, which means that it has mechanisms that ensure it is always trading close to NAV - unlike a CEF, which allows the price to trade at a substantial premium or discount. However, PFFA has several features that you don't usually see with ETFs.

First, PFFA is leveraged. PFFA uses modest leverage of 20-30% of gross assets. This helps juice returns and takes advantage of preferred shares having stable prices relative to common shares.

Second, PFFA is actively managed. It has become commonplace for ETFs to just copy an index. They buy or sell stocks based on what the index holds without any due diligence or consideration. If the ETF doesn't do well, who cares? They'll create a new one next week. ETFs become the quintessential "dumb money" that pours into investments based on a predetermined formula. PFFA doesn't follow an index. The picks are hand selected and weighted by management. It's harder work, and the management fee for the fund is more in line with what you see with a CEF than an ETF. It is worth every penny as PFFA has had a total return of more than double PFF, a peer that follows the indexes.

When we look at PFFA's portfolio, we aren't surprised by the outperformance. Like HDO, PFFA has been focusing on preferred shares in companies that have high cash flow and pay high yields. Their holdings consist of a lot of MLPs, REITs, and utilities.

In the top holdings, we see many names that are in the HDO portfolio, including CEQP-, RLJ-A, RTLPP, and AQNU.

Adding PFFA is a great way to gain access to a portfolio that is similar to HDO's preferred portfolio, with the benefit of liquidity. PFFA's holdings report is also a great resource to scan through for new preferred ideas.

For those looking to increase their exposure to preferred shares, PFFA is the best ETF on the market.

With ARI, we can snag an excellent quarterly dividend, due to be declared later this month and paid in October - in time for our Thanksgiving budget!

With PFFA, we get monthly cash infusions into our accounts to help with the added spending that often occurs this time of year, plus we'll continue to enjoy it for years and years to come.

We all have bills and expenses that demand our money to cover. Likewise, retirees should demand income from their investments to meet their needs and desires that arise. A healthy portfolio of excellent income-paying investments can not only meet this challenge but overcome it. We encourage every investor to reinvest a minimum of 25% of all dividends received back into their portfolio to keep their income growing steadily over time.

This way, a little work in September can go a long way for a long time to make life easier! That's the kind of work I can get behind, and I think you'll agree it's worth it.

That's the beauty of income investing and the benefit of our Income Method.