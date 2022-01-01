naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Company History

American Superconductor has lost more than a billion dollars since it was founded in 1987. In recent years, it sold highly engineered products with gross margins of 10 to 20 percent with a high operating expense. This combination has resulted in continual losses. It did generate annual sales growth of 15 to 20 percent by this underpricing. American Superconductor developed the technology needed to control electric current. Orders took off for green energy. Naval and industrial orders for applications using its technology to tightly control electric power. This demand changed my previous analysis which was a sell.

Products

A product that helps understand the complex American Superconductor line is the D-VAR. This product takes energy from solar cells and wind turbines and converts the current to the same voltage used by public utilities. It makes it possible to use renewable sources as a larger proportion of utility power. These units are part of the order surge to support green energy. The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act provides large incentives to build decarbonized power.

The D-VAR and other equipment are also used to provide the tightly controlled electric current to support manufacturing items such as semiconductors. In 2022, $200 billion of semiconductor facilities are projected by IC Insights to be started.

American Superconductor acquired NEPSI and Neeltran, two struggling businesses that provide products to manage power quality issues using capacitor banks and harmonic filters. These businesses serve metal, industrial, mining, and chemical industries as well as semiconductors. These acquisitions lowered 2021 results and increased the outstanding shares. Management expects that the integration problems are largely behind them, and these businesses and their marketing strengths will provide improved results in fiscal 2022. The combination of these businesses should provide a strong power quality niche.

They also design large offshore wind turbines and manufacture the key components of these turbines. The wind turbine business has been profitable in the past, but it is not doing well at present. American Superconductor expects that its new line of two and three-megawatt turbines and a 5.5 MW turbine under development will attract high order volume. The new wind turbine orders were up 49% in the first quarter.

American Superconductor uses its high-temperature superconductor (HTS) power cables. Superconductors drastically lower transmission power loss but must be kept at low temperatures. HTS cables solve that problem. American Superconductor HTS cables use a compound of yttrium barium copper oxide (“YBCO”). These cables can transmit 200 times the power in the same diameter copper cable.

The company provides systems for the electric grid that improves the resiliency and efficiency of the grid. The first system was installed in Chicago. It has been a technical success, but it is expensive.

American Superconductor has been working for the last decade and a half to sell the Navy on a new degaussing system. Ships use degaussing to hide the ships' magnetic signatures to avoid weapons with magnetic sensors. This system is about 80% lighter, smaller, uses less energy, and has a lower long-term cost, but not a lower first cost. The system was used on a landing ship dock (LSD), a large vessel that could launch the F-35 fighter. The system costs about $10 million for a ship of that size. Current systems will be installed on three smaller vessels in this fiscal year. These projects are counted as revenue on a percentage of completion basis.

American Superconductor has a naval research contract that it is vague about. The Navy will receive high-powered lasers for ship defense against cruise missiles. To make this work, the ship must transfer power to the laser instantaneously from other users. American Superconductor has the technology to produce systems to make the laser defense feasible.

Financials

The following table shows the projection for the last three quarters of fiscal 2022 which ends in March 2023. Revenue for fiscal 2021 was $ 108.4 million. I made two adjustments to the profitability. First, operating expense was lowered by $ 5.8 million for reductions in the value of acquired assets. In addition, taxes were positive by $ 1.8 million. Removing these one-time favorable events increased the loss to $26.9 million or 25% of revenue. These results are $ 7.6 million worse than the published results, but it is on the same basis as 2022.

American Superconductor $Million Click to enlarge

Full Year Fiscal 2022 2,021 Q1 % Q2 Guidance % Q3 Forecast % Q4 forecast Revenue 108,435 22,679 100% 24,500 100% 35,000 100% 48,000 Goss Profit 13,492 2,221 10% 3,185 13% 5,600 16% 9,600 Op. Ex 40,431 11,090 49% 11,090 45% 11,090 32% 11,090 Net Inc. (26,894) (8,710) -38% (8,000) -33% (5,490) -16% (1,490) Earn/Share (0.98) (32.00) (0.29) (0.20) (0.05) Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Table by Author

The results in the first two quarters are horrible. In the first quarter, revenue was $22.7 million despite the backlog of $100 million in orders. With minor exceptions, the $50 million ordered in the first quarter will not start to turn into deliveries until the third quarter. Revenue in the first quarter was low and the margins were even lower caused by a poor mix and the runoff of Neeltran inventory. This led to a gross margin of 10% of sales. However, marketing costs and operating expenses at corporate or higher were prepared to serve the large order backlog. Expenses were 45% of revenue in quarter one compared to 37% in the prior year. Operating expenses included $0.9 million of amortized acquisition costs. Net income in the first quarter was a loss of 38% of sales. In the first quarter, inventories increased by $9 million to $33 million.

Using the second quarter guidance midpoint on revenue of $24.5 million, a 13% gross margin, and a flat operating expense, the second quarter produces a loss of 33% of revenue. The guidance was a loss of less than $8.5 million compared to an $8.0 million loss in the projection.

The second half of the year is sharply improved. At the beginning of the first quarter, America Superconductor adjusted its prices for supply chain inflation. It also committed to continuing to adjust prices for inflation in the future. The high prices will come in the third quarter from orders taken in the first quarter.

Management anticipates that the average gross margin will increase to 20%. D-VAR margins are above 20%. Sales growth is around 15% with the inflation adjustments. I assumed that the fiscal year 2022 revenue would be 20% above the prior year. This results in quarters three and four having much higher revenue and, by the end of the fourth quarter, the company is close to a break even. In the fourth quarter, the business loses 3% of sales. With slightly higher volume, this could be a break even. Orders in the second quarter will begin to become shipments in the fourth quarter.

Management has a manufacturing cost reduction effort to produce higher volume at lower per unit cost which could result in a breakeven.

Market appreciation of Catalyst

Orders in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were over $50 million, which is double the prior year's average of $27 million. This increase is largely for equipment to allow solar and wind turbines to be connected to public utility power. Such a jump would produce a jump in the stock price of typical stock. However, the chart below demonstrates that American Superconductor is selling at 20% of its peak 18 months ago. Revenue and profits were down from the same quarter of the prior year. The stock deserves its warning on Seeking Alpha’s stock chart that it is a high risk of performing badly.

The orders from the first quarter will not appear until in the third and fourth quarters because it is built to order and that is the normal delivery time. Prices will be higher, and the mix of products carries higher margins, so a closer look indicates that the stock will perform much better.

However, the fourth quarter in fiscal 2022 is in the first quarter of calendar 2023. If the first quarter orders average $50 is achieved in the last three quarters, the $200 million the orders will double fiscal 2022 but that will not be available until March. The financial improvement will not start to occur until the last quarter of the calendar year.

seeking Alpha

Valuation

American Superconductor is selling at less than $6 a share. In January 2021, the stock reached $19 a share. The fact that the stock is so beaten down means that there's very little downside risk. When the first quarter results came in with a loss of 32 cents a share for that quarter, the stock dropped about a dollar and slowly came most of the way back. The stock increased when they announced that $40 million in orders were taken in a quarter. The $19 was achieved when quarter-to-quarter sales were about 50% over the prior quarter but with high losses. I believe that coming close to breakeven will push this stock up to $10 to $15 per share. The actual profitable operation should happen in the next fiscal year and would move the stock above the $19 a share achieved in January of 2021.

As a check on this logic, if American Superconductor were to earn $10 million in 2023 and receive the same P/E ratio as the S&P 500 which is now 20, the stock would be worth 10 dollars per share. But if a turnaround occurred, the growth expectations would lead the P/E to be much higher. It might be worth $30 per share. The valuation of a business that is losing money but has surging demand could become profitable. This is highly uncertain but lower losses will increase the stock value.

Risks and Opportunities

Opportunities

Should the orders continue at $50 million a quarter, total orders will be almost double in 2022 and 4th quarter revenue will be higher.

Expansion of sales will enter more global areas using the marketing presence of their acquired businesses.

Risks

Slower orders in the coming quarters if green energy is slower to be implemented due to local opposition.

The business has been built on expanding sales by underpricing sophisticated equipment. It may be difficult to get the gross margin it needs for long-term profitability.

Conclusions

The growth in green energy and the need for higher quality electricity has created an opportunity to make American Superconductor a profitable business. The company has little downside at a $6 share price and a large upside from higher margins. For this reason, the stock is a strong buy.