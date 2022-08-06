creisinger

Foreword

On August 8, 2022 Barron's Weekly called the pending General Electric (NYSE:GE) cataclysm, "GE's Brave New Life." In the Barron's article penned by Al Root, three leaders of the ultimately spun-off companies were identified:

Peter Arduini, CEO of GE's Healthcare unit, says that it aims to be more agile when it's on its own. "Our broader focus is around leading and playing a significant role in personalized health and precision medicine," he said.

However, GE's power business, its renewable-energy business, focused on building wind turbines, is losing money, while investors worry that its natural-gas equipment business will eventually disappear as governments curb the use of fossil fuels. About the only thing that's certain is the new company's name: GE Vernova. The latter word denotes green and new.

GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik is optimistic. "We're much more focused on taking the portfolio of businesses we have and strategically positioning [them] to lead in the energy transition," he says.

After Healthcare and Verona are spun off. the last unit standing will be GE Aerospace, which is expected to be led by current GE CEO Larry Culp, who says, "Our aviation business will shape the future of flight."

Back to the future pricing

GE's recent share price was pretty close to what it was at the time Seeking Alpha price data for GE was initiated (excluding the dividend).

Source: Seeking Alpha

So, you might ask, "what were the catalysts that drove the high-flying top dog conglomerate, GE of the 90s, into the ground by 2020?"

The author has identified three such events that precipitated GE's current plight.

First was the tanking of GE Capital. "GE is not a bank," then CEO Jeff Immelt declared, after GE Capital was sought to be stress tested for financial viability by the FED after what, Barron's termed, "bad bets during the 2008-09 financial crisis."

Second was the hide-bound structure of an industrial conglomerate. There was a time, post WWII, when investors craved reliable conglomerate stocks with diversified holdings, like GE, 3M (MMM), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Honeywell (HON), Lockheed (LMT), and Raytheon (RTX).

With the advent of ETFs, ETNs and, more recently, Closed-End-Investment Companies, the demand for diversity has been quenched by a marketplace of nimble financial abundance.

Third, and no less important, was GE's liabilities for long-term care insurance policies from Genworth. Yikes! Talk about black holes! There is no bet on the longevity of a persistently breathing human, that can be won.

Every LTC insurance policy ever sold has been rerated by its underwriting company because the claims history and healthcare service inflation are greater than insurance underwriters ever imagined. One possible lifeline to plug that sucking hole is single payer Federally mandated LTC insurance. (Fat Chance).

Actionable Conclusion (1): Barron's-quoted Analysts Estimate Vernova will earn about 1.25 times sales, making GE Renewables worth about $18 billion

The problem, says GE's current CEO, Larry Culp, per Barron's report, is that "it's an immature industry." Wind technology is changing rapidly, with new-generation turbines arriving before the older ones achieve high enough production volume to really drive costs down.

Actionable Conclusion (2): Barron's-quoted Analysts Estimate GE Healthcare margins could return to near pre-Covid levels of 18% to 20% in coming quarters

One reason Barron's cites: "An independent GE Healthcare would be able to make small acquisitions to complement organic growth. 'We may be discussing 50, 60 different companies routinely,'" says Peter Arduini, CEO of GE's healthcare unit.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Barron's-quoted Analysts Estimate a possible Aerospace Enterprise return near $100 Billion by 2024

Especially since the aerospace and defense industries have a long history of mergers-Raytheon's combination with United Technologies' aerospace unit in 2020 is the most recent example-and an eventual merger with Lockheed Martin (LMT) or Honeywell International (HON) could make a lot of sense-and lead to an even higher valuation.

Barron's writes, "The dream combination was always GE Aviation and Honeywell aerospace," says T. Rowe Price portfolio manager Jason Adams. "Together, that would be [the] pre-eminent company in global aerospace."

Actionable Conclusions (4):

Two of the three GE spin-offs could throw dividends to investors

Sources: Barron's,YCharts,Dividend Dogcatcher

The tables above are expert estimates of stock values in the future. As such they are susceptible to fatal flaws, and market, or merger, changes.

Suggested Actions (5):

Buy GE at a price below $75 per share

Barron's, and its author-interviewed resources, estimated a $125 per share value of all three entities when "all the dust settles" circa 2024.

Afterword

This article features the pending break-up of General Electric into three separate publicly held corporations. None of the entities are likely to pay dividends within my ideal range where the annual dividend from $1K invested exceeds the single share price. Since this drama will gradually unfold, look for future reports, perhaps semi-annually, to update the GE spin-off story into 2024.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Barrons.com, YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; dividenddogcatcher.com.