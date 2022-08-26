Robert Way

Thesis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock has given back the gains it posted after the announcement of the audit agreement with the US and Chinese regulators last week. The unprecedented deal highlights China's efforts to seek a possibility to avert the potential delisting of its companies from the US exchanges.

Therefore, the market reaction is a reminder (yet again) to investors that they should abstain from chasing sharp momentum spikes, allowing astute investors to take profit.

Notwithstanding, we have been observing the price action of BABA over the past month. We are pleased to update investors that its price action has been basing constructively. Therefore, we are confident that the market has been quietly accumulating BABA at key support levels, as BABA formed a higher low in July and August.

Recent earnings commentary from China's leading discount e-commerce retailer Pinduoduo (PDD) suggested that consumer sentiments have improved from April/May's severe COVID lockdowns. It's also consistent with Alibaba's commentary on its recent earnings, which highlighted it observed improvement in consumer spending, corroborating PDD's views.

Therefore, we are increasingly confident that BABA is on the path to a medium-term re-rating, given its well-battered valuations.

As such, we encourage investors to use the pullback from the post-audit deal momentum spike to add exposure as BABA consolidates above its August lows.

The US-China Audit Deal Changes Nothing Yet

Investors went gaga last week as the US and China regulators agreed to a deal for "unfettered access" to the audit work papers of Chinese companies listed in the US. However, the verbiage from China was more measured, as it "emphasized 'assistance' and 'participation."

Still, it was an unprecedented deal, accentuated by the US SEC Chair Gary Gensler. However, he also reminded investors that nothing has materially changed yet until the action takes place, as he articulated:

We have this unprecedented arrangement signed, but we still need to see over the next several months whether there will be compliance. The deal was more comprehensive than that with any other country, and that American officials would be able to assess by December whether they were getting sufficient access. - Bloomberg

Well, the good news for Alibaba investors is that we will know soon enough whether we will have the compliance that the US regulators are seeking. Reuters reported this week that audit inspections would commence for Alibaba in Hong Kong in September, as it received the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) notification.

Is there anything to worry about now? We urge investors to consider our thesis that the delisting risks are nothing new. Hence, the market had already factored in the worst-case scenario in BABA's March bottom, which is delisting. Can there be anything worse than delisting? Goldman Sachs (GS) also articulated in a recent commentary that the market is still pricing in a 50% probability of delisting, even though it's down from the 95% probability in March.

Gavekal Research also accentuated that delisting remains as the "base case," as it highlighted:

The chance of every single inspection now going smoothly under time pressure and in a period of significantly more fraught U.S.-China relations seems low. - Barron's

Therefore, the pricing algorithm has not changed, as the market remains tentative over Alibaba's delisting risks. Consequently, any news that can potentially move Alibaba away from delisting should be considered a positive development.

We posit that the price action observed in BABA from March to August corroborates our view that the market has been quietly accumulating BABA at crucial support zones. In addition, investors have also been using momentum spikes to cut exposure nimbly (which we also discussed in a previous article).

BABA's Valuation Has Been De-risked

BABA EV/NTM EBITDA valuation trend (koyfin)

But, does BABA's current valuation support our thesis of an accumulation phase since its March lows? Absolutely. BABA's NTM EBITDA multiple last traded below the two standard deviation zone below its all-time mean.

Notwithstanding, we posit that the market has correctly de-rated BABA, given the significant structural changes in its growth algorithm. However, the market has also been rejecting further selling downside below that zone, corroborating our thesis of an accumulation phase.

Is BABA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

BABA price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

As seen above, BABA has been consolidating robustly above its July and August lows, even with the recent pullback.

Notably, BABA has also been basing constructively above its March and May lows, suggesting a recovery of its medium-term bullish bias remains on track. Hence, given the recent pullback, we are confident that the reward-to-risk profile is skewed to the upside. Furthermore, additional downside volatility should be leveraged by investors to add more exposure as Alibaba heads toward its September audit inspections.

We urge investors not to fear unnecessarily, noting that delisting remains the base case for the Street. Hence, any positive development should be viewed favorably, with a line of sight toward a medium-term re-rating.

Accordingly, we reiterate our Buy rating on BABA.