Michael Vi

Thesis

Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) remains one of the highest quality and most defensive SaaS companies in existence, and that's unlikely to change after Q2 results. The most important factor for Veeva's long term prospects - which Q2 may shed light on - is how the company will reaccelerate growth in the post-covid world.

Introduction

I previously covered Veeva in this June article, where I shared my thesis and valuation model for the stock. In summary, Veeva's unique combination of market share dominance, room for growth, founder-led team, diversification of revenue, and combination of growth and profitability make it one of the best SaaS companies around. While investors pay a premium for those benefits, I believe that Veeva trades near fair value today and could approximately double in the coming decade.

Since I published that article, Veeva has outperformed the S&P 500. But there weren't any new earnings reports since then, so the updates about the company have been infrequent and smaller, but mostly positive:

Veeva announced customer wins with ANI Pharmaceuticals and Veranex.

A study by Veeva found that customers actually get more value from its video calling solution than from in-person meetings.

A lawsuit against Veeva was dismissed by the court.

Since there haven't been any major updates on the company to discuss lately, I instead wanted to dive in on the main factor I'm looking at when it comes to Veeva's long term prospects. Hopefully the upcoming earnings this week can shed light on this topic.

The Problem: Slowing Growth

MacroTrends

Since Veeva went public in 2013, its revenue growth has been consistently positive and elevated. However, growth decelerated to just 16% last quarter, which is Veeva's slowest growth ever.

For the next decade, my target is for Veeva to grow revenue at 16%, since I believe that level of growth would justify the premium paid for Veeva stock and enable Veeva's stock price to double over the next 10 years. But since it gets harder to grow quickly off of a larger revenue base, Veeva will likely need to re-accelerate growth to over 16% in the next five years in order to average out to 16% across the next 10.

Unfortunately, it's very difficult for most non-cyclical companies to meaningfully reaccelerate growth. Even in the chart above, we can see that while Veeva did experience some re-acceleration from 2016-2017 and 2018-2020, it never got back to the rapid >40% growth experienced in 2013-2014.

One reason why re-acceleration is so difficult is because a defensive company's growth rate is often determined by its existing products. It takes time to build a product portfolio to $1B sales, and Veeva is almost at $2B now. If growth in the existing products slows - and especially if that slowdown is because of market saturation - it will take time to build a new product to be big enough to make an impact on a large revenue base.

It's not impossible to do this; Microsoft (MSFT) recently did it with Azure, and other tech leaders like Apple (AAPL) and Adobe (ADBE) have experienced re-accelerated growth in the past. My biggest question is how Veeva can do this.

Possible Solution: Disrupting Competitors

Veeva's CEO provided some color on the long term plan/opportunity in the last earnings call:

Clinical is certainly a long runway. It's a very big area of life sciences. eTMF, I think we sold our first customer roughly in 2012, and it takes a while to really become the dominant player. And we're there now with eTMF, and there's a network of -- a network effect. eTMF is just the thing you do in clinical. Probably the next furthest along is our CTMS and study start-up products. They're getting to be pretty dominant products. And then the clinical data management is yet to come. That's very early in its life cycle, CDMS, the clinical data management. And beyond that, you have the digital trials, the MyVeeva for Patients, things right out to the patients.

In other words, Veeva's CRM and Vault products are getting mature but there are new growth opportunities available.

GrandViewResearch

The eClinical solutions market isn't particularly big or fast-growing per GrandViewResearch, which expects 11.8% CAGR this decade off of a $3.1B revenue base in 2021. Note that the eClinical solutions space represents multiple products including the more mature CTMS.

Although this industry's projected growth rate won't get Veeva to my 16% CAGR target, the under-penetration of cloud-based solutions might. According to GrandViewResearch, cloud-based solutions like Veeva's are expected to grow at a 15.1% CAGR:

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to exhibit an exponential CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period owing to integrated features such as flexibility, high accessibility, negligible handling costs, and easy data backup. Real-time data is available through these systems, which enables users to take quick decisions and provide high-quality information for risk-based monitoring. These associated advantages are anticipated to bolster the demand for cloud-based systems.

Veeva is a clear leader in cloud-based software for the life sciences industry, so it's encouraging to see at least one third party report which indicates that this leadership can get Veeva to my 16% growth target. Cloud-first has long been Veeva's strategy, so I don't expect a meaningful shift in the upcoming earnings, but as always it would be nice if they announce some specific wins against legacy solutions.

Possible Solution: New Products

As stated in a quote in the previous section, Veeva believes that clinical data management (CDMS) will be its next big growth area, followed by direct-to-patient offerings.

The report from GrandViewResearch indicates that CDMS will be a smaller opportunity, considering that it represents less than 20% of the $3.1B eClinical solutions market. If Veeva is very successful in this area over the next decade, it could meaningfully elevate growth, but CDMS probably won't overtake Veeva's existing products in terms of revenue share.

On the other hand, the direct-to-patient market is expected to be a much larger opportunity, worth $68B by 2031 according to Visogain Reports. Telehealth, digital advertising of medical products, and other direct-to-patient tech services are still relatively nascent. Since Veeva was typically a B2B company, the move into B2C would be a big change and carry some risk. Veeva has a nice moat in its existing B2B offerings, but it has very little brand recognition among patients and could struggle to get traction.

Veeva already created the MyVeeva website for patients, but it's still very new. Mobile apps aren't even available yet. The focus is currently on helping patients participate in clinical trials, which makes sense because Veeva is already well-established in the B2B software side of clinical trials. Clinical trials could be the launching point for expanding into other direct-to-patient offerings.

There are really quite a few ways Veeva could develop the MyVeeva offering, and depending on how effectively they develop it, it could become one of Veeva's fastest growing and largest segments. Personally, I hope that Veeva doesn't invest too much in this area until it's clear that it will gain traction.

Conclusion

In Veeva's upcoming earnings, I'm of course looking for the typical beat/beat/raise that Veeva has reliably delivered over the years. Hopefully growth can continue to be near or above the 16% range since that's my long term target.

But aside from putting up a solid quarter, the biggest thing I'm looking for from management is more details about how they plan to re-accelerate growth. While I highlighted market share gains and a direct-to-patient offering as two potential ideas, there are other options as well such as expanding beyond life sciences. A clear plan with prioritization and a timetable would likely ease many investors' concerns.