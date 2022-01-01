JHVEPhoto

After our Q2 production report analysis, today we are back to comment on Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO, OTCPK:RTPPF, OTCPK:RTNTF). It goes without saying that with almost 3/4 of the total group EBITDA coming from iron ore, Rio Tinto's stock price has traded in line with the iron ore price developments (Fig 1. and 2.). However, the Anglo Australian miner is actively looking for M&A targets to diversify its commodity mix. This is supported by its solid balance sheet coupled with superb cash flow generation.

Before commenting on the latest M&A development, our internal team believes that Rio Tinto offers a compelling valuation. We should take advantage of the disappointment at the investor level after a lower dividend announcement. Looking at the numbers, the dividend per share missed consensus expectations by almost 25%. Wall Street analysts on average were expecting a 70% payout. As already happened in the first half year of 2020, Rio Tinto has decided to set a lower payout ratio at 50% for uncertainties in the macroeconomic environments providing a more cautious approach. We should note that in four of the past seven years of interim dividends, the company has topped up its DPS with additional shareholder remuneration.

Despite that, iron ore internal estimates were reiterated with unit costs at the top end of the fourchette and higher volumes expected in the second part of the year. This is going to be very well supported by the Chinese stimulus with higher steel production and hence more iron ore request. Moreover, Rio Tinto needs to manage the current challenges that most miners are facing - worker absenteeism.

Rising macroeconomic uncertainty

What's next?

Despite the short term-challenges, the company ended up the quarter with a positive cash position and a strong balance sheet. A few days ago, the company increased its offer for Turquoise Hill Resources. Last March, Rio Tinto already approached the company with an offer of CAD $34 per share which THR's special committee declined without any period of negotiation.

The new proposal is CAD $40 per share and represents:

Turquoise Hill Resources is a listed Canadian company that owns 2/3 of the Oyu Tolgoi mining. Rio Tinto's equity stake in THR is already at 50.79% and while it is in charge of the operations has no direct control. If this move goes through, the new shareholder's structure of the Oyu Tolgoi mining will be 66% Rio Tinto hands and 34% equity of the Mongolia Government.

According to our calculation, the new proposal is equivalent to 1.04x NPV and values the whole mining at $9.3 billion. Looking at the press release, we should note that it is not presented as the best & final offer. However, we believe this offer is now compelling. As a reminder, Oyu Tolgoi is one of the biggest copper mining in the world and this metal is necessary for the energy transition and for the development of electric vehicles.

Conclusion

Despite the lower DPS, we are positive about Rio Tinto's future performance and we look favorably to the M&A optionality that the company is currently offering. It makes sense to increase the commodity mix exposure toward copper and we believe that it is much better to buy out an asset that Rio Tinto already manages. We still see no justification for the current discount versus BHP, we lowered our target price on the Q2 production report and we reaffirm our previous valuation.

