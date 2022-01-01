gorodenkoff

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biotechnology company Forma Therapeutics (FMTX). I found the stock by sorting the Russell 3000 Index stocks first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 6/23 the stock gained 59.18%.

FMTX vs Daily Moving Averages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

72% technical buy signals but increasing

27.20- Weighted Alpha

45.54% loss in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

15 new highs and up 59.18% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.25%

Technical support level at 12.56

Recently traded at 13.18 with 50 day moving average of 9.34

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $631 million

Revenue expected to increase 397.30%

Earnings estimated to increase 11.70% this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 2 buy opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets from 23 to 53 with an average of 34.33

899 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

631 out of 4691

Ranked in Sector

112 out of 1173

Ranked in Industry

75 out of 570

