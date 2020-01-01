Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

The current world is a mass of disorder.

And, the world is flooded with cash.

One of the things I have been emphasizing over the last ten years or so is how the Western world is generating debt and supporting the issuance of debt through central bank purchases of the debt.

Actions like this create bank deposits...money.

Just one current piece of evidence on this fact is presented by Laurence Fletcher and Chris Giles in the Financial Times.

They inform us that from March 2009 to June 2022, the Bank of England purchases 57 percent of the 1.5 English pounds of net gilts that were sold during this time period.

Furthermore, it's well known that from early January 2020 to early January 2022, the Federal Reserve added $7.1 trillion in securities bought outright to its portfolio.

As I wrote above, the world is flooded with cash injected into the financial system by policies followed by central banks around the world.

And now, what do we face?

Inflation. Lots and lots of inflation.

And, people are surprised.

Inflation In Europe And England

One can take a look at Europe and England to see what messes the world has gotten itself into.

Germany is facing a 40-year high in inflation.

In August, the inflation rate has come in at 8.8 percent.

Inflation is the highest in the European Union since the Euro was introduced 23 years ago.

Currently, it costs $1.00 to acquire one Euro...parity.

In Germany, we see all the money created by the European Central Bank over the past couple of years and also see Germany experiencing shortages in gas and electricity.

Germany is also facing higher food prices due to shortages.

Well, you can say that the Ukrainian situation, with the invasion of Russia, is causing problems.

Yes, it is.

And, with all the money floating around Europe it is no wonder that prices are rising.

Right now it is expected that the European Central Bank will begin to reduce its balance sheet by the end of the year. Discussions are expected to get started in October.

However, analysts have suggested the European Union may hit double-digit inflation before price increases revert back to a more manageable level.

With Belgian inflation at 9.9 percent in August, near a 40-year high, and Spain posting an August inflation rate of 10.3 percent, the Euro-zone is expected to hit a historical high inflation rate in excess of 9.0 percent in figures to be released on Wednesday.

And, in England, one could say that things are even worse.

The Bank of England has suggested that England is in the midst of what will be a 15-month recession. Inflation could go as high as 13 percent.

Fischer and Giles, in the article cited above, report that analysts at Goldman Sachs suggest that "U.K. inflation could exceed 20 percent."

The suggestion has been made that the Bank of England could push up short-term interest rates to 4.2 percent next year, up from the 1.75 percent level they sit at now.

The Problem

So, the world is flooded with cash and supply conditions around the world are distraught, if one could use that word to describe the situation.

In this world, inflation is not a transitory phenomenon.

It is a global problem.

Because the central bankers believed that the inflation they observed was a transitory phenomenon, they didn't act soon enough to take on the problem.

And, it appears to me that every central bank in the world is "behind the curve" in addressing the problems they now are facing.

The central banks are "behind the curve" and most of them, including the Federal Reserve in the United States, are beginning to realize that they are "behind the curve" and need to make major, or, at least, relatively major moves by significantly raising their policy rates of interest and reducing their balance sheets.

If everyone jumps on the "bandwagon" and moves significantly to reduce their own inflationary problems, then we could get a major withdrawal of liquidity from the financial markets.

This would not be good.

Looking at this situation, I can see the central banks raising their policy rates of interest, but I don't see them making major reductions in their balance sheets.

The reason for this is that most of the central banks do not recognize or admit to the fact that they overreacted to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and injected way too many bank reserves into the banking system in 2020 and 2021.

This is a major concern of Mohamed El-Erian, who wrote a significant article on the current central banking dilemma in the Financial Times on Monday morning.

By not accepting the errors made in the 2020-2021 period of monetary expansion, the Federal Reserve, and other central banks, are not in a position to reverse some of the actions that were taken at the time.

Mr. El-Erian believes that the central banks must observe, absorb, and accept the fact that some things that were done during the critical time of the pandemic need to be reversed.

And, this response may end up being a bigger job than many central bankers are willing to take on.

Going Forward

The policymakers face a huge problem.

Perhaps the greatest component of the problem is the worldwide inflation that now has invaded the globe.

But, the monetary issue is simple: as stated above, the world is flooded with cash.

The central banks must step up and admit to the excessive injection of money into the global economic engine.

Whereas at the time the central banks injected all the money into the banking system, they wanted to make sure that they always erred on the side of monetary ease. And, they did so.

But, now is the other side of the coin. There is way too much cash afloat in the world.

And, inflation will be underwritten by this cash.

So, sooner or later, the central banks are going to have to "shrink" the cash balances.

Yes, the central banks are going to have to raise interest rates.

But, say the Bank of England raises short-term interest rates to 4.2 percent and inflation is at double-digit levels.

Is this a "restrictive" rate of interest?

Seems to me that the real rate of interest is still in negative territory.

This, the Bank of England is going to have to overcome.

The Point

The point is that inflation is not just a United States problem.

And, it is not a problem for just the Federal Reserve.

This only increases the complexity of the world in disequilibrium that I have been trying to call attention to.