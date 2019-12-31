CCC Credit Spreads Update

David Kotok
Summary

A businessman spreads his hands on a tablet screen on a table, a graphic landscape on the screen showing a chart of financial status and an arrow showing growth. Profitable business management concept

KamiPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

CCC spreads are now significantly higher than the pre-Covid December 31, 2019, level. This widening spread suggests that the Fed's policy of tightening by raising rates while shrinking its balance sheet is starting to tighten financial conditions.

Basis point spread to US Treasury constant maturity 10-year yield spread

Data: Bloomberg; Cumberland Advisors

It is important to remember that the spread widening is occurring while both components of this credit spread are rising in actual nominal terms. Also note that the energy price rise windfall to bondholders is exhausted. We examine the windfall, and that is why we show two series together, so readers can see the spread with and without the energy price windfall. Credit spreads are extremely important, change with high frequency, and function as a market-based leading indicator. In the present case, these two credit spreads are warning of trouble ahead.

Original Post

David Kotok
