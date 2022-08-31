Published on the Value Lab 31/8/22.
Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) has a range of brands that command serious share in their consumer healthcare markets, with special positioning in some of the higher growth categories. The company guides towards 4-6% revenue growth in the medium-term. We think this is entirely achievable thanks to resilience in its product classes to headwinds and large TAMs in their business lines. The Rx-to-OTC switch execution is also a nice lever to make total addressable markets ("TAMs") large for their products. We think they will demonstrate their qualities in the upcoming earnings in September and continue to maintain disciplined, profitable growth thanks to their pricing levers.
Q1 doesn't yet include the pressures brought on by a drop in consumer confidence, which became more pronounced as the Fed shifted its tone to higher rates. However, consumer confidence declines did also somewhat precede that with consumers' reaction to inflation. Nonetheless, HLN performs well so far into the year.
There were declines from 2020 into 2021 as the peak buying in 2020, which affected all sorts of consumer products companies, created a tough comp for the next year. It could have been a worse comparison if it weren't for vitamin and supplement growth. Levels in 2021 were still far ahead of pre-COVID levels.
Profitable growth comes from strong marketing capabilities, but what's important is the underlying growth, which has to come from attractive markets.
Firstly, in key markets HLN commands strong market shares. The VMS market is particularly fast-growing, and in the U.S. the share is strong. VMS revenues from the U.S. are particularly strong contributors to the topline, but maybe less so to the bottom line. In EMEA and LATAM they are less popular but only because the broader VMS market has more scope to grow there.
In terms of mix, they are trying to push their power brands, which include VMS products for growth, but also some of their other greatest hits all constituting large-scale multi-national power brands. The reality is that these are already the most of their revenue, around 70%, with the rest being local strategic brands. Still, they offer the most scope for leverage into new markets like APAC where growth rates are still strong.
They have other growth levers to pull. APAC is growing at twice the rate of the other regions thanks to the fact that products like HLN's still haven't penetrated them yet. China included. Again, these products don't require a booming macro environment to support their markets either, so the woes of China are not such a concern for their launch into those markets.
Finally, from a growth perspective they have the Rx-to-OTC switch lever. We like this, because it also begins to leak into the issue of profitability. When acquiring brands, they have an edge in being a partner capable of successfully making those switches. Voltaren is an example, and that is definitely a product whose impact you don't expect to get as easily as OTC. By bringing it to the OTC market you can 4x its reach. They have managed four of these switches in the last 8 years, but when it happens it drives growth like with Voltaren. These pain relief markets are pretty big.
In terms of profitable growth, it will be about leveraging brands into as many markets as possible with able regulatory positioning. APAC will be a new sink for brands. Getting that leverage off is the best way to create scale and get good value on marketing dollars. Margins are already high, too, which indicates that these brands do have pricing power. A useful lever again to create markup when economic conditions are concerning and inflation is affecting input costs.
Haleon trades reasonably cheaply at around a 15x EV/EBIT multiple and just over 10x in EV/EBITDA. That's about right for a consumer products company, especially one that isn't having profit issues. Indeed, the multiple is the same as Kimberly-Clark's (KMB) pre-inflation concerns. Forecast medium-term growth is between 4-6%, and with pricing as well as resilience on top of other execution levers for marketing products being helpful for that, markets are quite large, and there is scope to grow both in current and new regions with emerging, better margin products as well as more stalwart segments too. That 4-6% growth at only slightly higher margins is an achievable target.
For 10x EV/EBITDA, getting stable growth in the current environment for cheap isn't easy. We think that HLN is actually quite a good deal. Doesn't blow our socks off, but as far as consumer products companies go, it can pass as a good GARP investment.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (1)