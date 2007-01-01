primeimages

Pick what market you like. Examine it from here. Examine it from there. The Fed’s fight against inflation and its subsequent consequences, such as ever-higher interest rates, is the main cause for our present dilemma, and we are getting slammed.

The two-year Treasury has now hit its highest yield since November 2007, and it is reflective of the Fed’s activities. Think of that - the highest yield in 15 years. Moreover, the markets are pricing in a 72.5% probability, according to Bloomberg, that the Fed will hike in September by another 75 basis points, which may move us to 3.50-4.00% by year end.

“While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”



- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

The pain for bond investors is clearly illustrated by the chart below:

Bloomberg Index Year-To-Date Treasuries -9.73% IG Corporates -13.68% High Yield -10.23% Mortgage-Backeds -8.74% Click to enlarge

The yield curve is now inverted, and that is likely to continue, if not worsen. UBS has put out an opinion that there is a 60% chance of a U.S. economic contraction within a year. Let’s hope that this is a recession and not some word beginning with a “d.” I certainly hope that the Fed understand that a fight against inflation brings a whole slew of collateral damage that should also be part of their considerations. Higher interest rates across the board are the front and center of my concern.

Besides the raising of rates, there is another consequential Fed program underway. This is the reduction of their $9 trillion portfolio. The Fed is going to cap - they say currently, though it could change - a monthly run-off of $60 billion Treasuries and $35 of mortgage-backed securities. They will even be letting Treasury Bills roll off their balance sheet, and so we now have “Quantitative Tightening” in a full measure.

Remember also that all of this means that the cost of borrowing for the U.S. government is about to go up, along with the cost of borrowing for every corporation and individual in the country. No one will get spared here. Borrow short, borrow long, borrow on an adjustable basis and everyone will be paying more to obtain money.

The equity markets are also paying close attention to what the Fed is engaged in. They are likely front-running the bond markets, as the concerns of the two markets are quite different. The pain in the equity markets is even worse than the bond markets, as demonstrated below.

Bloomberg Index Year-To-Date DJIA -12.51% S&P 500 -16.37% Nasdaq -24.04% Click to enlarge

The point of my commentary today is that yes, the Fed should be concerned about inflation, but it should also be concerned about the economic consequences of their actions. Higher borrowing costs for the country, for America’s corporations, for individuals with their loans and mortgage loans, less stock buybacks, the likelihood of more bankruptcies, and the overall impact of higher rates on our economy should also be some of their considerations, in my opinion. The issue here is that if the Fed is seriously concerned about the collateral damage from raising rates and reducing their balance sheet, there has been barely a mention of it by anybody at the Fed.

I am quite fond of my head. I don’t need the Fed, or anyone else, handing it to me on a silver platter. The first ten of Grant’s Rules are “Preservation of Capital.” The Fed is certainly making a tough go of it these days.

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.