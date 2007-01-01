Our Heads On A Silver Platter

Aug. 31, 2022 10:20 AM ET4 Comments3 Likes
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.24K Followers

Summary

  • The two-year Treasury has now hit its highest yield in fifteen years, and that is reflective of the Fed’s activities.
  • The markets are pricing in a 72.5% probability, according to Bloomberg, that the Fed will hike in September by another 75 basis points, which may move us to 3.50-4.00% by year end.
  • The Fed should be concerned about inflation, but it should also be concerned about the economic consequences of their actions.

asian investor analysis U.S. Treasury yield prepare for economic recession

primeimages

Pick what market you like. Examine it from here. Examine it from there. The Fed’s fight against inflation and its subsequent consequences, such as ever-higher interest rates, is the main cause for our present dilemma, and we are getting slammed.

The two-year Treasury has now hit its highest yield since November 2007, and it is reflective of the Fed’s activities. Think of that - the highest yield in 15 years. Moreover, the markets are pricing in a 72.5% probability, according to Bloomberg, that the Fed will hike in September by another 75 basis points, which may move us to 3.50-4.00% by year end.

“While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

The pain for bond investors is clearly illustrated by the chart below:

Bloomberg Index Year-To-Date
Treasuries -9.73%
IG Corporates -13.68%
High Yield -10.23%
Mortgage-Backeds -8.74%

The yield curve is now inverted, and that is likely to continue, if not worsen. UBS has put out an opinion that there is a 60% chance of a U.S. economic contraction within a year. Let’s hope that this is a recession and not some word beginning with a “d.” I certainly hope that the Fed understand that a fight against inflation brings a whole slew of collateral damage that should also be part of their considerations. Higher interest rates across the board are the front and center of my concern.

Besides the raising of rates, there is another consequential Fed program underway. This is the reduction of their $9 trillion portfolio. The Fed is going to cap - they say currently, though it could change - a monthly run-off of $60 billion Treasuries and $35 of mortgage-backed securities. They will even be letting Treasury Bills roll off their balance sheet, and so we now have “Quantitative Tightening” in a full measure.

Remember also that all of this means that the cost of borrowing for the U.S. government is about to go up, along with the cost of borrowing for every corporation and individual in the country. No one will get spared here. Borrow short, borrow long, borrow on an adjustable basis and everyone will be paying more to obtain money.

The equity markets are also paying close attention to what the Fed is engaged in. They are likely front-running the bond markets, as the concerns of the two markets are quite different. The pain in the equity markets is even worse than the bond markets, as demonstrated below.

Bloomberg Index Year-To-Date
DJIA -12.51%
S&P 500 -16.37%
Nasdaq -24.04%

The point of my commentary today is that yes, the Fed should be concerned about inflation, but it should also be concerned about the economic consequences of their actions. Higher borrowing costs for the country, for America’s corporations, for individuals with their loans and mortgage loans, less stock buybacks, the likelihood of more bankruptcies, and the overall impact of higher rates on our economy should also be some of their considerations, in my opinion. The issue here is that if the Fed is seriously concerned about the collateral damage from raising rates and reducing their balance sheet, there has been barely a mention of it by anybody at the Fed.

I am quite fond of my head. I don’t need the Fed, or anyone else, handing it to me on a silver platter. The first ten of Grant’s Rules are “Preservation of Capital.” The Fed is certainly making a tough go of it these days.

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.24K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 48-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.
4 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.