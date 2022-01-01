In a recent article, we explain that we expect the REIT M&A boom to continue in the second half of the year and going into 2023.
This year alone, Blackstone (BX) has already agreed to buy four different REITs for nearly $30 billion!
And in the last quarter alone, Blackstone raised another $49 billion for its real estate strategies!
We strongly believe so.
Following the recent dip, REITs are today a lot cheaper than private real estate, and Blackstone's executives have taken notice of the opportunity.
Blackstone's CEO and self-made billionaire Steve Schwarzman made this clear in their recent earnings call:
For the first six months of the year, our real estate strategies appreciated 9% to 10% versus a 20% decline in the REIT index, equaling an outperformance of roughly 3,000 basis points. I don't know many asset classes that perform -- outperform indexes by 3,000 basis points. [added emphasis]
Blackstone's CEO and, also, self-made billionaire John Gray added that they are looking for buyout opportunities in the REIT market:
The best opportunities today are clearly in the public markets on the screen and that's where we're spending a lot of time.
If Blackstone can buy a REIT at a 20% discount to fair value, why would it buy private real estate at a higher price?
Besides, buying REITs also allows them to efficiently allocate large sums of money with pre-existing management already in place.
So we can expect many more buyouts in the near term.
Blackstone will be engaging in M&A, but so will also other large private equity groups who follow Blackstone's moves. Brookfield (BAM), KKR (KKR), etc. have all taken REITs private over the past years and will continue to do so as opportunities come along.
That's the focus of today's follow-up article.
In part 1, we reviewed why Blackstone is going after so many REITs in today's environment.
In part 2, we will today discuss which REITs could be the next target.
We think that the most probable targets are likely to have some of the following characteristics:
At High Yield Landlord, we have cherry-picked a portfolio of REITs that share some of these characteristics as we aim to profit from the arbitrage between private and public market valuations.
Currently, our Core Portfolio holds 24 REITs, and in what follows, we will take a look at two examples that are probable buyout targets for Blackstone and others:
UMH Properties (UMH) is one of just three manufacturers housing REITs. The two others are Sun Communities (SUI) and Equity Lifestyle (ELS).
We think that UMH is a likely buyout target because:
Best of all, if there is no deal, that's not a problem. UMH is likely to do great for its shareholders in the long run anyway.
It is steeply discounted, enjoys rapid growth prospects, and pays a generous 4.4% dividend yield while you wait. We expect double-digit annual returns from the yield and growth alone, and an additional 40% upside from multiple expansion.
Clipper Realty (CLPR) is an apartment REIT. But unlike its larger peers like Equity Residential (EQR) or AvalonBay (AVB), CLPR focuses only on New York City.
We think that CLPR is a likely buyout target because:
Again here, even if CLPR never gets bought out, we think that the company is likely to outperform either way. It pays a generous 4.5% dividend yield, it is growing rapidly, and it has significant upside potential as it returns to fair value once the sentiment for NYC improves.
Blackstone raised another $49 billion for its real estate strategies in the last quarter, and all this capital needs to be invested somewhere.
Undervalued REITs are some of their favorite targets right now and, therefore, we can expect many more buy-out announcements in the near future.
You can profit from this by selectively investing in the right REITs.
If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.
We are the fastest-growing and best-rated stock-picking service on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:
You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Today, he is the author of "High Yield Landlord” - the #1 ranked real estate service on Seeking Alpha. Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to all my highest conviction investment ideas. Click here to learn more!
Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.
DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KKR; UMH; CLPR; AVB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (3)