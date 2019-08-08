zeljkosantrac

Thesis

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is an attractive REIT that can provide shareholder value appreciation as well as dividend growth. The company has delivered solid revenue and earnings growth in the past decade, and management has been keen on maximizing shareholder value through stock price appreciation and dividend payouts. Based on our valuation, we believe that the stock is considerably undervalued, and recommend investors to purchase the REITs.

Company Overview

Extra Space Storage is a REIT that invests in personal storage units across the United States. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, and they operate over 2,000 self storage properties that include around ~1.5 million storage units. Extra Space Storage is a leader in this real estate segment, as the second largest owner/operator of self-storage properties in the United States. Year-to-date, the company's stock price returns have largely tracked the S&P 500 and outperformed the index, returning -9.44% YTD compared to -15.23% YTD return for the broader market index. The company currently has a trailing dividend yield of ~2.98% compared to S&P 500 yield of ~1.69%.

EXR Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Strong Financial Performance

Extra Space Storage is a REIT that is firing on all cylinders, and the most recent quarter is no exception. The company reported a 21.7% YoY increase in Q2 same-store revenue as well as a 38.4% YoY increase in earnings per share at $1.73 per share. The constant revenue and earnings growth are good indicators that the company is on a good financial footing. In addition, as seen with the TTM Revenue and EPS history below in the last 10 years, the trend of strong growth can be seen, as both revenue and EPS have on average grown at a similar rate. We believe that the strong financial results and YoY growth are indicative of management's competence and secular trends that are helping the business grow.

EXR EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

Commitment to Shareholder Value

Extra Space Storage has rewarded shareholders with the increased profitability of their investment portfolio. The company has grown its dividend substantially over the past decade, from $0.20 quarterly dividend per share to now $1.50 quarterly dividend per share. That's a 22.3% dividend CAGR over the past decade, which far outpaces any annual dividend growth in the S&P 500 in the same time frame. At a 3% dividend yield and a payout ratio of 82.5%, we believe that the company's dividend policies are attractive.

EXR Company Presentation

In addition, in that same time frame, the company's stock price has provided even better shareholder returns than its competitors, providing 918.4% total return for investors in the past decade. As seen below in management's presentation, the company is "best-in-class" in the both the storage sector and public REITs. We believe that shareholders will see this outstanding stock performance continue, as the company has continued to grow its revenue and earnings at a great pace. In addition, the company has recently begun to launch share buyback programs which should provide some support to the stock price and shareholder value appreciation.

EXR Company Presentation

Valuation

We used the Gordon Growth Model to value the stock based on its forward annual dividend of $6.00 per share, and a slower dividend growth rate of 10.0%. We believe that this dividend growth rate is conservative for a company growing its dividend at a ~20%+ CAGR, and growing its earnings per share at a higher rate. In addition, we used the upper end of the discount rate of large-capitalization REITs, which is around ~12%. Based on these assumptions, we see that the stock price should be valued at around $330.00 per share, which presents a 64% upside from its current levels.

Sweet Minute Capital Valuation Model

Risks to Thesis

We believe that the main risk facing Extra Space Storage is the macroeconomic challenges that may impact real estate values. Though this risk is not unique to Extra Space Storage, we believe rising interest rates and the decline in value of hard assets are crucial risks for the business. However, unlike other REITs, we do believe that the specific business model surrounding self-storage units have strong tailwinds that would help the company weather economic downturns. For one, more and more Americans are using self-storage units, and this has helped self-storage companies raise prices to cover any increase in costs. A study in 2021 finds that prices per square feet have risen 6.7% YoY and that 38% of Americans now use a self-storage unit. In addition, study finds that a third of storage owners have furniture stored, and we believe that the demand for storage use will sticky, as it will be difficult for users to empty their storage items due to certain economic concerns. Therefore, we believe that the fundamentals are quite strong, and that increased adoption and high pricing power will offset the impact from an economic slowdown.

Conclusion

Extra Space Storage is a great REIT for investors who would like to benefit from increasing dividends and stock price appreciation. The company has a proven track record of delivering great returns for investors, and we believe that the company operates in a segment that has strong fundamentals and is less sensitive to economic downturns.