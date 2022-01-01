Cindy Ord

Investment Thesis

Comcast's ( NASDAQ: CMCSA

In my opinion, Comcast is currently a buy: the company is highly profitable (EBIT-margin of 18.25%), demonstrates strong financials (boasting an A3 credit rating by Moody's, a Free Cash Flow Yield of 8.69% and a low Total Debt to Equity Ratio of 106.06%). Furthermore, the company has an attractive valuation (P/E Ratio of 11.99, which is 29.98% below its average over the last five years).

The Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking confirms the company's strength by ranking Comcast 6th out of 14 within its Cable and Satellite Industry and 45th out of 252 within the broader Communication Services Sector.

The HQC Scorecard confirms that Comcast is attractive regarding risk and reward: at this moment, the company achieves an overall rating of 61/100 points. The Scorecard indicates that Comcast is rated as very attractive in the categories of Valuation (100/100), Expected Return (100/100) and Profitability (80/100). The company is rated as attractive in the category of Financial Strength (73/100). Meanwhile, the company receives a moderately attractive rating for Growth (48/100).

Comcast's Results in 2Q22

The global media and technology company boosted its revenue from $28,546 billion in 2Q21 to $30,016 in 2Q22, increasing by 5.1%. In 2Q22, consolidated adjusted EBITDA rose from $8,927 billion to $9,827 (an increase of 10.1%). The company's adjusted EPS grew from $0.84 in 2Q21 to $1.01 in 2Q22, increasing by 20.2%. Additionally, in the same quarter, the company returned $4.2 billion to shareholders through $1.2 billion in dividend payments and the remaining $3.0 billion in share repurchases.

The company's 2Q22 results prove its robust business model and stable and steady growth perspectives, in turn strengthening my belief that Comcast is a buy.

Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast, said the following regarding Comcast's 2Q22 results:

"Our financial results in the second quarter were very strong across the board, with Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky each delivering solid growth in adjusted EBITDA, resulting in a double-digit increase in adjusted earnings per share and healthy free cash flow generation."

Comcast's Valuation

Discounted Cash Flow [DCF]-Model

Concerning valuation, I have used the DCF Model to determine Comcast's intrinsic value. Using this method, I have calculated a fair value of $54.12 for the company. The current stock price is $37.17, resulting in an upside of 45.60%.

Comcast's Average Revenue Growth Rate [FWD] over the last five years is 6.56%. Nevertheless, I made more conservative assumptions and assumed a Revenue Growth Rate and an EBIT Growth Rate of 2% over the next five years. To complement this, I assumed a Perpetual Growth Rate of 2% (assuming that Comcast's Growth Rate will be slightly below the United States' 3% Average GDP Growth Rate). I've also considered the company's current discount rate [WACC] of 7.2% and its Tax Rate of 27.5%. Moreover, I used an EV/EBITDA Multiple of 6.9x, the same as the company's latest twelve months EV/EBITDA.

Using the above, I calculated these results:

Market Value vs. Intrinsic Value:

Market Value $37.17 Upside 45.60% Intrinsic Value $54.12 Click to enlarge

Source: The Author

Relative Valuation Models

Comcast's P/E [FWD] Ratio

Comcast's P/E Ratio is 11.99, which is 29.98% below its average P/E ratio of the last five years (17.13). This provides us with an indicator that the company is currently undervalued.

At the same time, Comcast's P/E Ratio is 30.32% below the P/E Ratio of the sector median (17.21), offering another indicator that the company is currently undervalued.

Comcast's Dividend Projections

Over the last five years, Comcast has raised its dividend by 12.00% per year. The company's payout ratio is 29.63%, indicating significant scope for future dividend enhancements. I made conservative assumptions and assumed the company would raise its dividend by about 6% per year, on average, in the coming years. Due to the company's low dividend payout ratio and its Average EPS Diluted Growth [FWD] of 11.77% over the last five years, I expect Comcast to be able to raise its dividend in this magnitude in the following years. Assuming that the company would enhance its dividend by about 6% per year over the next 30 years, we would see the following results for Comcast's dividend and yield on cost:

Comcast's Dividend and Yield on Cost Projection, Assuming a Dividend Growth Rate of 6% per Year on Average

Source: The Author

The table below offers Comcast's accumulated yield on cost, assuming a dividend growth rate of 6% per year over the next 30 years. In this way, after 20 years, you would have received 117.37% of your initial investment in dividends (no withholding tax has been considered in this calculation).

Comcast's Accumulated Yield on Cost Projection, Assuming a Dividend Growth Rate of 6% per Year on Average

Year Dividend per Share Yield on Cost Accumulated Yield on Cost 2022 1.08 2.93% 2.93% 2032 1.93 5.26% 43.94% 2042 3.46 9.41% 117.37% 2052 6.20 16.86% 248.87% Click to enlarge

Source: The Author

Comcast compared to some of its competitors

Comcast Corporation Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sector Communication Services Communication Services Communication Services Industry Cable and Satellite Cable and Satellite Cable and Satellite Market Cap 165.94B 79.44B 16.74B Employees 189,000 93,700 - Revenue [TTM] 121.66B 53.16B 976.00M Operating Income [TTM] 22.21B 12.00B 6.00M Revenue Growth Rate 3 Years [CAGR] 5.47% 5.96% 308.68% Revenue Growth Rate 5 Years [CAGR] 7.63% 5.42% 100.66% Gross Profit Margin 67.34% 45.43% 72.13% EBIT Margin 18.25% 22.58% 0.61% Return on Equity 14.34% 33.71% 13.31% P/E GAAP [FWD] 11.99 13.19 12.49 Dividend Yield [FWD] 2.87% - - Payout Ratio 29.63% - - Dividend Growth Rate 5 Years [CAGR] 12.00% - - Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth 4 Years - - Dividend Frequency Quarterly - - Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

The High-Quality Company [HQC] Scorecard

"The HQC Scorecard aims to help investors identify companies which are attractive long-term investments in terms of risk and reward." Here, you can find a detailed description of how the Scorecard works.

Overview of the Items on the HQC Scorecard

"In the graphic below, you can find the individual items and weighting for each category of the HQC Scorecard. A score between 0 and 5 is given (with 0 being the lowest rating and 5 the highest) for each item on the Scorecard. Furthermore, you can see the conditions that must be met for each point of every rated item."

Source: The Author

Comcast According to the HQC Scorecard

Source: The Author

The HQC Scorecard confirms Comcast's overall score to be 61 out of 100 points. This means the company can be classified as an attractive investment when considering risk and reward.

The Scorecard rates Comcast as very attractive in the Valuation (100/100), Expected Return (100/100) and Profitability (80/100) categories. In the Financial Strength category (73/100), the company is rated as attractive.

In the Growth category, Comcast is rated with a moderately attractive rating (48/100). Meanwhile, regarding Economic Moat, the company is rated with an unattractive rating (29/100).

Comcast's very attractive rating in the category Valuation is mainly a result of its high upside potential of 45.6%. The company's very attractive rating in the category of Profitability results from the company's high EBIT-margin of 18.25% and its Return on Equity of 14.34%.

Next, Comcast's attractive rating in the Financial Strength category is especially due to its A3 credit rating by Moody's, the company's Free Cash Flow Yield of 8.69%, as well as the company's Total Debt to Equity Ratio of 106.06%.

The company's attractive overall rating (61/100), according to the HQC Scorecard, strengthens my opinion to rate Comcast currently as a buy.

Comcast according to the Seeking Alpha Factor Grades

Using the Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, Comcast is rated with a C+ in terms of Valuation. For Growth, the company receives a D+ rating; for Profitability, it receives an A+ rating. For Momentum, Comcast gets a C- and for Revisions, a B+.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Comcast according to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking

According to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking, Comcast is rated 6th out of 14 within its Cable and Satellite Industry and 45th out of 252 within the Communication Services Industry. Comcast's strong Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking only reaffirms my opinion to rate the company as a buy.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Comcast according to the Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades

The Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades underline the attractiveness of Comcast's dividend. In this way, the company is rated with a B- in terms of Dividend Safety and Dividend Growth. For Dividend Yield, the company receives a C rating, and for Dividend Consistency, it receives a B rating. The Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades strengthen my belief that the company is an appealing pick for dividend income investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk Factors

I believe the leading risk factor regarding an investment in Comcast is the intense competition it faces:

Comcast's Cable Communications' and Sky's broadband services compete mainly with wireline telecommunications companies: Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband are among Comcast's competitors in this industry.

Comcast's NBCUniversal and Sky compete with companies that provide similar types of entertainment, sports, news and information content. Among others, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are some of Comcast's competitors in this area.

The intense competition with these financially strong competitors can result in declining revenues, which could negatively impact the company's profit margin.

Additionally, weak economic conditions can negatively impact Comcast's operating results. For example, Comcast's customers could reduce the level of services to which they subscribe, and they could discontinue subscribing to Cable Communications' or Sky's services. Both or either of these changes would impact the company's operating results.

The Bottom Line

My DCF Model shows an upside potential for Comcast of 45.60% calculating an intrinsic value of $54.12 for the company. Comcast's P/E Ratio is 11.99, which is 29.98% below its average P/E Ratio of the last 5 years (17.13). This demonstrates that Comcast is currently undervalued. Meanwhile, Comcast's P/E Ratio is 30.32% below the P/E Ratio of the sector median (17.21), providing us with a further indicator that Comcast is undervalued.

Comcast is currently a buy: the company is highly profitable (it has an EBIT-margin of 18.25% and a Return on Equity of 14.34%), has a high Free Cash Flow Yield of 8.69% and a Total Debt to Equity Ratio of 106.06%.

My opinion is underlined by the company's rating as according to the HQC Scorecard in which Comcast receives 61/100 points, rated as an attractive investment in terms of risk and reward.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking strengthens my belief that the company is a buy: According to the Seeking Alpha Quant Ranking, Comcast is rated 6th out of 14 within its Cable and Satellite Industry and 45th out of 252 within the Communication Services Industry. Besides that, the Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades show that the company is attractive for dividend income investors.