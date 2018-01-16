Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

Despite a recent beat on Q2 2022 earnings, and the news of Berkshire Hathaway acquiring a substantial position in the company totaling ~$3b, recent months have not been kind to shareholders of the company.

The stock remains ~40% below its 2021 peak and currently sits at a market cap similar to what it was a decade ago.

The name of the company is, of course, Citigroup (NYSE:C). An American multinational investment bank with +223,000 employees spread across the globe. The company is the fourth-largest financial institution in America and is currently ranked #141 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list.

Capital Allocation

Paying attention to how Citigroup allocates capital is especially important since, as we will soon realize, the valuation of the company is a major determinant of the rate of internal growth of the company. Like the other big banks in America, reinvestment in new assets and thus equity is not a priority. Given the size of the company and the limited return on invested capital options, share buybacks have been and continue to be beneficial.

As seen in the image below, the amount of equity has been kept stable in recent years. Return on equity has averaged ~6%, increasing after the reduction in equity due to the one-time "federal tax bill" charge in 2018. I think it's reasonable to expect the company to continue to earn ~7% on equity, assuming it doesn't start to build up new equity every year.

Return on equity (Macrotrends.com)

Although the company is unable to buy back shares at the moment due to capital requirements, they will be reintroduced soon. Since the company currently pays out ~30% of earnings in the form of dividends, it is reasonable to expect that once the required capital requirements are met, the remainder will be spent on share buybacks. These buybacks could increase book value by 11.7% per year, which in itself is a respectable return and well above its average growth of ~6.5%. Earnings used on the dividend currently yield 4.13%, which brings the total annual return up to 15.83%.

Despite the fact that the stock is valued at below book value, this in itself is not necessarily a sign of a cheap company. What matters is how much the company earns in relation to its equity and how efficiently that capital is used. Many banks may be valued at book value, but the return on equity is also higher than what Citigroup is able to do. A price to book value at 0.47 does however seem low, for a company earning ~7% on the equity.

Book value per share (Macrotrends.com)

Earnings Per Share

Due to the growth on a per share basis being at the lower end, I'm not surprised to see, that the average multiple has been lower than the standard 15. Citigroup has averaged ~6.2% earnings growth per share, which is very close to the average BVPS growth rate of 6.5%, as mentioned before. Since their valuation is significantly lower than normal, share price growth will likely continue to increase. Likewise, the dividend will continue to become more attractive.

Citigroup has averaged a multiple of ~11, suggesting an upside potential of ~78%.

Operating earnings of C (Fastgraphs.com)

Stock Chart

Quick disclaimer. A technical analysis in itself is not a good enough reason to buy a stock but combined with the company's fundamentals, it can greatly narrow your price target range when you buy.

With consistently growing companies, it is not uncommon for the 50-month moving average to be where support is often found. This has been true several times prior to the financial crisis and has also been true following the crisis. There have been times when the fundamentals showed signs of undervaluation, just as they are now. I believe this time is no different as long as the company continues to operate as it has been and most likely will continue to do so.

A reversion to the moving average would indicate an upside potential of ~32%.

Monthly stock chart of C (Tradingview.com)

Final Thoughts

Citigroup's expected return depends on the market value of the company. This is because the dividend and buyback-related benefits increase as valuations remain suppressed. I don't think the company should trade at book value. However, I believe that a price-to-book ratio of 0.47 at the same time is too low. It is below its average price-to-book ratio and not something you can find with other banks that have the same reinvestment ability.

A return to a proper price-to-book ratio of ~0.7 would indicate an upside potential of 50%. A return to a proper multiple would indicate an upside potential of ~78%, and a return to a price slightly above the 50-month moving average, which has been the norm between the occasional drops, would indicate an upside potential of ~52%.

How long it will take for the valuation to correct itself remains to be seen, but one thing is certain. The underlying intrinsic value of the company will continue to grow, and the buybacks, once continued, will only accelerate that process.