Like most commodities, copper has been crushed over the last few months, sending Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) down for the year. The global economic weakness centered on China sent copper prices down to 20-month lows, but the communist country is back in growth mode. My investment thesis is ultra bullish on the stock after the dip due to the ultimate strong demand for copper.

Energy Boost

Despite China being in various levels of lockdowns over the last few years, the county recently ran into energy shortages due to a drought reducing hydro power. The country needs so much additional renewable energy that ANZ analysts predict 1 million tonnes of additional annual copper demand in order to reach a 2025 goal for 1,200 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity.

The analyst sees China growing copper usage an incredible 6.5% in 2023 to meet the growing power demands in the country. In addition, China has to meet additional power demand for surging EV sales requiring the power lines to supply energy to charging stations.

Copper prices have bounced back up to $3.65/lb after hitting 20-month lows. Outside of the last year, Freeport-McMoRan would've been ecstatic with any period where copper prices were consistently above $3.00/lb.

Source: Kitco

S&P Global recently forecasted copper demand to surge from 25 million MMt to 50 million MMt in 2035. The "metal of electrification" is forecast to see surging demand from EVs and renewable energy during the energy transition of the next decade.

Source: The Future of Copper - S&P Global

Despite this knowledge, investors always have to face the pitfall of the last few months where copper prices collapsed due to economic issues. Copper demand tends to dry up over the short term with recessions looming, but now China is fully reopening with only limited isolated lockdowns for a few days. Remember from above, the country couldn't even meet power demands with lockdowns highlighting the need for more copper-hungry infrastructure.

Profit Machine

For Q2'22, Freeport-McMoRan produced $1.6 billion in operating cash flows with realized copper prices at $4.03/lb for the quarter. Even with a prediction of copper prices dipping to $3.25 for the second half of the year, operating cash flows are targeted at $4.5 billion for the year.

Of course, copper prices are much higher already and could easily head back to over $4/lb due to the demand for power solutions around the globe.

The only major disappointment form the business is that management didn't listen on capital returns. The copper miner has already spent $1.8 billion on share buybacks buying 47.9 million shares at an average price of $38.35.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q2'22 presentation

At least, Freeport-McMoRan made a policy to restrict capital returns to only 50% of free cash flow. The company should be far more aggressive on stock buybacks following the selloff sending shares below $30 now.

The good news is that the copper miner hasn't gone so aggressive on capital returns or spending that the balance sheet is strong. The company only has net debt of $1.6 billion and a fraction of adjusted EBITDA targets.

The market cap is down to $45 billion while the company produced nearly $12 billion in adjusted EBITDA over the last 12 months. The annual EBITDA target will dip by $430 million for each $0.10 difference in the price of copper, but one shouldn't necessarily assume copper prices will fall considering the prospects for $5/lb copper exists generating $15+ billion in annual EBITDA.

Wood Mackenzie research suggests copper miners don't have an incentive for developing new mines unless the price tops $4.25/lb. As an example, Freeport-McMoRan is developing the Kucing Liar mine with an ~10-year development timeframe highlighting why copper prices must remain high to encourage such lengthy investment cycles and costs at $400 million annually.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q2'22 presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan is now an incredible bargain for the cash flows and profits the copper mining business creates. The global recession has led to the typical copper sell off, but the company is in a far better financial position this time around and is now poised to ride the future surging copper demand higher.

Investors should use weakness to rebuild portions in Freeport-McMoRan.