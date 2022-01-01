Galeanu Mihai

Welcome back to another dividend stock watch list article! The stock market took a nose dive on August 26th, shedding over 3% in some instances on the overall valuation of the stock market.

What does that mean? Undervalued dividend stocks to buy now, baby! As a frugal individual and dividend investor, I love nothing more than buying dividend stocks on sale! Bring it on recession and upcoming interest rate hikes, just bring it!

Therefore, as I do every month, here is the Dividend Stock Watch List for September 2022!

Dividend stock watch list

Another dividend stock watch list! The stock market has been more volatile than ever since the pandemic of 2020. What does that mean? New undervalued dividend stocks are coming to light baby! It’s all about buying dividend income-producing stocks – the best source of passive income source on your journey to financial freedom!

The stock market, specifically the S&P 500, is still hanging above 4,000. I didn’t think we’d be here, with all of the negative news going on.

From the all-time highs of 4,800, dropping below 4,000 and holding steady now above 4,000 the last 4 to 5 weeks. We were in recent bear territory, but have come back up from being down over 20% to now down 15%. What a volatile time period we are in! Chart is below:

Interest rates are still low on your savings, including high yield savings, accounts, as well as money market accounts & funds. However, rates are rising, now that the Fed has increased the Fed funds rate by 75 basis points and we have a 50-basis point hike coming in September. Ally, where I hold a significant amount of cash, is yielding 1.85%. However, there is one specific Bank / Fintech application that I use so much more now…

I keep more savings in my SoFi savings account – as it earns me – now – 2% on my checking and savings account! Completely blowing other products out of the water.

What else has been going on? I have been investing more and more into Fundrise, as of late – finally crossing over $10,000+ invested there.

In addition, I’ve been buying stocks on SoFi’s investing application.

In addition, given the uncertainty, I continue to make smaller, weekly investments into Vanguard Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). The specific ETF my wife and I have been loading up on is Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM). We are investing approximately $400-$500 per week into Vanguard (pending the VYM stock price), to stay invested in the market, during the uncertain times. In addition, I am also investing $60 per day into Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)! I was doing $50 but recently increased this to $60 on 7/25.

Therefore, on the road to financial freedom, acquiring assets that produce cash flow or income is the goal! Like I always say, there is always a diamond in the rough. How do I find an undervalued dividend stock? Time to introduce our beloved Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener!

Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener

If you don’t know already, we keep the stock screener metrics to three simple items. They are:

Price to Earnings Ratio – We look for a price to earnings ratio < than the overall Stock Market. Payout Ratio – We aim for a payout ratio of less than 60%. Dividend Growth – We like to see history of dividend growth in a company.

Time to find the answer to… how did the dividend stocks on my watch list grade on the stock screener?

Dividend stock watch list

Here is the list of dividend stocks that are on my radar going into the month of September 2022. I typically like to keep it at 2-3 dividend stocks, keeping the focus locked in. Finding dividend stocks isn’t easy, but there are also other factors, such as composition of my portfolio by industry (such as – am I overweight/underweight in an industry), as well as exposure to one stock and the concentration there.

There, the dividend stocks on my list cater to those other facets when building a dividend stock portfolio. This is a fairly defensive, consumer-goods intensive, dividend stock watch list!

Diageo

Diageo (DEO) is still on the dividend stock watch list. Diageo is a deep liquor and adult beverage company. They are in 180 countries, over 200 brands of alcoholic beverages with over 27,000 employees, based in England. They remain on my dividend stock watch list. Why? Well, if they were on my watch list last month at $190.44, you better believe they are on my watch list at $179.58. Diageo stock is now down almost $11 since last month or 5.7%.

Therefore, this increases the dividend yield and dividend stock metric ratios. That is why I think it’s now an even better time to buy this stock, who doesn’t love a stock when it is on sale? Diageo is a recession proof stock, as, sadly, people flock to drinking during tough times. I’ll cheers to the good times, folks!

Here is a summary in picture form of some of their brands:

Diageo, since they sell and distribute alcoholic beverages, tends to fare better during recessionary and inflationary time periods. Most people continue to drink and consume, and Diageo passes on cost increases down to the consumer. In addition, they recently released their latest earnings – net sales are up a staggering 21.4%!

First, however, we must run Diageo through the Dividend Diplomat's Stock Screener, which is focused on these 3 metrics.

Price to Earnings Ratio: Earnings is approximately $8.15 in earnings per share. Therefore, the stock is trading at approximately 22x current earnings. Next year, analysts do estimate to be approximately $8.75 in EPS. However, the stock is still trading a tad on the high side. Payout Ratio: Diageo’s dividend is paid 2x per year – once in April and the second dividend in October. This is an American Depository Receipt (ADR), since they are based in UK. Therefore, they announce their dividend in Pence, but the conversion is approximately $4.077 in a forward, total dividend. They stick to a 50% dividend payout ratio policy (i.e., 1.8 to 2.2 earning coverage). Therefore, they are always in that sweet spot, the perfect payout ratio range. Dividend Growth: Since they are an International based company, Diageo’s dividend growth is hard to say. Therefore, I thought the chart would be nice to showcase below. The trend is up needless to say, over the last 10 years. Drinks keep flowing and the dividend keeps growing!

The dividend yield is at 2.28%, up from last month’s dividend yield of 2.15%. In addition, Diageo yields well above the S&P 500 and is a better yield on average than the majority of high quality stocks. I’ve owned them for years and this is definitely a recession and inflation proof stock – always being used and can pass on the costs to the consumer.

Viatris

Yes, the dividend stock spin-off from Pfizer (PFE) is on the stock watch list – Viatris (VTRS). Viatris actually has $12B in market capitalization and surrounds its brand portfolio full of highly popular health treatments. We are talking Viagra, Lipitor and Xanax, to name a few. Here is a link to their full suite of brands.

What I love about Viatris is that they have paid off $1.5B of long-term debt, cleaning up their balance sheet. Viatris has a goal to pay off $2b of debt by the end of the year and they’ll have no problem reaching that target. In addition, Viatris has a current ratio and a quick ratio of over 1x, which is definitely a strong balance sheet.

Viatris had over $700 million of free cash flow and EBITDA of over $1.2B after the second quarter.

Let’s run Viatris through the dividend stock metrics to see if this could be a dividend stock to buy now.

1.) P/E Ratio: Viatris analysts are anticipating $3.39 of earnings for the year 2022. At a share price of under $10, the price to earnings ratio is less than 3x forward earnings. Insanely low, it just doesn’t make sense!

2.) Dividend Payout Ratio: Viatris pays a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share or $0.48 per year. That equates to a dividend payout ratio of less than 15%. Viatris is definitely leaving room to pay and grow their dividend, while developing other drugs and paying down debt.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate: Viatris increased their dividend this year by $0.01 from $0.11 to $0.12 or 9%. Fairly strong. I anticipate at least another penny increase coming in Q1 of 2023, to keep their streak going.

Lastly, we’ll take a look at the dividend yield. As an investor, you want to know how much owning this dividend stock pays you now! The yield for VTRS is now over 4.85%! The dividend yield is popping, as the stock price has plummeted below $10.

At the share prices – is it time to buy 10 shares for $100?

Other Dividend Stocks to buy

I am also considering, as a quick hitter approach here, my eyes are on a few other stocks. Those stocks are 3M (MMM), Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG), Paramount (PARA) and GSK (GSK). Stocks that are just beat up, no doubt.

I own each stock and am constantly evaluating the stock market to see if there are undervalued dividend stocks to buy in this wild market.

Dividend Stock Watch List Conclusion

Dividend investing is real and is happening!

Of course, prior to making any purchase, I definitely will make sure to run them through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener once more.

Two different industries and two completely different price points. If Diageo hits below $175, it will be hard not to buy a share or two. In addition, if Viatris stays below $10, I can see buying $100 purchases to add to the position. Look forward to seeing what value I end up picking up heading into September!

Don’t keep your eye off of the dividend aristocrats, such as Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo or Aflac, though!

As always, stick to your investment strategy and dividend stocks will be there. What do you think of these stocks above? Thank you, good luck and happy investing everyone!

-Lanny

