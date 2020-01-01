mabus13

The inflation trade – in my opinion – has been well and truly dead for a couple of months now. I alerted subscribers back in June that I thought the stock market had made the bottom, mostly on the idea that peak fear regarding inflation had come to fruition at that point. We’ve seen somewhat better inflation numbers since then, and so far, so good. If we look at commodities and the producers of those commodities, I think it’s pretty clear Wall Street has determined the inflation trade may have ended even before June.

One bellwether on the commodity front is Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), one of the largest producers of metals in the world. Freeport is actually a good stock for an active trader because it’s volatile, and produces big moves in both directions. Of course, you need to be on the right side of those big moves. Right now, I think Freeport has begun a new leg lower after a bear market rally, and therefore, is a sell at least, but could be a short candidate for the less risk-averse among us.

Let’s start with the chart.

StockCharts

The stock collapsed from the low-$50s to the mid-$20s in the space of a few months as the inflation trade withered on the vine. However, Freeport showed some signs of life off the July bottom, putting in an impressive rally that appears to have ended earlier this week. I drew in a channel that was violated with the close yesterday, so we’ll see if that sticks; I think it will.

We can see the stock’s PPO – which is my favorite momentum indicator and one I use with subscribers everyday – just reached the centerline and is rolling over. This is classic bear market rally type stuff and we see the same thing with the 14-day RSI. It was nowhere near overbought at any point during this rally, which is again indicative of a counter-trend rally, rather than a new bullish phase.

The stock also lost the 20-day exponential moving average earlier this week, and all indications are the 50-day simple moving average is next to go. Once that happens, I think a retest of $25 is not only possible, but likely.

Now, Freeport’s stock price is extremely highly correlated to copper pricing itself, so whenever I review Freeport, I always review copper at the same time. As goes copper, so goes Freeport.

StockCharts

Copper’s chart – very unsurprisingly – looks almost exactly the same as Freeport’s. We see the loss of the 20-day EMA and the impending loss of the 50-day SMA, as well as the PPO rolling over at the centerline. We have all the hallmarks of a bear market rally in copper as well, which bodes very poorly for Freeport’s near- and intermediate-term outlook.

The only hope that copper and Freeport have right now is that the dollar appears to be in a topping formation. The fact that it’s even potentially in a topping formation is confirmation that the inflation trade died a long time ago, but let’s take a look at the chart.

StockCharts

This is about as beautiful of an uptrend as one can imagine, but the only thing that’s giving me pause is that the PPO, and indeed the 14-day RSI, are showing some pretty glaring negative divergences right now. A negative divergence often is a sign that a security is topping out, as bullish momentum wanes. It is not a guarantee, but it often portends a top.

We can see the PPO made its high in May, followed by a lower high in July and a lower high in August (barring a massive, sharp rally). Price continues to make higher highs, creating the negative divergence.

If this is topping pattern, things like copper may see a dead cat bounce and that would benefit Freeport. However, hoping the dollar is topping is not an investment strategy, I’m simply pointing out this as a risk to the short thesis.

Let’s now turn our attention to some fundamental factors that I don’t think are helping build the bullish case for Freeport.

Speaking of topping patterns…

Because Freeport is so dependent upon copper pricing for revenue and profit – and we know that copper is firmly in the grasp of a bear market – it follows that Freeport’s earnings and revenue should be coming down after some truly bumper quarters in the past couple of years.

Seeking Alpha (revisions)

This table of revisions should be sufficient evidence to know that Freeport’s fortunes changed a long time ago, because analysts always seem to be the last ones to know when a trend has changed, furiously moving price targets to reflect what has already occurred. The last three months have seen 32 combined revenue and EPS revisions, and the full 100% of them have been lower.

On the margin front, I think there’s more pain ahead as well. Below we have trailing-twelve-months gross margins and operating margins to illustrate Freeport’s reliance upon strong copper pricing to produce profits.

TIKR (TTM margins)

These are enormous swings in profitability, with the company producing negative TTM operating profit for one quarter in 2020 at the bottom, but almost 40% operating profit in the past few quarters. That’s a commodity producer for you, but we can see margins began to roll over earlier this year. While we don’t ultimately know how far copper will fall this time, we can be pretty certain it’s going to be ugly on the margin front for Freeport. I’m not suggesting we see another move down to 0% operating margins, but even retracing half of that would be a disaster for earnings, and therefore the valuation, and therefore the share price.

Commodity producers have enormous amounts of operating leverage given their costs are largely fixed, while revenue is highly dependent upon the pricing of whatever they're producing. We see that in Freeport's margin profile above, and it means that as copper pricing comes down, Freeport's margins will plummet at a much faster rate. This is exactly the wrong time in the cycle to buy a commodity producer for that reason.

Speaking of the valuation, the sad reality is that despite the fact that Freeport has been decimated in the past few months, it’s not even cheap.

TIKR (forward P/E ratio)

This is a chart of forward price-to-earnings ratios for the past two years, and we can see the stock has – rather perversely – become more expensive as it has fallen. As margins plummet along with copper pricing, I think this will get worse before it gets better.

This chart is supportive of more downside in the share price, as is the margin chart, the EPS and revenue revision schedule, and the stock price chart itself.

Final Thoughts

Believers in the inflation trade must at some point recognize that trade was abandoned by Wall Street months ago, and given Freeport’s bellwether status among commodity producers, it too has been abandoned. The bear market rally we saw in the past few weeks has ended – in my opinion – and I think copper’s weakness will drag it lower in the coming weeks. The only hope Freeport has is that the dollar tops soon and puts at least a temporary floor under copper pricing, but as I mentioned above, that’s not a valid investing strategy.

At the very least, please do not own this stock, and if you’re willing to take on the risk, shorting via puts or outright looks like a solid trade here.