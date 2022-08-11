Author’s note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on August 23rd, 2022. Please check latest data before investing.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund's (OPP) annual rights offering is here! From the press release:
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: OPP) announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund’s stockholders of rights to purchase additional shares of common stock of the Fund. In this offering, the Fund will issue transferable subscription rights (“Rights”) to its stockholders of record as of August 25, 2022 (the “Record Date” and such stockholders “Record Date Stockholders”) allowing the holder to subscribe for new shares of common stock of the Fund (the “Primary Subscription”). Record Date Stockholders will receive one Right for each share of common stock held on the Record Date. For every three Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new share of common stock of the Fund. The Rights are expected to be listed and tradable on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker: OPP.RT. Record Date Stockholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription will be entitled to buy those shares of common stock that are not purchased by other Record Date Stockholders. The shares of common stock issued as a result of the rights offering will not be record date shares for the Fund’s monthly distributions to be paid in August or September 2022 and therefore will not be entitled to those distributions. The subscription price per share of common stock will be determined based upon a formula that will be no less than equal to 92.5% of the reported net asset value or 95% of the market price per share of common stock, whichever is higher on the Expiration Date (as defined below). Market price per share of common stock will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales price of a share of common stock on the NYSE for the five trading days preceding (and not including) the Expiration Date. The subscription period will expire on September 23, 2022, unless extended by the Board (the “Expiration Date”).
We discussed OPP's 2020 and 2021 rights offerings in previous CEF Weekly Roundups.
Like the previous years' offering, this year's rights offering is a transferable 1-for-3 offering. This year's offering has an ex-rights date of August 24, 2022 and an expiry date of September 23, 2022. The subscription price will be higher of 92.5% of NAV or 95% of the average closing market price in the final 5 days of the offering. This makes this year's offering formula the same as 2020's, but different to the 2021 offering where 97.5% of NAV was used. The difference in the subscription formula is likely due to the different premium/discount valuation of the fund. In 2021, OPP traded at a higher premium so the floor was also higher.
With the current formula, the maximum NAV/share hit assuming full subscription is -1.88%.
As is typically expected, the fund's share price tanked on the offering announcement as investors realized that they could buy the same shares for cheaper in the offering. While significant damage was already done on the first day after the announcement, the price continued to drift lower afterwards as the ex-rights date approaches. This is why we generally recommend our members to sidestep CEFs that undergo rights offering just to avoid the hassle.
How much lower will OPP go? As we've previously observed, the "floor" of the subscription formula can act as a magnet drawing the discount of the fund below it, but we shouldn't expect the discount to breach the floor in normal circumstances. The floor for this year's offering is a -7.5% discount, while OPP's current discount is -3.23%. Hence, I don't expect a huge ex-rights date drop, but it is possible for the discount to widen a few points further during the offering period.
[August 31 update: As expected, the ex-rights date drop wasn't too severe, with OPP declining by -2.1% on ex-rights day, with the discount widening from -3.86% to -5.75%.]
What I also find slightly curious is the fact that OPP's share price ramped up significantly in the days before the rights offering, with the valuation peaking at a premium of +5.81% on August 11. Then bam, at 4:30 PM that afternoon on the same day, the rights offering was announced. Since the RiverNorth funds generally only announce rights offerings when their CEFs are at a premium valuation (which is actually a sign of good management), this leads me to infer that the OPP managers might already have had the press release already prepared in the draft folder, ready to go when the fund's premium crossed above a certain premium threshold. An even more speculative hypothesis would be that the powers somehow manufactured this premium spike in order to get the rights offering going. After all, the 2020 and 2021 offerings were both announced on August 13, and it was about time...
For investors who do intend to take part in the offering, remember that should OPP trade below a -7.5% discount at expiry, one should not subscribe as it would be cheaper to buy the fund on the open market. If OPP is still trading above a -7.5% discount, then it would make sense to subscribe for new shares.
For those investors who aren't interested in expanding their share count of OPP, I suggest selling the rights sooner rather than later on the open market, in order to recoup some value from the rights. This is because we have noticed that the rights generally drift lower in value over the rights offering period.
For investors looking to establish a new position in OPP, I suggest waiting until the new shares are issued after the offering expires or if/when the discount approaches the subscription "floor" of a -7.5% discount.
