Okay. I think we can get started. I'm Bryan Keane, I'm the Payments and IT Services Analyst here at Deutsche Bank and we're excited to have Visa here and we're going to stream in Vasant Prabhu, who is the Vice Chairman and CFO. And there is Vasant there. Hey Vasant, how are you doing, if you can hear us?

Hi Bryan yes. Sorry, I'm not there in person. I can hear you and I can see you clearly.

Yes, you look great there, especially with all those football helmets. It's becoming football season here soon.

Yes, I must say that it's not my sport, but yes, we are advertising our sponsorship of the NFL here.

Nice. Nice. Well, thanks for doing this. I know it's kind of a crazy time here towards the end of August. I guess, Vasant, maybe we can just start, the investment community obviously concerned about a number of the macro headwinds, including inflation, geopolitics, and potential slowdown to name a few, maybe you could talk a little bit about the payment environment today. I know you guys released some data yesterday, which would probably make sense to go through. And then any kind of key metrics, you're kind of keeping an eye on?

Sure. So, I think the best way to describe consumer spending is that it's stable. We told you in July that things had been remarkably stable for quite a while and that sort of continued into August.

If you look at our numbers released yesterday, U.S. payments volume, debit improved by about a point from July. The reason is that debit is now having somewhat easier comparisons to last year. Last year, there was a huge spike, post the stimulus and debit.

Credit is still on recovery tracks growing in the mid-teens, slightly better than July. But when you put them together, effectively, between July and August quarter-to-date, we're indexing at about 146% to 2019. As you know, we'd like to look at the peak COVID number, because it cleans out a lot of noise, which is almost exactly in line with where we were in Q3. So, it's a lot of stability in general in consumer spending. And I'm sure we can get into more of a color around that if you like.

As we look around the globe, it's more of the same, country-by-country, there could be slight differences, the U.K. is sort of so-so, but other parts of the world are stronger. It's -- once again, it's a case of stability.

Cross-border business is also continuing to recover. We told you that we'd see some moderation of the recovery; the cross-border recovery has been a step kind of thing. So, last year, borders first really opened up in October, we saw a big step up in cross-border travel and then it sort of stabilized at Omicron and even went down a bit. And then we had some more restrictions being removed in the spring and we saw a big step up in May and June. And now once again, sort of, we're in a, sort of, a steady recovery mode. The next leg up we think will be when channels opens, which we don't think is happening anytime soon. But we're indexing at about 115% on travel, which is slightly better than the third quarter.

E-commerce remains strong, both domestically and cross-border. So, I guess the simple kind of definition is stability. I would just emphasize, we are not economic prognosticators, we can only see the trend as it is today. We don't know for example, if you're not feeling confident and we'll spend less two weeks from now, we'll only know it when it happens. Trends can change. But the good news is they haven't.

Got it, got it. And analyzing the data, it looked like maybe on the three-year CAGR, debit actually increased a little bit in obviously, on the three-year and then credit maybe declined just slightly on the three-year. Anything to read in that maybe a little stronger debit and a little softer credit?

Vasant Prabhu

No, I wouldn't read anything into it. Month-to-month, there are small fluctuations. It can even be simple things like rounding up and down. So, I wouldn't read much into small fluctuations from month-to-month.

If you've looked at it month-after-month, you will see some small fluctuations. For example, June and July -- July and August, August looks a little lower on that three-year index. It's this whole issue of what's called days mix. So, when you look at the month of August in 2019, it had a different number of, let's say, weekend days than August of this year, it can cause a slight change in the growth rate, because it's not exactly the same number of Mondays and the same number of Tuesdays and so on. So, you sort of have to combine July and August to clean out some of that. And then you see that's quite stable. So, I wouldn't read too much into it.

Got it. And then any call outs when you look at some of the differences in spending between the lower end market versus the affluent?

Yes, I mean, if you look at the -- sort of the color beneath the aggregates, again, it's remarkably stable. If you look at categories of spend and you look at it, going back a few months month-after-month, it's surprisingly stable across categories. Yes, there are small shifts here and there, but overall quite stable.

The overarching things we've told you about people are -- the fastest growing year-over-year categories are the ones you would expect that are still in recovery mode, like travel, like restaurants, like entertainment, commercial spending, i.e. B2B spending was a little later to recover. So, it's recovering very nicely now. Those are categories that are clearly growing faster today.

The categories growing slower are the ones that benefited a lot during the pandemic and so you have tougher comparisons and maybe people bought as many sort of large screen TVs as they wanted, and so on. So, there's been this shift back to services from goods. Goods benefited during the pandemic, services are recovering faster now from -- as people say, from someone told me the other day from buying things to doing things, kind of, a shift, that's still on the way. But that's been on the way for a bit now.

In terms of spending across income levels, affluent spend is still very strong, you see that in restaurants, you see that in credit, you see that and in travel, high end hotels, high end restaurants and so on. And the lower income spender is also holding up well, maybe they're spending in somewhat different areas, for example, food and drug is holding up very well, maybe helped a little bit by inflation there and so on, because we only see the nominal growth.

But there's no there's no evidence of a slowdown in spend across income cohorts. Nor is there any when you look at early bookings or travel; they seem to be holding up pretty well so far.

Got it. And any call outs between SMB versus a large enterprise? Any shift there you're seeing?

Vasant Prabhu

Well, small business was faster to recover. The larger businesses are now spending more -- spending on travel among businesses is now pretty much back to 2019 levels, both domestically and cross-border, it was it took a big hit, as you would expect, during the pandemic, it was a little slow to start its recovery, but it's been recovering very well since then and now it's also back to 2019 levels.

So, I'd say businesses are pretty much normalizing and that's now spreading not just from to -- it's gone past small businesses to the large and medium sized businesses who use a lot of our card-based products.

Bryan Keane

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, I think that's a very good question and we are asking ourselves the same question. I think if you look at it, there's clearly -- if you just look at the U.S. numbers, there's clearly recovery in credit still happening, right? Credit is growing 16%, 17%, that's not a normalized growth rate for credit. So, clearly, it's still a recovery tracks.

If you look at how much credit was out of our total TV, both in the U.S. and outside the U.S., pre-pandemic credit was slightly more than 50%. And then debit, took over and was more than credit for a while because debit benefited a lot during the pandemic and credit took a hit, it's back to about 50-50. So, there's still some recovery left in credit.

So, if I were to guess, I would say the -- especially in the U.S., the debit growth rate will pick up a bit because it was suffering in the last few months from comparisons to last year and it has been picking up in the last two, three months, four and then five and six and now seven, credit is now 16%, 17%, it was in the 30%s a few months back.

Now, it will start to approach more the pre-pandemic levels. I think we're at about two quarters away from -- a very, very close, like if you look at the aggregate growth in U.S. PV; it's about 11%, that's getting awfully close to where it was pre pandemic on a year-over-year basis.

And we might even stop comparison to 2019 in a quarter or two, in fact, by the time you get to March of next year; you're sort of now three years away from the pandemic. And that may be time when you just sort of compare year-over-year and say, we are almost now at stability.

So, on the domestic side, we're probably a couple of quarters away from stability. On the cross-border side, there's still more recovery to come. And that could extend beyond that timeframe. Cross-border is -- was later to recover. Still growing at a hefty clip, I mean, the cross-border growth rate was 128% in July and 129% in August -- 129%, right to 2019 and year-over-year was still 51% in August.

So, you still got sort of recovery growth rates in cross-border. So, the cross-border recovery will extend beyond the next two quarters, perhaps all the way through most of next year, although at a moderating pace. So, that's probably how it's going to look.

Yes. Is there a way to think about what the normalized level or growth rates in credit and debit will be? Will debit go -- grow, kind of, slightly faster than credit in that normalize level?

Vasant Prabhu

I think we'll have to wait and see. There's no question that debit has benefited significantly from the pandemic, because debit is what I call the entry to digital payments, right? It's how people first use digital payments. And if you look at Latin America, our payments volume has doubled in three years; in the Middle East and Africa, it's doubled in three years. In India, it's 80% or more. A lot of that initial sort of conversion of cash to digital payments tends to benefit debit and the cash digitization infrastructure is probably the best it's ever been, right? There's more people with cards, there's more people who are using digital forms of payments for the first time. The digital payment infrastructure has gotten better, more merchants accepting digital payments in emerging markets, Tap to Pay taking off in many parts of the world, especially in the U.S. coming up. So, some of those things helped debit more than credit. So, we'll have to wait and see.

I would say from what we're hearing in the U.S., for example, the banks are very bullish on credit. Right now, there's a lot of push on more credit cards being issued, we're seeing some nice growth in issuance of cards. Our chief economist would say that millennials are behaving exactly like their parents in terms of adopting credit cards. So, we could see some nice growth in credit and in the near-term. So, we'll just have to wait and see.

I wanted to ask about -- and follow-up on cross-border, because that recovery could last all the way through next year. Can you talk a little bit about U.S. inbound and then other areas of recovery still to come? And I'm thinking about Asia and China in particular?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. So, what we've seen so far is what we sort of expected in that, Asia is rebounding nicely. We told you that Asia had recovered a fair bit in the third quarter that recovery has continued quite well in July and August, both outbound and inbound.

So, in all parts of Asia where people are free to travel, which is everything but China, which is still very restrictive, Japan, which is still very restrictive, and some amount of restriction in Taiwan, and Korea.

The rest of Asia is generally now on the recovery track, that's quite nice. Again, it was deeply, deeply depressed. So, it's not anywhere near relative to 2019 that other corridors are, but it's recovering nicely.

The other one we expected would have really good growth and recovery through the summer is Europe. Again, Europe both in and out, is doing quite well, and has been recovering nicely.

Things like Latin America that benefited a lot during the pandemic, because they remained open, even as other parts of the world were closed, our indexing at very high levels to 2019 and that's sort of stable. So, they're holding, despite the fact that people can travel elsewhere, those are holding.

The one we had highlighted that we're watching is inbound to the U.S. and it was later to recover, than Europe and Latin America ahead of Asia. I'd say the pace of recovery is slow. It's not as robust right now as it is in Asia and Europe.

There could be a variety of reasons for it, but one reason could be the strong dollar. It could be that I mean, when you think about the fact that the Euro is at parity with the dollar, and almost every other currency is a bargain, it may be that some people in Europe and Asia are choosing to go to Asia or Europe or the Middle East, instead coming to U.S. Hard to know, it's too early to tell. The U.S. inbound corridor is recovering, but it didn't recover at the same pace as some of those other corridors in this timeframe. And there could be a whole host of reasons, but the most obvious sort of possibility is the dollar certainly very strong.

But I assume the U.S. inbounds are pretty big piece of the cross-border, so that'll be another --

Vasant Prabhu

Well, it's an important corridor. The good news about our cross-border business is that it's very, very diversified. Certainly the U.S. is a huge market, the U.S. is a very attractive place for people to come to, it is a very, very important corridor inbound to the U.S. And so clearly, there's room for improvement here, which means that there's more recovery to come in cross-border.

And it is a higher yielding corridor, so the fact that it is still somewhat underperforming, means there's room -- more room for both improvement and volume and also some improvement in yield because, it will improve the mix of our cross-border business.

Yes, I was going to ask about the yield, it has been going higher, how much of that is FX volatility? And how much is it this mix of where it's coming from in international corridors?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, I mean, there are about four factors that you can look at that could drive the yield of a cross-border business. One is, of course, whatever our pricing is. So, if you take pricing, certainly that helps the yield.

The second is corridor mix, by and large; the corridor mix is not a big factor. Yes, there are some differences across corridors in yield, some are a little lower than others, some are a little higher, we do talk about the U.S. inbounding important because it is higher yielding and it is one of the larger ones. So, mix has a small impact. It's not a huge impact, but it does have an impact.

Then there are two other big factors. One is volatility. Higher the volatility, the greater the spread in some of these currencies and therefore, potentially more revenue from our FX operations.

And the other is effects itself, right, the translation impact. The strong dollar has hurt our cross-border yields right now, because a lot of our cross-border business, as you would expect is in non-dollar denominated currencies. And if you look at all the lines in our P&L, the international revenue line where the cross-border revenue hits, has been the hardest hit from the strong dollar.

Fortunately, right now offsetting that to a meaningful degree, are these very high volatilities. And volatilities are high we think because of the tremendous uncertainty about relative interest rates, right? People don't know how far the Fed is going to go and when are they going to stop and what is the relative difference going to be between interest rates available in Europe and Japan and elsewhere relative to U.S. rates.

So, a variety of things are going on right now. Some are helping us, some are hurting us. So, helping us is cross, the volatility being high, hurting us is the dollar being strong on the cross-border yields, hurting us to some degree is the fact that the U.S. corridor is not performing at the same level relative to some other corridors.

The best perform -- sort of the best set of circumstances for yield would be a weak dollar, high volatility, and the U.S. corridor outperforming, for example. But at any point in time, not all of them work in your favor and right now, some are some aren't.

But in general, it sounds like you feel like the yields will go a little bit higher from where they are today going forward.

Vasant Prabhu

I don't want to make a prediction on yield because, as I said, there are many, many variables here. Mix may help us going forward, if the U.S. continues to recover and gets back to its overall levels of performance.

On the other hand, volatility may go down, right. But then if the dollar weakens, that may help us. So, there's a whole range of factors here.

Got it. Want to ask about Visa Direct and despite the loss of Russia, which I know was a decent chunk of the business in Visa Direct; it's still growing fairly nicely. And maybe you could just talk about the outlook there in Visa Direct for outsized growth?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, look, I mean, Visa Direct is a big part of our future. Visa Direct is a reason why people should be excited about Visa in the long run and I would emphasize that Visa Direct is not a product, it's a capability.

And what it really is, is if you think about our future, where we're going, sort of, we've got two vectors of growth, right. We've got our traditional consumer payments business that you all know well, and has been the heart of our business for most of our history. But we’ve got sort of two vectors for growth in the future.

One is expanding use cases beyond consumer payments and that's what Visa Direct does for us. It is our capability that takes us into a whole host of new cases that digitize cash. And then the other vector is our value-added services, which increase the yield on any transaction we already have, by adding more services on top of that transaction.

So, those are two vectors. And so Visa Direct is a very, very important vector of growth. And what we bring to Visa Direct is all the capabilities that we brought to consumer payments, we're bringing to other use cases, right? This is global reach the 100 million merchant points of contact, the 3 billion to 4 billion card credential -- card credentials we have out there, the reliability and the security, that that we bring.

Our ability through Visa Direct to be network agnostic, in other words, to allow you to get your money wherever it needs to go, regardless of the network, Visa Direct connects with a whole host of ACH and RTP networks, including other card and proprietary networks.

So, it allows us to do a whole range of things, to bring in use cases and P2P, use cases in B2B, use cases in governments paying consumers, use cases in businesses paying consumers. So, that's the heart of Visa Direct.

Just in terms of numbers, transactions have been growing 35% ex-Russia, so Russia was unfortunate, we lost 17% of our transactions, most of them were P2P. But we now have 30 use cases that are operational meaning our network can service those 30 use cases with whatever that use case means.

So, you have to tailor what that use case means. Not every use case is similar. Every use case is different. Every use case requires something unique. Our network is the only one that can offer dispute resolution, for example, you can get your money back. That's very important in some use cases, not as important in other use cases.

We have 500 programs that are already been launched. We have 550 enablers. We're very dependent on partners here, because we are a B2B enterprise, so we need people out there going out and developing new use cases -- new use cases, whether it's in remittances or earn rate access, or insurance disbursements or tipping, so we have a whole range of partners as you would expect in all these areas.

So, it's early days. Visa Direct, we're very excited about the growth we are seeing there. We're very excited about all the potential we're seeing there. And this is one of the, sort of, engines of growth that will carry this company for a long period of time.

Bryan Keane

Vasant Prabhu

Sure. So, the fact that there is a pipe, right, doesn't mean there's going to be traffic or volume on that pipe, because as I said earlier, use cases have specific needs. And if the pipe doesn't serve those needs, the pipe will not be used. RTP networks have been around for a long time they use for certain things. But they've never really made inroads into pay by bank or consumer payments for example.

RTP, in the U.K. has been around for over a decade. There have been many attempts to do pay by bank; it has not worked, including the most recent effort. And this -- just an example of why having a network in itself, having, let's say, a set of pipes, doesn't mean there's going to be certain use cases on those pipes.

So, if you look at the merchant use case, which is the heart of our business, from a consumer standpoint, they're very happy with the experience, right? It's ubiquitous, they can use it at every merchant, they don't have to think about it. It's very easy to use frictionless, especially now with Tap to Pay.

It's very secure and very reliable, the network is always up and it's very secure. And most importantly, it has dispute resolution where they don't have to worry if they make a mistake, or they're victims of fraud, or they want their money back, because they want to return the item.

And it has incredible security so that they don't have to worry about a whole range of issues that they might have to worry about; that they're giving people bank account numbers and so on.

So, consumers are really happy and they don't want to switch. So, they have to have a compelling reason to say, okay, why should I go from what I'm used to some pay by bank kind of way of doing it, when there's nothing in it for me.

And in many cases, they also have reward, or loyalty points, where they in fact, have a financial incentive to use what they're using, which this alternative may not even offer. So, there's a real issue with -- like, if I'm happy, why do I change and consumers are creatures of habit, and they are also very conservative when it comes to their money. So, that's issue number one.

Issue number two is, if I'm a bank, I do make some interchange, if it's a debit transaction. I might make even more if it's a credit transaction. So, I do have some incentive for having my customer use a debit or credit credential rather than an RTP network, where I may make less money.

So, the bank certainly have an incentive to not want people to change unless that is what consumers want to do. So, then you might say, well, the merchant is a potential beneficiary here. But then the merchant has to give the consumer some reason to change, some reason why they should want to use another way to pay. And it's hard to do that. It's expensive. You need to make a huge effort, just you doing it is not enough, a lot of merchants have to do it because otherwise, consumers won't use one form of payment in one place and another in another place. So, there's lots of reasons why just the existence of an RTP network doesn't mean much.

Having said that, we are network-agnostic, we will use RTP networks and do use them. We will use ACH networks and do use them. We will provide our value-added services on some of these networks is a source of revenue for us. For example, we provide tokenization on some of these networks; we have the ability to provide dispute resolution on some of these networks.

Often it's for our own transactions that travel on those networks, but we will do it for other transactions too. So, we generally view all these things as potential partners who we are happy to work with for mutual benefit. And we will do the same with RTP networks.

Is there a maybe a better use case, obviously, you made the argument on the consumer side. It's just hard for adoption and for all the things you laid out there, but what about on the B2B side? Is there a better use case potential there?

Vasant Prabhu

Well, I think when you have a transaction where the network largely meets the needs of that particular use case, then you're more likely to get usage on it. And so if it is, for example, a high ticket transaction that is done between two parties who know each other, where speed is not important, immediacy is not important that could be more usable as -- and maybe more worthwhile on an RTP network just because it's cheaper way to do it. And that's where ACH networks are used a lot too.

We've started for a very long time that we think there's a large opportunity in B2B; we see a lot of it's still in the traditional carded B2B business. We see it in cross-border B2B, we think large enterprise B2B, which we know others have talked about -- that that's a hard nut to crack, that's going to take some time, right? Because the movement of money itself is not one that has a lot of yield associated with it, you sort of have to go beyond it.

So, yes, it's possible that large enterprise B2B finds RTP networks attractive. And then the question is what value-added can we bring to all that so that we can do something in that space, either using RTP networks or a mixing and matching of our network with RTP networks?

So, there will be use cases that work better on RTP networks? There's no question about it. And our intent would be to then use them for those use cases, where we can provide everybody a one-stop solution, where some of their transactions may not be usable -- may not be able to travel on RTP network, some may, and they connect with once and we'll just get their money where it needs to go. Sometimes it's on an RTP network; sometimes it's on our network.

The other big headline that's come out of last few months is potential new Durbin legislation on credit; I want to ask you to speculate on the likelihood of it passing. But trying to understand how they would implement something like that if alternative networks don't have a lot of the capabilities that are necessary?

Vasant Prabhu

Well, I think there's a lot of unknowns on this. So, I don't know the answers that people who are promoting this have to the unknown. All I can say is, from our standpoint, we don't think this is necessary. There's a ton of competition in the credit space. All you have to do is look at your own wallet, right?

Most Americans carry more than one credit card, which means fundamentally, most American consumers are already using multiple networks. It is not at all uncommon to see two, three cards, right? I mean, people will have an AmEx and a Visa or a Visa and MasterCard or a co-brand card with one -- with an airline, a co-brand card with a hotel, maybe a co-brand card with a merchant and they're all different networks.

So, -- and not only that, I mean, there's a whole other way -- many other ways that people are offering credit now that you all have been talking about like buy now pay later, et cetera. I mean, there's tons of competition in the space anyway.

So, this idea that there is no competition is, in our view, flawed. Yes, you bring up a very big question, which is the one of feasibility. So, unlike debit, which was always set up to have at least two networks on a card, even before the legislation. Remember, all that Durbin did when it came to debit was took choice away from consumers, right?

Before Durbin, consumers could decide whether they wanted signature or pin. And what Durbin did was said, okay, consumer, I'm taking your choice away, I'm giving it to the merchant. That's really what happened. But debit always had multiple networks.

Credit has never had multiple networks. So, the entire infrastructure in credit is set up for a single network, right? So, at the merchant, once they see what your card is, if it's a four or five, it goes to one or the other or if it's AmEx, et cetera. So, it's never been set up to have multiple networks.

So, you've got a massive amount of like, work to be done to figure out how do you set up the credit infrastructure for multiple networks all the way from what happens in the point of sale to what happens to your card, right? Your card is going to have multiple networks and massive reissuance of cards.

You also got to figure out what you're going to do at the -- with the hardware and the software and the point of sale. So, there's a whole technological question here on how do you prepare the infrastructure for multiple networks that nobody really has worked through at this point. So, there's that whole issue of what do you do and who will be this alternate network that has the capabilities that consumers are looking for that we offer, the security, the reliability, there's good resolution, et cetera, then you go beyond that to say, what parties are really going to be impacted by this. And there's a lot of impact here.

The biggest loser here potentially is the consumer because presumably, the only reason this is being done is to reduce interchange. And if that's the case, then consumer -- loyalty programs will most likely go away. And so the biggest loser is going to be the consumer in that sense. And if you have two networks and let's say, you have a United Miles Card with Visa, and the merchant chooses another network on that card, do you lose your rewards? We don't know the answer to that question today. And that's one question.

The other question is if interchange goes down because of this, and you lose your reward, then that's a big impact on consumers. There's also large industries that have dependent on this as an ecosystem, airline co-brands are very big and airlines make a lot of their profits from these co-brand cards. Some would say it's the most profitable part of their business, it could severely hurt the airline industry -- a lot of merchants are impacted by this from their co-brand cards.

The biggest beneficiaries may only be a few merchants, even not all merchants. And then what about the smaller banks that are issuers of cards that may no longer find the revenue stream available here could affect credit unions, community banks, and so on. So, there's a lot of issues at stake here. Look, in the end, we'll see how this all plays out. We just think that there are many things here that are concerns and issues that go beyond just us.

We've seen interchange go down in other parts of the world. In general, we take a very small piece of the pie and because of the value we add, our small sliver of the whole pie tends to be relatively robust. But we'll see how it all plays out.

Got it. I do want to ask you one last question, I think we have about a minute or two left. Just thinking about the deal pipeline for new deals and renewals, I know sometimes that can have an impact on incentives and how we think about that? Just thinking about the pipeline going forward, any call outs that we should be aware of?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, I mean, this year is a relatively normal year for renewals. We'll tell you more about next year. As you know, that percentage, which everybody focuses on, you have to be careful about interpreting it because the numerator and denominator and as you saw during the pandemic mix shifts can cause changes in the percentage.

From a renewal cycle standpoint, this year is relatively uneventful. We'll tell you more about next year as we get to October. That percentage, as you saw has stabilized a bit as the cross-border business has come back, we'll give you our best sense of next year in a few weeks.

And does that -- should the percentage -- if you're looking at the percentage of incentives to the revenue, should that continue to kind of grow as the business grows and volumes continue to increase?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes, I mean, historically, it's grown and remember, I mean, what really matters in the end, what you take to the bank at net revenue growth, right? This percentage is sort of a derived number with the numerator and the denominator. It's how we decide to raise our prices and deal back things and so on. Historically, it's tended to go up. The issue really is how much net revenue growth are we driving and as long as we're driving great net revenue growth, that's really what counts.

Got it. All right, Vasant, really appreciate it. Thanks so much for doing this and have a great rest of your summer.

Have a great conference. Thank you. Bye, bye.

All right. Thanks.