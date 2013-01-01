Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Rogerio Batista Adelino as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has a sound business case, recording revenue growth in the very competitive, price-driven, mature telecom market. As such, I was able to calculate a compelling price upside via my valuation model. On the other hand, TMUS's financial performance still requires improvement, and the lack of dividend payments is unfortunate. As a result, I would consider TMUS a hold for investors focusing on long equity positions for their portfolios.

TMUS has successfully driven growth in the competitive telecom environment due to its innovative profile with respect to service provision, bundling of offers, and network quality. As depicted in Figure 1 below, in Q2 2022 the company saw 5% YoY subscription growth with a concomitant 8.5% reduction in churn and a 2.8% increase in ARPU. This was a standout performance when compared to its direct competitors such as AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), the other incumbent wireless players in the U.S. The data for this comparison was collected from the companies' quarterly reports. Selected indicators are presented here in the best comparative approach so that relative performance can be appraised.

Figure 1 - Selected Operating Data for TMUS, VZ, and T (Calculated by author)

In summary, Figure 1 highlights that TMUS has shown operating performance leadership in the wireless market. By combining growth in its customer base, including the disputed post-paid segment, with an increase in ARPU, the company has paved the way for a consistent revenue increase. Moreover, the churn reduction allows for a margin increase, as retention reduces pressure on customer acquisition costs.

In order to achieve such results, TMUS uses a strategic stance of quality by focusing on real customer experience instead of network lab metrics. Initially, the "un-carrier" concept seeks to drive transparency with a comprehensive package that might include content provision and hardware upgrades. In addition, a well-managed network provides a good perception in terms of speed, availability, and features. The performance of TMUS's 5G network aligns with this perception. Moreover, the strategy seems to be paying off after the integration of Sprint into TMUS's operations, as Sprint had a different customer approach and some friction could be expected with the merger (as can be seen by churn levels after 2020).

Investors should note, however, that network investment is not free from risk. For a telecom operator, revenue growth could be driven by higher prices (unlikely in the scenario of unlimited plans, meaning that additional data consumption from enhanced services is already priced in) or new customers (an opportunity more feasible in the IoT arena as cellular penetration is already very high in the U.S., but potentially with a deterioration in the total ARPU), while the shorter time frame for generation transition results in faster tech obsolescence.

Company Performance

Figure 2 - Financial Performance Highlights of TMUS (Calculated by author)

As stated, TMUS is doing its homework by increasing revenue and improving results. On the other hand, a risk that investors must acknowledge is that general financial performance is still to be improved as the company continues to grow. Figure 2 depicts the low return on equity and provides the Dupont breakdown for performance appraisal. The margin has been reduced since its peak in 2017, when it achieved a bit more than 10%. This reduction can be seen as a contradiction considering the above-mentioned performance on ARPU and churn, but it represents additional cost pressures from a tough competitive environment.

For example, with the launch of HBO Max, its parent company T bundled it into its wireless offering to create market appeal for customers in other operators. VZ then reacted by offering a bundle with Disney+ (DIS) and TMUS had to make a move, partnering with Netflix (NFLX). The result for these operators was, then, a direct subsidy to customers on video content, which reflected poorly on margins. Moreover, the declining performance in asset turnover performance is directly related to the merger with Sprint, which had poorer financial figures both on the P&L and balance sheet, and the increased capex needed for 5G deployment.

Company Sustainability

Figure 3 - Company Sustainability Highlights of TMUS (Calculated by the author)

As a result of its financial performance, Figure 3 shows the level of the Altman Z-Score and free cash flow figures. Again, the improvement in financial performance led the Altman Z-Score to the level of 1.4 in 2018 (which is still considered risky). The most notable improvement is related to retained earnings, which jumped from -23.1 BUSD in 2013 to a 10th of it in 2022, meaning that the company is executing on improvements. After the incorporation of Sprint, the score decreased to around 1.3, highlighting the necessity of continuous improvement in financial performance. At this level, the risk of failure is relevant.

In terms of cash generation, that has been directly impacted by cumbersome capex levels. That unveils the tech obsolescence risk of telecom capex as the generation cycle (3G, 4G, 5G, and so on) is getting shorter. As cash is under pressure, it is important to remember that TMUS is not a dividend payer. That can be compared to the approximately 6% dividend yield of both T and VZ. It seems unlikely that dividends become a practice for TMUS in the short run.

Valuation Model

My valuation model consists of a Monte Carlo simulation with a thousand rounds on the FCFF model, where inputs are set for centrality and dispersion. The advantage of this methodology is related to the treatment of the fair price as a probability distribution under normal conditions. Therefore, the probability by which the fair value is above the current price of the price generated by the Dividend Discount Model (when applicable) can be calculated.

Here are the most important assumptions used:

NS growth of 3%, below current subscription growth of 5%, due to lower ARPU on IoT subscription and competitive response. Standard deviation of 2% to allow for abnormal growth continuation.

Gross margin and SG&A of 60% and 24% of NS with low volatility, in line with the historical trend.

Capex at 17% of sales, as a result of migration to 5G. The standard deviation is set as 6%, creating the possibility for important variation in yearly capex as the investment is concentrated in tech transition moments.

Historical beta of 0.6.

Fair Value of Assets

Figure 4 - Valuation Model Results (Calculated by the author)

The fair value of TMUS is US$233.24. Moreover, the probability that the fair value is higher than the current price is around 80%, resulting in a potential upside for investors. The company doesn't provide dividends, so the return is comprised exclusively of price returns. Improved cash flow prospects and customer base growth are key drivers for the valuation.

Investors might consider TMUS as a hold, considering the price potential and low beta compensated by financial performance risks and the absence of dividends.