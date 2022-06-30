deliormanli/iStock via Getty Images

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is a great speculative biotech play to look into. The reason why I state that is because it is developing autologous T-cell receptor therapies (TCR-Ts) at a fraction of the cost. That's thanks to its non-viral sleeping beauty technology, it is able to deliver genes into T-cells in such a fashion with reduced cost.

This is a bit risky of a play, because proof of concept technology hasn't been established quite yet. Matter of fact, the use of TCR-T cell therapies are being explored in a phase 1/2 study being done by MD Anderson Cancer Center. Thus far, a non-small lung cancer patient with the KRAS G12D mutation given TCR-T cell therapy, passed a safety review. As such, the 2nd dose level has been initiated. Investors won't have to wait long to see early new data though, that's because Alaunos had stated that it intends to release results from this phase 1/2 study in Q3 of 2022.

Why I think this present a unique opportunity, despite being risky, is because the intended goal of the TCR-Ts being produced are to target specific hotspot mutations. In essence, only targeting cancers that express specific mutations such as KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. There is a basket of 6 cancer indications which are being targeted with the Library TCR-T cell therapy. Hopefully, the new early data to be released in Q3 of 2022 will shed more light on how effective the platform technology is. It even has a second opportunity to advance its TCR-T technology. This involves adding a soluble mbIL-15 (IL-15) to enhance the persistence and effectiveness of targeting hotspot mutations in solid tumors. Yes, the use of mbIL-15 is also being used to go after specific hotspot mutations like KRAS, TP53 and EGFR noted above. While it's early to say how this well play out, I believe that it offers a speculative opportunity at $2.42 per share.

TCR-T Cell Therapies Developed As Autologous But Still Being Cost Effective

Alaunos is developing T-cell receptor cell therapies (TCR-Ts) that are being engineered into autologous patient's cells. Autologous, in the sense that T-cells are retrieved from the patient themselves and then to be infused back into the patient. The T-cells are engineered with a tech known as non-viral Sleeping Beauty transposon/transposase system, which is used to introduce the TCR gene into autologous T-cells. Without considering how effective this TCR-T cell therapy is, it can be manufactured at a fraction of the cost compared to other gene transfer technologies such as viral and gene editing. This company also chose to go with TCR-Ts because it establishes good aspects of both CAR-T and Tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). For instance, TCR-T obtains aspects from both of these technologies such as:

Target Intracellular and Extracellular Antigens

Defined Target Specificity

Proven efficacy in solid tumors

Targets somatic neoantigens

Established Transposon-based Gene Transfer.

CAR-Ts only have two properties above, while TILS only have 3 properties above. TCR-Ts have all the properties listed above and as such is why Alaunos is moving forward with this type of treatment. Not to mention that it has been able to make gene transfer more cost effective compared to the other two types of therapies. I noted in the beginning above that it is going after solid tumors with its TCR-Ts. This makes sense and especially given that 92% of new cancer cases are solid tumors.

It is important to note, though, that it won't be targeting the entire population of each of these indications. As I stated before, it is going after specific hotspot mutations found in the 6 types of tumors it is exploring, which are KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. Besides the potential to have greater efficacy by targeting these mutations, there is one other positive item of note. That item being that these mutations are not expressed in normal tissues (only on the tumor), as such, the development of a TCR-T targeting them should not have toxicity issues. Lastly, the current target HLA antigens being targeted by this type of therapy can eventually be expanded upon. For example, not just the targeting of KRAS G12D but could also be expanded upon to go after KRAS G12V mutations and so on.

Having said all that, Alaunos is running the TCR-T Library phase 1/2 study. The goal of this study is to treat 6 solid tumor indications which have the KRAS, TP53 and EGFR mutations. The dosing of the first patient in this study occurred in May of 2022 and this patient had KRAS G12D mutation. Thus far, the safety review committee looked at safety data and it deemed that it was okay to move to the second dose level. The KRAS G12D mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patient cleared the 28-day safety window. The main goal of this particular study, which is typical in such early-stage studies, is to find the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) levels. Of course, safety is also always a key objective as well. Investors may have a great catalyst opportunity to look forward to later this year. It is expected that the biotech will release early data from this phase 1/2 study in Q3 of 2022.

mbIL-15 Could Be Of Great Importance For Future of TCR-T Cell Therapies

As laid out above, Alaunos makes use of its non-viral sleeping Beauty to modify TCRs to target specific types of tumors. The modifications of these TCR-Ts allows them to go after specific neoantigens to match specific HLA found on surface of tumors, HLA mutations, such as KRAS G12D or other types. The strength of T-cell receptors comes from the ability to see beneath the cell membrane of the cancer, which is why it might be more highly effective.

Let's say, for instance, that the TCR-Ts above alone won't be enough to target the 6 solid tumor types with specific hotspot mutations (HLA types). Well, the company is also working on adding mbIL-15 (IL-15) to the surface membrane of the engineered TCR-Ts. What's the goal? Well, to improve how long these TCR-Ts stay active (persistence) and improved anti-tumor activity in the tumor microenvironment (TME). The improvement of such anti-tumor activity of mbIL-15 is important, especially when you consider that many therapies have a rough time in this environment. The TME is able to evade immune system attack and even downregulates effector cells thrown at it. Thus, it makes sense to add IL-15 cytokine to the membrane cell surface of the TCR-Ts. IL-15 is responsible for increasing survival of T-cells and other types of immune cells like natural killer (NK) cells.

The hope is that such improved survival of T-cells (persistence in survival) can be enough to overcome the resistance/evading observed by the tumor microenvironment (TME). This remains to be seen, but it is great that Alaunos has another shot on goal in targeting KRAS and TP53 hotspot mutated tumors.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Alaunos Therapeutics had $60 million in cash as of June 30, 2022. The reason for the cash on hand is because of a Loan and Security Agreement which was entered with Silicon Valley Bank. This loan agreement provided for an initial term loan of $25 million at closing considered to be "Term A Tranche." There is an additional $25 million available ("Term B Tranche) if certain funding and clinical milestones are met by August 31, 2022. This biotech should be good on cash for now especially since it only had an operating cash burn of $8.2 million for Q2 of 2022. It believes it will have enough cash to fund its operations into Q2 of 2023, which may not be enough. I think it will likely need to raise cash again soon enough.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in this biotech. The first risk to consider involves the entire concept of the Library TCR-T cell therapy concept. A phase 1/2 study is testing out TCR-Ts from Alaunos currently, with early data expected in Q3 of 2022. There is no guarantee that results from this particular study will end up being successful. However, the hope is that the TCR-Ts are at least effective in one of the six indications being explored. It's also possible that it could perform better in a specific hotspot mutation. All this remains to be seen until the new early data is released.

The second risk involves the addition of mbIL-15 to TCR-Ts in order to attempt to increase T-cell persistence and treatment safety. There is no assurance that the addition of mbIL-15 will achieve its intended goal. Unfortunately, this proof of concept in humans won't happen immediately. That's because this is only being explored in IND-enabling studies.

The final risk could be dealing with Alaunos' financials as well. That's because even though it states that it has enough cash to fund its operations into Q2 of 2023, it won't wait until early 2023 to do so. My guess is that it will likely have to raise cash again in the coming months. It could even do so if it achieves positive results from the phase 1/2 study using TCR-Ts to treat hotspot mutant tumors.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Alaunos Therapeutics is a great speculative biotech play to look into. That's because it is currently conducting in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center a phase 1/2 study using the Library TCR T-cell receptor therapies in 6 solid tumor types that have specific hotspot mutations such as EGFR, KRAS and TP53. With new early data coming in Q3 of 2022 from the phase 1/2 study using the company's TCR-Ts, I believe there is huge potential for this as a speculative play. The addition of mbIL-15 could possibly be important in boosting the prospects of TCR T-cell therapies from this biotech. Hopefully by targeting specific hotspot mutations, it could achieve improved safety and efficacy. Improved safety is more likely as targeting neoantigens should not produce off target toxicity.

The efficacy portion remains to be seen, but if the concept of using non-viral Sleeping Beauty to engineer T-cells to target neo-antigens on tumors pays off, then it would be a huge achievement for both the company and its investors. The potential to target 6 solid tumor types with specific hotspot mutations, plus the ability to add mbIL-15 to the TCR-Ts to improve tumor targeting/killing, are the reasons why Alaunos Therapeutics is a great speculative biotech play to look into.