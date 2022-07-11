E2open (NYSE:ETWO) reported its FQ1 2023 financial results on July 11, 2022, meeting expected revenue and beating EPS estimates.
The company provides companies with a suite of supply chain management and logistics software tools.
Management continues to invest in adding headcount, which is a concern heading into a slowdown or outright recession.
Over the longer term, ETWO may be improving its position in the SCM space with its acquisition and rebranding efforts, but I’m on Hold for the near term.
Austin, Texas-based E2open was founded to provide a cloud-based integrated supply chain management platform for global companies.
In February 2021, the company merged with SPAC CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I at a valuation of approximately $2.6 billion, bringing the company public again.
Later in 2021, the company acquired logistics software company BluJay Solutions for around $1.7 billion.
The firm is headed by Chief Executive Officer Michael Farlekas, who was previously General Manager at Roadnet Technologies and SVP and GM at RedPrairie.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Channel management
Export/Import compliance
Logistics management
Intelligent analytics and decision support
ETWO acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through partners.
80% of the firm’s revenue is from subscription customers.
According to a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the market for supply chain management software and services was an estimated $18.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $52.6 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.
The main driver for this expected growth is demand for increased supply chain visibility, especially after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, the chart below shows the supply chain management market changes between 2020 and 2030, by solution type:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Epicor Software
HighJump
Info
IBM
JDA Software Group
Kinaxis
Manhattan Associates
Oracle
SAP
Descartes Systems Group
Others
Total revenue by quarter has risen sharply in recent quarters, due in part to inorganic revenue growth from its BluJay Solutions acquisition:
Gross profit by quarter has also grown quickly:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended lower in recent quarters:
Operating income by quarter has remained negative, as the chart shows below:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have narrowed their loss in recent quarters:
(All data in above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, ETWO’s stock price has fallen 42% vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’s drop of around 12.1%, as the chart below indicates:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
6.52
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
66.0%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-6.7%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
26.0%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$2,360,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$3,390,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$36,770,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$0.16
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Manhattan Associates (MANH); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Manhattan Associates
|
E2open
|
Variance
|
Net Income Margin
|
16.7%
|
-6.71%
|
-140.2%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
14.8%
|
26.0%
|
75.4%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$184,270,000
|
$36,770,000
|
-80.0%
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
12.2
|
6.5
|
-46.6%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
A full comparison of the two companies’ performance metrics may be viewed here.
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
ETWO’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 92% as of FQ1 2023, so the firm has performed quite well in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
66.0%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
26.0%
|
Total
|
92.0%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ1 2023’s results, management highlighted the company's subscription revenue growth, which accounts for 80% of total revenue and grew by 12% organically on a constant currency basis year-over-year.
However, CEO Farlekas noted seeing a slowing economy, both domestically in the U.S. and internationally.
Also, demand slowdown is manifesting in lengthening sales cycles, especially in the European market and in the technology sector.
The firm continues to pursue partnerships where relevant and concluded or expanded deals with Accenture and Uber Freight recently.
As to its financial results, revenue rose by 11.4% on a constant currency basis, while gross margin percentage dropped slightly year-over-year.
Subscription revenue growth was 12.1% on a constant currency basis.
Remarkably, management did not disclose the company’s retention results, which is important to determining churn, product/market fit and the efficiency of its sales & marketing strategies.
The company has spent considerable time and money ramping up its sales and marketing teams over the past year, although SG&A as a percentage of total revenue has been trending lower, a positive signal.
For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $129.2 million in cash and equivalents and had long-term debt of $1.05 billion.
Looking ahead, management reiterated previous fiscal 2023 guidance with a slight reduction of results due to expected negative foreign exchange rate fluctuations.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing ETWO at an EV/Sales multiple of around 6.5x.
The SaaS Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 7.7x at July 31, 2022, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, ETWO is currently valued by the market at a slight discount to the broader SaaS Capital Index, at least as of July 31, 2022.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which is beginning to slow its sales cycles and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.
Also, the strong dollar relative to other major currencies it receives payment in will likely put a damper on results.
While management continues to invest in adding headcount, a concern is to continue that heading into a slowdown or outright recession.
Over the longer term, ETWO may be improving its position in the SCM space with its acquisition and rebranding efforts, but I’m on Hold for the near term.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
