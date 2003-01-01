Grafissimo/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Last year, I started writing a series of articles about retail investor mistakes, and how I avoid them. Those articles covered the topics of "Narrative-Based Investing" and "Cycle Awareness". This article will be about what is often a less dramatic way to get poor returns in the market: chasing yield. Because I have covered some of this topic before in my article "12 Reasons I'm Not A Dividend Investor", this article will be tightly focused, short, but hopefully, I can make my case equally as powerfully.

The argument has two parts. The first part shows that on average, the higher the dividend yield a stock has, the lower the total return is likely to be. The second part shows that, in the vast majority of cases, when an investor is investing in individual stocks and managing their own portfolio, they have no need to ever sell a stock purely to fund retirement needs. Therefore, they have no need to chase dividend yields.

Higher Yields = Lower Returns

Below I am going to post some charts of dividend and high yield ETFs and their total returns. I will compare each higher-yield ETF to QQQ and SPY. Typically they will be measured from the beginning of the year after the ETF's launch, as long as Y-Charts has the starting dividend yield data. If not, I will start the chart as soon as the dividend data is available. (So, if the ETF launched in mid-2002, usually the chart will start on 1/1/2003.)

I will start with the higher yielding ETFs first and work my way down to the lower-yielding ones. Also, I will display the annualized returns for the ETFs as well, so we can have a baseline to compare them to each other, and later to SPY.

I'm going to start with iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). This article is mostly in reference to common stocks, but I wanted to include this high-yield ETF as well since I often see investors buying basically any product they can find if the yield is high enough. This data starts on 1/1/2009. The starting yield at this time was +9.45% for PFF compared to +3.02% for SPY, and 0.47% for QQQ.

One can see from the total returns above that when purchased on the same date PFF massively underperformed both compared to the S&P 500 index, and compared to QQQ. Even when purchased near the bottom of the GFC, PFF's annual return was only +3.68%.

I often have commenters of my articles note that they buy CEFs for yield, so let's examine Invesco's CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF). This chart starts on 1/1/2012 and PCEF had a starting yield of 8.74% at the time compared to 2.05% for SPY and 0.83% for QQQ.

Having someone actively managing or leveraging up the yield did seem to help the overall performance of the high-yield CEFs over this time frame, but still only managed to produce 1/3rd of the returns of SPY, with an annual return of 6.23%.

The next ETF I will examine is Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP). This one is slightly different because I wasn't able to pull up the original starting yield, but the current yield is listed as 7.75%, and I know many investors buy MLPs for their high expected yields, so I felt it important to include the long-term performance for readers. This chart starts in 2011, when SPY yielded 1.80% and QQQ yielded 0.66%.

Once again, we see absolutely miserable performance 1/10th of what SPY returned, with only a +2.54% annual return.

I wanted to include an ETF that had international exposure just in case an investor was tempted to go that route in search of yield, so I included Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV). This chart starts on 2013 and SDIV had a yield of 7.57% at that time compared to 2.18% for SPY and 1.26% for QQQ.

This ETF, which currently yields a whopping 13.47%, produced negative annual returns of -1.64% over this period. Chasing yield internationally is even worse than chasing it in the US.

So far, I have examined high-yield ETFs that have been comprised mostly of very poor quality businesses. Now, as we move down the yield scale, the overall quality of the businesses is getting better. SPDR's Portfolio S&P 500 High Div ETF (SPYD) focuses on higher yielding stocks in the S&P 500 so there is a quality element included by being part of the index. This is a newer ETF and the starting date in the chart is 1/1/17 with a starting yield for SPYD of 4.34% (enough to withdrawal 4% per year just from the dividends to fund retirement) while SPY's dividend yield was 2.03% and QQQ's was 1.06%.

Again, even over this relatively short period of time we have massive underperformance from the dividend ETF, only producing half the returns of SPY.

Next, we have another very popular dividend yield chasing category: REITs. For this we have longer-term data for Vanguard's Real Estate ETF (VNQ) going back to 1/1/2006. It had a 3.34% starting yield, which isn't enough to fully fund a 4% withdrawal rate from only the dividends, but it's at least close. At the time, SPY only yielded 1.73% and QQQ a measly 0.34%.

VNQ ultimately produced decent, but below average returns over this period of 7.18% annualized. SPY returned 9.35% annualized, which was significantly better.

Since I think part of investors' reason for seeking higher yielding stocks is the idea that they will be less volatile than the market average, I decided to include a low beta high dividend ETF in this sample as well. It's a newer ETF so the data starts in 2018, with a starting yield of 3.33% compared to SPY's 1.80% and QQQ's 0.84%

It would appear that, with an annualized return of 7.66% compared to SPY's 10.86% that on a relative basis at least, there is a high cost of lower beta and high-yield stocks. (Though it's possible that in the trough of a deep recession, this could produce similar returns as the index, over long periods of time there doesn't seem to be any benefit.)

Because Vanguard attracts so much money to its funds and because their High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) has a pretty long history (this chart starts on 1/1/2008) I thought I would include it. It started with a not-particularly-high yield of 2.66% compared to SPY's 1.85% yield and QQQ's 0.28% yield.

VYM underperformed SPY over this period by a little bit, and only produced half the returns of the much lower-yielding QQQ.

Thus far, I haven't incorporated any dividend ETFs that take into account historical dividend growth streaks, so let's do that now with ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). The chart starts in 2014 and NOBL had a pretty small 1.99% dividend yield at the time, so a person would not have been able to fund even half of a 4% withdrawal rate in retirement from the dividends. SPY at the time had a slightly lower 1.5% dividend yield and QQQ had a much lower 0.61%.

In NOBL's case it has much closer performance compared to SPY, but we still have some underperformance, and it's worth noting that the starting yields of these ETFs were quite close. When we compare to QQQ, which had a starting yield less than 1/3rd of NOBL, we get nearly double the returns.

And last, but not least we have Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) which focuses more on dividend growth than the actual yield. Interestingly, its starting yield in 2008 was 1.56%, which was lower than SPY's yield of 1.85% at the time, but not as low as QQQ's 0.28% yield.

And in this example, the smallest yielding dividend ETF actually performed about the same as SPY, though both only produced about half the returns of the super-low-yield QQQ.

Below, I charted the returns of most of these ETFs so you can see how they performed from the same starting date in 2016. You'll find that QQQ and SPY outperformed all of them on a total return basis.

Since 2016, the total returns of these ETFs sort themselves almost perfectly into an inverse return of the starting dividend yield. The higher the dividend yield, the lower the return.

Below I provide a table based on the original charts to help show a similar pattern of high yield producing worse relative returns.

Ticker Starting Yield Annualized Return SPY Annualized Return Return Vs SPY Difference PFF 9.45% 3.86% 8.94% -5.08 PCEF 8.74% 6.23% 13.51% -7.26 SDIV 7.57% -1.64% 13.29% -14.63 AMLP 7.75%* 2.54% 13.74% -11.23 SPYD 4.34% 7.61% 12.73% -5.12 VNQ 3.34% 7.18% 9.35% -2.17 LVHY 3.33% 7.66% 10.86% -3.20 VYM 2.66% 8.36% 9.21% -.85 NOBL 1.99% 10.74% 11.35% -.61 VIG 1.56% 9.14% 9.18% -.04 Click to enlarge

If you are paying attention to the general pattern here, you can see that higher-yielding dividend ETFs have a high correlation with below-average returns, and the bigger yields one chases the lower one's returns will be on average. And in the above chart, I simply compared the returns to the S&P 500, if I would have compared them to QQQ the poor returns would have been even more dramatic. The only "dividend" ETF that came close to matching SPY was VIG, and that ETF had a starting yield lower than SPY's.

Usually, the question I get at this point is: If you pick your own stocks and only buy the high-quality dividend payers and you buy them cheap and sell when they are overvalued or decline in quality, can't you do better than average and still get your yield? To which, I reply "Sort of.".

If we look at Schwab's popular dividend ETF (SCHD), which is designed to trim or buy stocks by proxy of the rising or falling dividend yield, and also controls for quality, it has actually outperformed SPY by a little bit.

And the starting yield for SCHD was 2.63% here while SPY's was 1.87%. (But this still is not a 4% yield, so you need to be very rich to fund your retirement from SCHD's dividends.) So, you can get a little more yield with roughly the same performance if you are sensitive to valuation and quality. This ETF is designed to do it automatically, but I am absolutely certain that a good investor who picked their stocks individually and managed their portfolio carefully could probably get both a higher yield than SPY and better returns.

The problem with this approach is there is absolutely no need to do it (as I will explain in the next section).

Why dividends are unnecessary for retirement

Okay, so far, I have made the case that truly passive dividend investing is a very costly strategy. Honestly, it could ruin many investors' retirement plans the returns will be so bad, and the more one chases yield, the worse the returns will be. The only way for a dividend strategy to achieve above-average returns is for the investor to pick their own stocks well and carefully manage their portfolio. The problem with this is that if you manage your own portfolio and sell stocks when they are overvalued or when the quality of business turns out to be lower than expected, you will have no need to rely on dividends.

The reason for this is you will certainly have enough natural portfolio turnover each year to pay yourself any reasonable dividend yield you wish for the following year. What's more, you will have almost complete control over this natural occurring yield instead of crossing your fingers and hoping the management of these businesses will throw you a bone at the end of each quarter.

For example, let's say you have a moderate portfolio size of 30 stocks, just like the DOW Jones Industrial average. And let's assume, just by random chance that the stocks you chose have the same dividend yield as the DJI does right now, 1.90%. (Dividends are not required in order to be included in the DJI so this is an incidental yield.). Interestingly, even an almost totally passive index like the DJI averages at least one stock turnover per year. And they have extremely low turnover. They practically have to be forced to change anything. Selling just 1 stock out of 30-stock portfolio in a year creates a +3.33% yield on average. So, in an almost totally passive portfolio, you are naturally collecting on average a +5.23% yield: 1.90% from the incidental dividends, and 3.33% from normal portfolio adjustments. This is significantly above the typical 4% withdrawal rate most people plan for in retirement. And I know 9 out of 10 dividend investors trade more than this in their portfolios.

And just as a side note, the turnover rate for SCHD, is 46%. There is more than enough opportunity there to pull out as much cash as you need each year for retirement without ever having to be "forced" to sell something you don't want to sell for retirement income. Whenever you naturally sell something through the year, just set the desired yield you need for the next year aside and you have a dividend yield of your choosing.

Conclusion

Chasing yield can destroy your retirement plans unless you are very rich to begin with or plan to spend very little in retirement. Yield chasing might diminish your retirement lifestyle slowly, or quickly, depending on how much you decide to chase it. High-yield investing is a recipe for utter disaster unless you are a skilled trader. And if you are a skilled trader and/or investor who can pick good individual stocks, then there is no reason to chase yield at all because you will naturally be creating your own yield through basic portfolio management and incidental dividends that are paid.

There is a common myth that total return investors might be forced to sell a stock they don't want to during the depths of a bear market in order to fund their retirement, but the truth is no good investor will ever have to sell a stock they didn't wish to sell anyway in retirement in order to have income.

This doesn't mean dividends never matter. I have written about "The Four Cases When Dividends Matter", if you would like some further thoughts on the topic. I have also developed a dividend investing strategy in my marketplace service, The Cyclical Investor's Club, called the Dividend Time Until Payback strategy, if an investor does wish to only focus on dividends. Unfortunately, for those investors, because of their current popularity, dividend investments are extremely overvalued right now. But perhaps there will be a time in the future, when dividend stocks are forgotten and overlooked, and more attractively priced. Stranger things have happened.