Altria (NYSE:MO) is one of my favorite dividend aristocrats. The stock offers investors a relatively safe 7.76% dividend yield and exposure to steady revenue growth and value accumulation -- which will ultimately translate into even higher dividends. Personally, I value MO stock with a residual earnings model and see more than 20% upside. My target price is $55.90/share.

Given Altria's defensive value profile, it is no surprise that the company's stock has clearly outperformed the market year to date, being down only 4%, versus a loss of more than 15% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

About Altria

Altria Group, Inc., is one of the world's biggest manufacturers and marketers of tobacco, cigarettes and related products. The company produces and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products. The company is well known primarily thanks to the Marlboro brand; but the company also owns the Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brand. Altria was founded in 1822, is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates globally.

Steady Value Accumulation

Altria has an impressive track-record of revenue growth and value accumulation. Most notably, from 2012 to 2021, Altria has recorded a revenue increase every single year, growing revenues from $17.5 billion to $21.11 billion. Over the same period, Altria's gross profit increased from $7.5 billion to $12.0 billion, which reflects a CAGR of more than 5%.

Altria's steady business expansion was achieved while defending an excellent profitability profile. Investors should note that Altria claims a gross profit margin of 67% (TTM reference) and an EBIT margin of 58.33% (TTM reference). This is much higher than the sector median of consumer stables companies, representing a premium of 107% and 580% respectively.

Dividend investors likely appreciate Altria because the company is very open to distributing value to shareholders. Most notably, the company's dividend payout ratio is more than 75%, which is expected to translate into a $3.76/share dividend (FWD reference) and a 7.76% dividend yield.

Admittedly, Altria's balance sheet is somewhat stretched: As of June 30, the company recorded $2.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents against $27.68 billion of total debt. However, given that for the past twelve months Altria generated cash from operations equal to $8.28 billion, I would not argue that Altria's financial profile raises any red flag. In my personal opinion, a $6.5 billion dividend payout (TTM reference) is defensible.

Valuation

Altria stock is valued quite cheap, given the company's strong track-record of value accumulation and dividend payouts. MO stock's one-year forward P/E is estimated at 10.8x, which represents a 48.5% discount to the consumer staples sector. Similarly, almost all multiples (see reference below) show a discount between 30% - 200%.

While Altria's multiples relative to peers point to a strong undervaluation, let us now look at Altria's valuation in more detail. I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework based on the analyst consensus forecast for EPS 'till 2025, a cost of equity of 8% and a TV growth rate equal to nominal GDP growth, which I conservatively estimate at 2.5%.

If investors might want to consider a different scenario, I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis based on varying WACC and TV growth combination. For reference, red cells imply an overvaluation, while green cells imply an undervaluation as compared to Altria's current valuation.

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation estimates a fair share price of $55.90/share, implying about 21.8% upside potential based on accounting fundamentals.

Risks

Altria is arguably quite low risk. But investors should consider that the company's $27.68 billion of total debt could expose the business to higher debt servicing payments due to rising interest rates. Accordingly, this could pressure Altria's net profitability. In addition, I would like to highlight that 'tobacco and cigarettes companies' are exposed to heightened regulatory risk. While there is no specific government campaign to monitor at the moment, investors should remain wary.

Conclusion

I am bullish on Altria, because I believe the company offers investors a very defensive exposure to shareholder returns with little risk. As the market is worried about growth, inflation and rising interest rates and continues to break to the downside, Altria stock has remained relatively stable. And this makes perfect sense: The stock's 7.76% dividend yield is not a function of economic growth, but of the continuing demand for tobacco, cigarettes and related products. And as reason implies, the demand for 'smoking' is maintained irrespectively of the macro-economic environment - like the demand for most consumer staple products. That said, Altria's P/E trades at a 48.5% discount to the consumer staples sector and I believe this is not justified. Personally, I value Altria stock with a residual earnings model and see more than 20% upside. My target price is $55.90/share.