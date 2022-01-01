Liudmila Chernetska

Many investors are frustrated, and not necessarily because we're in a bear market. Blue-chip bargain hunters of the Buffett school are yearning to "be greedy when others are fearful."

Today bulls are frustrated that stocks aren't going up, and bargain hunters are frustrated that stocks aren't going down.

The S&P 500's forward PE of 17, its historical average, is a perfect example of this. Stocks are neither expensive nor cheap just fairly valued.

The returns from here are likely to be good but not great. But never forget that it's a market of stocks, not a stock market. Something great is always on sale, and in a bear market there are even lots of anti-bubble blue-chip bargains to be found, if you know where to look.

What's an anti-bubble stock?

Bubble stocks are companies priced as if nothing will ever go wrong again. Anti-bubble companies are priced as if nothing will ever go right again.

According to Ben Graham, a company growing at zero forever, assuming a stable business and no net debt, is worth about 8.5X earnings. This is the valuation at which investors will earn a good return if the company uses its cash flow to pay out dividends.

approximately a 12% long-term annual return for such companies

Anti-bubble companies are trading at less than 8.5X cash-adjusted earnings, literally priced for negative growth forever.

What is so attractive about anti-bubble blue-chips? Assuming you avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons, it's mathematically impossible to lose money in the long-term as long as the company grows 0% or faster.

This is the classic Buffett-style "fat pitch" that can help you generate good income today, and potentially retire in safety and splendor tomorrow.

Today I wanted to share with you two anti-bubble dividend blue-chip bargains, ManpowerGroup (MAN) and FedEx (FDX).

There is nothing sexy about these businesses... except for the incredible potential returns you can earn while collecting attractive dividends.

FedEx: Secular Trends Create A Decades-Long Growth Runway

Further Reading

Overnight delivery pioneer FedEx is one of three large national carriers that dominate the for-hire small-parcel delivery landscape—FedEx and UPS are the major U.S. incumbents, while DHL Express leads Europe. FedEx is also the largest U.S. less-than-truckload carrier, which helps forge sticky relationships with retail and industrial shippers on the package side. Rival UPS has been around much longer in the U.S. ground market, forging a density advantage and higher margins. Still, FedEx has gradually enhanced its ground positioning over the past decade, with help from its speed advantage over UPS and capacity investment." - Morningstar

The investment thesis for FedEx is simple. It's a global powerhouse in ground delivery, and as the world economy grows and digital retail sales grow with it, FDX will have a lot more business.

FDX Investor Presentation

FDX management believes it can achieve 10% to 15% growth over time, and analysts currently expect 14.2% long-term returns.

The 2.2% yield might not sound exciting today, but combined with 10% to 15% growth, that's a 12.2% to 17.2% long-term return potential.

Analysts think FDX will outperform the S&P, aristocrats, and Nasdaq in the long-term

But what if you're unsure about FDX growing at double-digits? What if you're worried that Amazon's (AMZN) delivery business will significantly cut into FDX's growth? Well then, you'll love FDX's valuation.

7.6X cash-adjusted earnings

priced for -1.8% CAGR growth forever

if FDX grows at zero forever, you'll earn 13% annual returns

Can FDX grow at 10% to 15% in the future? Its 20-year growth rate is 11.4%, and it has a skilled management team and $10.4 billion in liquidity thanks to a stable BBB credit rating.

I believe that FDX can and will grow at management's target rate and can thus make you a lot of money. How much money?

FedEx 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If FedEx grows as expected through 2024 and returns to market-determined historical fair value, it could deliver a 92% total return or Buffett-like 45% annually.

3X more than the S&P 500

FedEx 2028 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Want to quadruple your money in six years? That's what analysts think FedEx could do from today's anti-bubble valuation.

Now compare that to the S&P 500.

S&P 500 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect stocks to deliver solid 13% annual returns over the next few years.

S&P 500 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 51.30% 8.64% 6.48% 4.05% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

But just 51% returns over the next five years, about 9% per year.

FedEx has 6X the return potential of the S&P 500 over the next six years

FedEx Investment Decision Score

DK (Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

FDX is a reasonable and prudent fast-growing anti-bubble blue-chip option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look how it compares to the S&P 500.

42% discount vs. 0% market premium = 42% better valuation

2.2% yield vs. 1.6% yield

60% better consensus long-term return potential

3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

20% higher consensus income over the next five years

ManpowerGroup: One Of The Best Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargains You've Never Heard Of

Further Reading:

What ManpowerGroup Does

ManpowerGroup is one of the largest firms in the fragmented global staffing industry. It serves each main staffing category--temporary, permanent, and project-based--and offers a suite of human resources outsourcing and outplacement services. Manpower generates annual revenue and operating income of more than $20 billion and nearly $600 million, respectively. A vast majority of sales are generated outside the U.S. from operations in 80 countries. Its 30,000 employees serve an estimated 600,000 clients and place millions of job candidates." - Morningstar

MAN is a company you've probably never heard of, but in an aging world with less immigration, a chronic labor supply shortage could make staffing companies like these excellent investments.

In our view, Manpower will remain one of the largest global staffing firms in a highly fragmented industry. The company is one of only three diversified global recruitment providers alongside Adecco and Randstad. Each global player possesses about 5%-6% market share, substantially larger than the large regional and local players they compete with. Manpower services global contracts for multinational firms and small- and midsize businesses through its local branch network. We expect Manpower to continue shifting toward higher-value solutions and services. This shift is easier said than done, but Manpower has made gradual improvements in recent years, and we believe there is room for it to grow. Furthermore, we think Manpower will maintain the shift to higher-margin human resource solutions as multinationals increasingly look to outsource large-scale recruiting activities. We think growth in these areas will provide a runway for Manpower to improve profitability while reducing its business' overall cyclicality. Manpower will also benefit from European governments’ pro-employment policies. In France, for example, tax credits have been put in place to lower employer payroll expenses to improve competitiveness. We assume employers will continue outsourcing recruiting to global staffers such as Manpower." - Morningstar

Reasons To Potentially Buy ManpowerGroup Today

Metric ManpowerGroup Quality 80% 11/13 SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) staffing company Risk Rating Very Low DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies) 256 Quality Percentile 49% Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 11 Dividend Yield 3.7% Dividend Safety Score 87% Very Safe Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 0.5% Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 1.7% S&P Credit Rating BBB Stable 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 7.50% Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile 85% Very Good Risk-Management Fair Value $115.29 Current Price $73.84 Discount To Fair Value 36% DK Rating Potentially Very Strong Buy PE 9.0 Cash-Adjusted PE 6.7 anti-bubble blue-chip Growth Priced In -3.6% CAGR Historical PE Range 14 to 16 LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance 10.1% PEG Ratio 0.66 5-year consensus total return potential 20% to 25% CAGR Base Case 5-year consensus return potential 23% CAGR (4X S&P 500) Consensus 12-month total return forecast 21% Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential 60% LT Consensus Total Return Potential 13.8% Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential 11.6% Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) 2.99 LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 8.94% LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential 6.72% Conservative Years To Double 10.72 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)

MAN offers a very safe 3.7% yield and is trading at just 6.7X cash-adjusted earnings (through 2023 recession earnings).

It's so undervalued that if it were to soar 60% within 12 months, that would simply bring it back to historical fair value.

MAN 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If MAN grows as expected through 2024 and returns to market-determined historical fair value, it could deliver a 118% total return or Buffett-like 40% annually.

4X more than the S&P 500

MAN 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Want to potentially triple your money in five years? That's what analysts think MAN could do from today's anti-bubble valuation.

ManpowerGroup Investment Decision Score

DK Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

MAN is a reasonable and prudent fast-growing anti-bubble blue-chip option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile. Look how it compares to the S&P 500.

36% discount vs. 0% market premium = 36% better valuation

3.7% yield vs. 1.6% yield

35% better consensus long-term return potential

2.5X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

2X higher consensus income over the next five years

Bottom Line: These 2 Anti-Bubble Dividend Blue-Chip Bargains Could Make You Feel Like A Stock Market Genius In 5+ Years

Just because the market is fairly valued doesn't mean you still can't find incredible anti-bubble blue-chip bargains. FedEx and Manpower Group are two perfect examples of wonderful companies that won't likely appear on Twitter or social media.

These aren't meme stocks; they aren't speculative growth stocks, just incredible combinations of quality, safety, value, and strong growth potential.

Trading at 7.6X cash-adjusted earnings and growing at double-digits might not be sexy. But for the smart and patient long-term investor willing to look beyond the potential 2023 recession to the brighter years to come, you could literally triple or quadruple your money in five years, in my opinion.

All while enjoying above-average to generous safe yields that pay you to wait out the bear market.