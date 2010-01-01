RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The EV charging station sector has struggled mightily in the last year due to a lack of plans for a reasonable path to profits. ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) has held up better than other sector stocks due to hype, though the business model is a poster child for the sector. My investment thesis remains Bearish on ChargePoint due to the ongoing losses and lack of meaningful Subscription revenues.

All The Wrong Revenues

ChargePoint reported another quarter of strong revenue growth led by the wrong category. FQ2'22 revenue grew 93% to $108 million year over year led by 106% growth in the low margin Networked charging systems.

Source: ChargePoint FQ2'22 earnings release

The key Subscription revenues grew a solid 68%, but this revenue base is only $20 million with ~35% grow margins. In essence, the revenue category that matters only generated $7 million in quarterly gross profit for the July quarter.

The Networked charging systems revenues are necessary to launch Subscription customers on a one to two quarter lag, but the business should only be valued based on the Subscription revenues. The product revenues have limited gross margins with just $10 million in gross profits contributing to the overall gross margin of only 19%.

While the revenue base is completely focused on the wrong category, ChargePoint forecasts FY22 operating expenses of $350 to $370 million for 50% growth at the midpoint. The EV charging station company can't afford to spend 50% more on such a large expense base when gross profits are only $18 million in the quarter. The company spent $33 million on sales and marketing expenses for a model that I believe is unsustainable.

ChargePoint guided to a big FQ3'22 revenue jump to $125 to $135 million and yearly revenues hitting $450 to $500 million with gross margins of just 22% to 26%. By the nature of the business model, the big revenue gains suggest a heavy tilt towards new charging stations at fiscal year end.

Subscriptions take time to nurture once a charging station is active and the customer has the vehicles to start charging. ChargePoint must continue to install more and more EV charging stations to grow revenues while the company is still incredibly far away from being breakeven.

A big problem with the alternative energy and fuel companies is a somewhat disconnect with the business model and shareholder. On the FQ2'22 earnings call, CEO Pasquale Romano had the following to say about the business:

We have long said that what is good for business can be good for the planet too. Our network has fueled over 4.4 billion electric miles to-date and we estimate these drivers have avoided over 178 million cumulative gallons of gasoline and over 800,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The huge disconnect with shareholders is that the company possibly helped climate change with the reduced greenhouse gas emissions, but ChargePoint lost $62 million in the quarter, up from $40 million last FQ2. A product that "saves the environment" should be financially rewarding to investors due to high demand, but the company is currently destroying shareholder capital at an alarming rate by subsidizing the cost of EV charging.

Valuation Disconnect

Based on a listed outstanding share count of 339 million, ChargePoint has an incredible market cap of $5.7 billion. The stock trades in excess of 10x revenue targets like a software company with nearly 90% gross margins.

Based on gross profits of ~$100 million, the stock trades at 55x gross profits. The company is still spending far in excess of gross profits producing large losses long into the future.

ChargePoint ended July with a cash balance of $472 million. The company has a large cash balance, but ChargePoint burned ~$68 million of cash in FQ2 alone. Another year of massive losses will quickly deplete these cash balances and the company has already issued $300 million in debt quickly leading ChargePoint towards a net debt position in the next year.

The company doesn't plan to be cash flow positive until the end of calendar year 2024 which would be the start of FY25. ChargePoint has to flawlessly execute over the next couple of years while any mis-step will leave the company in a spiral lower due to the large losses.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that ChargePoint didn't report good results and the stock shouldn't be up over 15% due to a revenue beat on low margin revenues. The EV charging station firm continues to generate large Networked sales without much follow through on Subscriptions while the company burns tons of cash per quarter.

Investors should cash out on the stock surge following FQ2 earnings and not look back until the business model improves.