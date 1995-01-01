Shares of emerging gene therapy pioneer Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) have lost over half their value during the past three years. So far in 2022, the stock sports a YTD loss of nearly 30%.
I decided to revisit this name after recent data for its first-generation Fabry disease program showed best-in-class efficacy and potential for achieving a functional cure (5 of 11 patients off of enzyme replacement therapy or ERT). What also struck me at first glance was sheer breadth of partnerships and applications of its zinc finger engineering across cell therapy via Kite/Gilead, neurology and neurodegenerative diseases (Biogen, Pfizer and Takeda).
Shareholders have certainly been long-suffering, but I look forward to revisiting this story to see if it's likely to attain critical momentum in the near to medium term.
When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what's going on. In the weekly chart above, we can see shares hit a high of $18 toward the end of 2020 after partner Pfizer announced promising data for gene therapy candidate giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525 or PF-07055480) in hemophilia A, leaving them on track for pivotal readout in 2022 and potential to get a drug across the regulatory finish line if all goes well. From there, shares experienced a sickening decline to low single digits and bottomed this summer around the $4 level. The recent rebound appears related to the Fabry disease phase 1/2 readout, but I still need to dig deeper to determine whether a continuation and rerating higher is warranted. That said, for readers with a long-term timeframe interested in this story, I imagine a logical strategy would be to acquire dips in the near term ahead of progress for sickle cell disease program into phase 3 and Pfizer's hemophilia A pivotal readout in late 2023 to early 2024.
Founded in 1995 with headquarters in California (431 employees), Sangamo Therapeutics currently sports enterprise value of ~$500M and Q2 cash position of $363M providing them operational runway for just one year.
While presentation is a bit dated (two months ago), Jefferies webcast is helpful in getting a better idea of corporate overview:
Figure 3: ST-920 efficacy data in Fabry disease (Source: corporate presentation)
Figure 4: Renal transplant opportunity and value proposition (Source: corporate presentation)
Let's move on to recent data and how it has affected the bull thesis here.
Preliminary results from the phase 1/2 STAAR study of isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920) continued to be encouraging, perhaps most importantly showing the gene therapy candidate's desirable safety profile with no treatment-related adverse events above Grade 1. The five longest treated patients continued to exhibit elevated alpha-galactosidase A (α-Gal A) activity, sustained up to 15 months as of the last date of measurement. The sixth patient exhibited elevated α-Gal A activity to within normal range at two weeks post dosing.
Figure 5: Fabry data update shows maintained elevation of α-GAL activity levels (Source: Fabry poster)
Three patients anecdotally reported improvements in symptoms including ability to sweat, a primary and common Fabry disease symptom. No progression of Fabry cardiomyopathy was observed in those patients who presented with signs of cardiomyopathy on cardiac MRI at baseline. Interestingly enough, since the cutoff date five more patients were dosed bringing total to eleven patients dosed to date (one more in Cohort 3, two patients in Cohort 4 at the 5e13 vg/kg dose level and the first two patients in the expansion phase at the 5e13 vg/kg dose level).
Of the five treated patients in dose escalation, an additional four have been withdrawn from ERT since the cutoff date (beginning to sound like a cure to me). The company expects to provide more data 2H '22 and is planning a potential phase 3 study.
As for market opportunity for this indication, consider that Sanofi's Fabrazyme (ERT) did around $223M in Q4 2021 sales (growing 9%) and thus approaching the $1 billion a year mark. Consider that lifetime costs of ERT starting in symptomatic stage are estimated to be between $13M to $14M (per additional year free of end-organ damage and extra costs related to quality of life).
For the second quarter of 2022, the company reported cash and equivalents of $363M as compared to total operating expenses of $75M. Research and development expenses came in flat at $60M, while G&A decreased slightly to $15M. Management is guiding for 2022 total non-GAAP operating expenses of $280M to $310M, so the company appears to have just over one year in operational runway (I would expect a secondary offering in the next quarter or two). Accumulated deficit since inception is ~$1 billion, so it's clear management needs to get a better handle on cash burn and use of resources.
As for the conference call, while BIVV003/SAR445136 for the treatment of sickle cell disease was returned by Sanofi, the data continues to be promising with three of four patients dosed with previous manufacturing process continuing to be free of vaso-occlusive events. During this quarter, the patient who had achieved the lowest level of fetal hemoglobin post infusion experienced the second vaso-occlusive crisis but has now fully recovered. Keep in mind the company is now using an improved methods manufacturing process which has been shown to increase the number of long-term progenitor cells in the final product (could result in superior outcomes to those seen previously).
As for TX200 CAR-Tregs cell therapy candidate for the prevention of immune mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatch kidney transplantation from a living donor, first patient dosed continues to show drug candidate is well tolerated four months post infusion with no treatment related adverse events. A second patient will be dosed in Q3 and a final patient by the end of the year, then disclose meaningful data package when able. The European Commission granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation to TX200 and keep in mind that positive POC data here could have an outsized impact on valuation considering there's an active preclinical pipeline with multiple candidates in development to treat inflammatory bowel disease and multiple sclerosis alongside efforts to progress the allogeneic cell therapy platform.
As noted previously, regarding the Phase III of AFFINE trial evaluating giroctocogene fitelparvovec for hemophilia A, Pfizer advised the company that it continues to expect to resume dosing this quarter and thus is guiding for pivotal data readout toward the end of 2023 or in early 2024.
As for prior financings, April 2019 secondary offering took place at $11.50 per share (representing a double from current levels).
Moving on to competition in Fabry disease (most relevant as it's their lead wholly-owned candidate), 4D Molecular Therapeutics' 4D-310 tries to achieve clinical differentiation via dual mechanism of action to target organs including heart and high serum AGA. So far, the gene therapy candidate has shown no evidence of cardiac effects (ECG, cMRI, echocardiography) and likewise stable high levels of AGA were observed following discontinuation of ERT (all three patients treated so far achieved normal or significantly above normal AGA activity level).
Figure 6: Fabry data for FDMT shows high level AGA activity after discontinuation of ERT (Source: FDMT slides)
As for institutional investors of note, I see more in the way of generalist biotech investors here versus specialty funds (BlackRock increasing its stake to 8%, Vanguard increasing its stake to over 6%).
As for insiders, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer David McClung owns 175,000 shares. Chief Scientific Officer Jason Fontenot owns 103,000 shares.
Moving on to relevant leadership experience, CEO and President Sandy Macrae served prior as Global Medical Officer of Takeda Pharmaceuticals. EVP Chief Operating Officer Mark McClung served prior as General Manager of Global Commercial Oncology at Amgen. Chief Scientific Officer Jason Fontenot served prior as Head of Exploratory Research at Juno Therapeutics (bought out by Celgene for $9 billion).
As for executive compensation, cash portion of salaries including nearly $700k for the CEO is too high considering what they should be doing to reduce burn and manage costs as much as possible. On the other hand, levels of stock and options awards are more than reasonable.
Figure 7: Executive Compensation Table (Source: FDMT slides)
The important thing is to avoid companies where the management team is clearly in it for self-enrichment instead of creating value for shareholders, and looking at compensation is one of several indicators in that regard.
As for additional nuggets of interest, here are a few from Guggenheim Treg Conference:
As for other useful nuggets from the 10-K filing (you should always scan these in your due diligence as many companies like to sweep undesirable elements under the rug), one aspect of the story it's easy to miss is just how extensive the company's partnerships are for its technology platform. The Novartis July 2020 agreement centers on developing gene regulatory therapies for three neurodevelopmental disorders (Sangamo received $75M upfront and is eligible for up to $720M in milestones plus high single digit to sub-teen double digit royalties on sales). A February 2020 agreement with Biogen centers on developing gene regulation therapies for treatment of neurological diseases (Biogen bought $225M worth of common shares at $9.21 price point, also paid $125M upfront and Sangamo is eligible for up to $2.4B in milestones plus high single digit to sub-teen royalties). A Kite Pharma (Gilead Sciences company) agreement was inked back in 2018 to design zinc finger nucleases and viral vectors to disrupt and insert certain genes in T cells and natural killer cells including insertion of genes that encode CARs, TCRs and NKRs to mutually agreed upon targets. For this, Sangamo received $150M upfront and is eligible for up to $3B in milestones plus tiered royalties in single digits on annual worldwide net sales.
To conclude, at the current $500M enterprise value, the science with this platform technology play in the genome engineering space is quite fascinating and multiple pipeline candidates contribute to this "sum of the parts" story. As multiple programs approach key milestones in the years ahead, it looks like long term investors have a good rationale for maintaining exposure here (hemophilia A phase 3 readout, Fabry moving to phase 3, CAR Treg programs moving forward with POC data, etc). While perhaps incremental in nature, Pfizer-partnered hemophilia A program has best-in-class potential and could generate $1.5B or more in peak sales in a blue sky scenario (keep in mind Sangamo stands to receive 20% royalties so that would equate to $300M annually at peak). Conversely, in Fabry they are facing stiff competition with other companies including Freeline Therapeutics' FLT190 and 4DMolecular's 4D-310 (but remains in the lead so far). Also, I'm not sure there's enough clinical momentum to maintain my interest here in the near term (a good opportunity at the moment, but perhaps not great or overly compelling). I consider the CAR Treg aspect of story to offer significant optionality for investors, as this would represent an entirely new way to treat autoimmune diseases and eventually they will have allogeneic to follow.
For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, SGMO is a Buy and appropriate only for long term investors with a 3-5 year timeframe at the least. A potential strategy could be to patiently accumulate dips in coming quarters as we await progress for key programs including hemophilia closer to pivotal readout, Fabry moving into phase 3 and CAR Treg program reporting initial data.
From an ROTY perspective (focus on next 12 months), I have other ideas on radar including of the platform technology nature that provide us a more efficient pathway to market and more in the way of near-term upside drivers. Thus, I think the appropriate move for me here is to stay on the sidelines and revisit perhaps in the middle of next year.
Key risks include dilution in the next quarter or two (my estimation as I believe it's better for companies to raise sooner rather than later) and fierce competition in certain areas they are pursuing (BioMarin in hemophilia A, Freeline and 4D Molecular in Fabry, etc). Disappointing data (particularly pivotal for hemophilia A or longer term follow up for Fabry) as well as possible setbacks or delays in the clinic would also weigh on share price.
Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. I look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.
Take a 2 Week Free Trial and Join 500+ biotech investors and traders in ROTY Biotech Community!
This article was written by
Founder of ROTY (Runners of the Year), a 500+ member community of biotech investors & traders focused on the intersection of value and accelerating clinical momentum.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.
Comments (1)