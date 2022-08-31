Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference Call August 31, 2022 1:30 PM ET

Sidney Ho

Okay, well, let’s get started. Good morning, everyone. I am Sidney Ho. I cover semiconductors, semi cap equipment and IT hardware at Deutsche Bank. The next company we have here is Seagate. So Seagate supplies hard disk drives to both the enterprise and consumer markets and it’s increasingly becoming a key supplier for the growth of public crowd.

So today, it’s my pleasure to introduce Seagate’s CFO, Gianluca Romano with us and welcome Gianluca.

Thank you, Sidney. Before start…

Yes, go ahead.

I would remind everyone that I will be making forward-looking statements today and you can learn more about the risk associated with those statements on our website.

Okay. We’ll I’ll try to make this session as interactive as possible. So if you have questions, raise your hand and we’ll run mike to you. But Gianluca, maybe you did put out a press release this morning lowering your guidance for the quarter. What things they have handed over to you to direct that before we start the Q&A?

Yes, let me give some context about that announcement. At our earnings release in July, we talk about some issues in the business in general more of macroeconomic issues. Different issues in different part of the world and those issues are not getting better enough. Actually in some cases are also getting worse. They are mainly temporary issues and I will give more specifics.

So we are not, absolutely not worried about the long term trajectory of the business, of the industry, in general and of Seagate in particular. But in the short-term, we have of course, but mainly other companies. So starting from, maybe the east part of the world on Asia and China in particular, the business in that part of the world is very slow.

We think it’s mainly a result of the last wave of COVID and all the lockdowns following that wave of COVID that it’s actually still there. So the business is low in all the segments, in consumers, in clients, in data and image applications, in cloud. So, there is not a difference between one segment or the other. All the segments are fairly down.

So, I will say the economic growth in China and in Asia, in general is lower than what everyone was expecting including their local authorities. They are now trying to address this issue with stimulus packages. Those stimulus packages will take some time to be effective and to be no real impact to the economy, but will be an help and now we think at the right time we will have a fairly good rebound in Asia and in China in particular.

On the western side of the world, first of all, there is still a war going on in Ukraine. Everyone was expecting a short duration for that bad event and now it’s actually lasting for several months and there are no really sign of when this will end. So this has, of course a big impact on the inflation, on consumer and for us in particular I would say for the distribution channel part of our business in Europe is highly impacted by this situation.

Hopefully, issues will get solved, we don’t know exactly when of course, but that will be for sure an upside, hopefully fairly soon. And then I would say in the U.S. the inflation is impacting consumer the level of this demand and the shortages of electronic components is impacting clients. It’s also impacting little bit our nearline and cloud demand because that shortages of components is not allowing our big customers to build datacenters as a base they were doing before and probably they would like to do it.

So, that part of the business is delayed by more supply chain issues. There is inventory in some segments, in some customers. The depletion of that inventory is taking a bit longer because the business is overall slow. So, what we were expecting as a time frame for that inventory to pay and clean is actually probably to be longer.

So it’s impacting this quarter. We don’t want to keep extra volume which is not needed. We don’t want to make the inventory situation worst. We actually want to make it better. So we have reduced our revenue guidance. But it will take little bit longer. And then, as I said before, for the longer term, there are no changes, because if you look at the applications that we require a lot of data and will generate a lot of data and will not need data storage like, happy to be doing that again and machine learning, IoT, autonomous driving and mass CPs, mass calculus are all things that will happen.

Now are happening at a pace that could be slower than what was before and what you would like to be, but they will come back with things fairly strongly. So, again no change in our long-term expectation for the business. Back to you.

Okay. Great. That’s – thanks for that overview. We- the part that really stood out is, in the press release, you called out the weakness and how you say certain U.S. cloud customers. Just want to double click on that maybe you touched on this a little bit earlier. But is that a demand issue? Is that a customer just being cautious? Is that inventory? How are you seeing the trend going forward? And perhaps compare and contrast, what do you think the – cloud [Indiscernible]

Well, when we talk about U.S. cloud, not all the customers are the same. But in general, we see a level of inventory that is higher than what we were expecting and what normally is and this is why we don’t want to shift to machine to that segment during the quarter. The reason why the inventory is higher, what I said before they cannot build new datacenter at the pace they were doing before, because they constrained with some part of the supply chain. And that is getting better, it will get better.

You know some semiconductor company have invested a lot and put in place capacity. Now that capacity is becoming a real product and so they know the balance between supply and demand will get better. And so those datacenters will be built, will be deployed and they – or this will be consumed. The timing is little bit lower than what we were expecting.

It will take a little bit – few more months, but my best friend I think is fairly safer to you.

Okay. And then on the enterprise OEM side, the longer three months view, just kind of talk about whether that’s a demand thing, is it just the customer being cautious and they don’t want to build too much inventory? Or what are some of the high level balances?

Gianluca Romano

Yes, the inventory part, I think is fairly common to all the companies, not only to our customers, but now also to ourselves and may be to our suppliers during the COVID that lasted now almost three years. When you get an opportunity to buy little bit more of components, you did it, because you wanted to be safe. So the safety stock at ground almost at every company and now is the time where that safety stock maybe is not needed anymore. So, people start to consume it and reduce it little bit, so, which is reason but come - coming from few years of COVID impact that has to be consumed.

Okay. That’s fair. Well, the other part of the pre-announcement is that you talk about the first Q1 EPS will be meaningfully low – at least $1.20. I think the range that we gave was $1.40 plus minus 20. So it’s got to be below that range.

Gianluca Romano

Yes.

Can you help us think about what the gross margin could look like especially given the influence – where the weakness is it coming from the high end or high margin market? Should we think about an – charge there and how does the current situation impacts your ability to raise prices?

Gianluca Romano

Yes, maybe two different questions on the cost and on the pricing. I would say, maybe better from the pricing, especially on the high capacity drives pricing is fairly stable. So there is not a lot of price competition at this point that is very good for the industry in general.

Maybe in the very low capacity, there is more competition between hard disk and NAND, not too much between hard disk and hard disk. But, so maybe you can see a little bit of a price erosion in low capacity drives, but the high capacity that are basically being consumed in the nearline space and in mass capacity space in general, I’d say will be fairly stable to the prime cost.

It’s a good environment for the pricing is a important part of the business. The cost is what we are still really assessing. The reduction in our production level is important. If you think that eight months ago, we had the business at $3.1 billion. Now we are talking about $2.1 billion and that, few weeks ago, we were thinking maybe $2.5 billion at the level.

So, we need to reduce even more, our production level, because we don’t want to oversupply the industry. So we are still making a final estimate on what that amortization charges will be and how impactful they will be to the current quarter and how much will be impactful to maybe next quarter. But EPS will be impacted. We didn’t specify a – no a range in the press release, but no, right now I probably think will be probably around the $0.70.

Okay. That makes sense. Right. Okay, maybe just one more question on the pre-announcement. So, coming out of the range in mid-July, I have the impression that you expect inventory adjustments will be completed by the end of the quarter and revenue will start going up in September quarter. Given what you announced, how did that changed projection of when inventory adjustment to be up?

Gianluca Romano

I would say, we are going through that trend. We are just going through that little bit lower than what we were expecting. So we still believe sequentially revenue will increase probably every quarter for the rest of the fiscal year. But the inventory will probably not be fully clean by September. So, probably we will have some inventory still little decelerated in some customer, in some part of the business for next quarter and so, we will keep the production down until all that is solved.

Okay. Thanks. So, along same lines you have previously indicated that revenue in fiscal 2023 ending June will be flat or slightly up little bit. Can you give us an update how you think there and what would be the revenue trajectory look like over the next few quarters?

Gianluca Romano

Yeah, probably I will not talk about the revenue for the entire fiscal year at this point. As I said before, the situation is evolving in a way that is probably slower than what we were expecting. So we could have some delay in the recovery. But in general, what we expect is a sequential improvement quarter-after-quarter between FQ2 and FQ3 and FQ4. And now we still see a fairly strong second half of our fiscal year.

That’s assuming inventory adjustments are …

I think the inventory will be – to be clear between this quarter and next quarter.

Okay.

And of course, then from many things back. The majority of that can be addressed through our production level and we are reducing production. We will reduce even more in the next few weeks and the impact of course will be also next fiscal quarters.

Okay. Maybe one more question on the near term. Looking at the supply chain, if you look at that, what areas are you still just seeing improvements and what areas do you expect to be continue to be problem? But it’s just a level that how much that supply issues impact your revenue and margin in the most recent quarter?

Gianluca Romano

Well, supply chain, our supply chain is fairly stable at this point. So, I will say we have even less risk that what we had in the prior quarter. I cannot think to any component that can materially impact our supply chain right now. This is also why we don’t need to increase our own inventory anymore. We can start to think out maybe reduce a little bit of that mix.

But if you talk to our customer, probably they will point out to semiconductor supply chain and component because still little bit short.

Okay. Well, pause here for a second, if you have any -- the audience have any questions, raise your hand, we can run the mic over to you. Okay. Why don't we move on to some of the longer-term questions. We of the gross margin, my favorite topic. So you reported overall gross margin around 29% last quarter, but you did say drive margins already in long-term range of 30%, 33%. This quarter, you'll probably take some of the underutilized charges, so that will probably be below that. But putting aside the near-term stuff to get to the top end of the range, what are some of the factors that need to play out? Does it require a certain technology or product mix? Or is it still mostly driven by volume?

Gianluca Romano

Well, a little bit of both. I think volume is, of course, important. So we need to be fairly fully utilized to go at the top of the range and maybe a bit higher than that range. So today, we are not. But if you look at our results in June or September or December last year, no, we were approaching that balance of supply and demand that is allowing us to improve our gross margin. .

So first of all, of course, a certain level of volume is important. Mix, I think, is already going in the right direction. Mass capacity, revenue depending from the quarter, is between 70% and 80% of the business. So we are approaching that 90% that we discussed a couple of years ago at our Analyst Day. So I would say the mix is moving as we were expecting. Pricing is important. So the fact that the pricing is staying fairly stable in the mass capacity space is very important. It's a very big part of our gross margin expectation.

And finally, the cost side. Being able to continue to reduce that cost per terabyte as we have done in the past in the last two or three quarters has been difficult because of inflation. So we had some of our component costs that have increased. And now it looks like that is more stable if they're not increasing anymore. Some cases are even getting a little bit better. But with higher volume and with a new technology like, that will significantly increase areal density without significantly increase bill of materials. That will help in reducing the cost per terabyte.

So I would say everything is important, of course, the pricing, we think is already where it should be can always improve, maybe later when demand gets stronger. The mix is moving in the right direction. And the cost will help us when HAMR will go into high volume.

Okay. That's fair. Maybe on -- while we talk about HAMR, I'll get to some technology question later on. But on capital spending, your business is not really that capital intensive. And I think you're guiding fiscal '23 to the lower part of 4% to 6% range. Sounds like that number may come even lower after today's announcement. But if you look out the next few years, is there anything specific about the HAMR technology that would require capital intensity to go up? Or is it mostly still a function of mix supply growth regardless of whether is HAMR or not?

Gianluca Romano

Yes, I would say there is nothing specific to HAMR. The main reason is in the last, at least, 2 years, our CapEx has been both based on HAMR technology. So what we have purchased in terms of equipment tools can be used for HAMR already. So it can be used for the CMR technology, but can also be used for HAMR. So we don't see a big spike in CapEx. We are looking at CapEx right now. We will reduce our CapEx in the short term.

Of course, Q1 is a result of prior commitments that we had, so it will not be particularly low in not in the current quarter, but you will see the next 2 or 3 quarters will be fairly low. And then again, when demand is back and more extra will be needed, we probably go back to the range that we discussed, the 4% to 6%. For this fiscal year, probably will be below the 4%.

Okay. Maybe moving on to capital return. You have a stated goal to return at least 70% of free cash flow to shareholders. But looking back in the last few fiscal years, you've been close to 200%, right? And you can take out some of the debt to -- the flip side of that is share count is a lot lower. But how will you think about capital returns in the current environment. Would you consider taking on more debt to accelerate share buybacks? And how you think about maybe M&A given equity value come down? Just generally speaking, how great capital allocation?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. For M&A, I would say our industry is very consolidated. So the opportunity to do a big M&A in RDS is probably limited. So we are not assuming any big M&A at this point. In terms of capital allocation, we have not changed our strategy. I think as the company really focused on shareholder return in the last two or three years with as you said, a return that is much higher than our free cash flow.

I think right now, looking at this situation, the visibility of the business, the time of the recovery of the business we will take the opportunity when we have it, but we will be also tactical in our execution and see what is the best opportunity for Seagate, keeping always an eye on our liquidity level.

Got it. Got it. Great. Maybe one question on – I get this question quite a bit from investors is on the long-term agreement that it seems like the industry is moving towards that direction. Can you talk about how much of your business is tied to LTA? Do they normally cover volumes only? Or maybe a little bit of pricing? And are they firm commitments or more of just kind of for funding purposes? Any color will be great.

Gianluca Romano

Yeah. LTAs are firm commitments. Otherwise, just forecast. So we said that about 50% of our cloud business is under LTAs and we have other LTAs outside the cloud business. So, yes, they are firm commitments and so far, we have not seen any push back on those commitments. They have consumed the volume that were into the LTAs.

Of course, now the LTAs have a duration, so you always need to consider what is the situation, the inventory level, the demand level, how much they can really use of the hard disk and find best solution for both customers and Seagate. But there are firm commitments. They have volume and in general, they have price.

Got it. So even in a situation like this quarter they - are they - still fulfill the commitments and then really any changes will be in the..

Gianluca Romano

Yes, we have no default on LTAs. So, there are discussions on levels, but they are consuming exactly what is in the LTAs. .

Sidney Ho

Gianluca Romano

Well, first of all, they don't all expire in the same quarter depend when you start, but in general, are between six months and a year.

Sidney Ho

Gianluca Romano

No, no, it doesn't stop at 20 terabyte. Already today, we are above 20 terabytes. So we call 20 plus just because we think at this point, discussing about 20 or 22 or 24 not very meaningful. The real TCO benefit between 24 and 22 is not so huge, like when you the transition was between four and six. So, we – now say 20-plus terabyte is already above the 20 terabyte.

Can it go up a little bit more? Yes, but we think the 40-terabyte plus will not be on, will be on HAMR and which is why we announced the MS timing or we said in the next 12 months in July, so about 10 months from now. That will be the major change for the industry, we think, and in particular, for Seagate.

As I said before, this is a way for the industry first of all, to continue to grow in capacity per drive, but even more importantly to grow areal density. So we are not growing anymore adding to the unit. We add areal density to the same number of this. That will drive the cost reduction compared to what is happening now.

Okay. Speaking of HAMR, you guys have shipped and your customers have tested HAMR drives at 20 terabytes and I think it was a couple in the past couple of years. But ultimately, you decided to push that volume production until you hit the 30 terabyte. So what gives you the confidence that 30 terabyte will be the capacity point that customers will adopt it? Do you have commitments from customers actually adopting this technology already?

Gianluca Romano

Well, they will adopt the 20 the terabyte for one very simple reason that is it will be very beneficial to them in terms of TCO. So it will be a great benefit and they will for sure want that level of TCO, so they will want the 20 terabytes.

As I said before, it will be similar bill of material, what we have today on the 20 terabytes, the same number of disk, the same number of adds. Of course, there is laser and there are a few other components that add a little bit of cost. But when you compare that to the 30 terabytes compared to 20 terabytes, the cost per terabyte will be much better.

Of course, we want to keep a big part of the benefit to the company, but it will be also an improvement for the TCO and our customers. So they will want to have the best TCO they can have, especially at the beginning the big cloud customers. And then, in the future, you can use HAMR also for lower capacity. We just reduce the bill of material. But that areal density per disk will be utilized at any level of capacity.

So I would say, at the beginning, you will see the two technology to co-exist on CMR more for low- and mid-capacity and HAMR for 30-plus. But then you will see later in the year, you will see HAMR taking more and more of the mid and low capacity also is that no matter how much we can and we want to ramp.

Got it. Are there some of the things that your customers need to get ready for to adopt HAMR whether it's a software infrastructure that’s just about to go?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. According to our engineering team is not particularly complicated, and as you said, they had our 20-terabyte HAMR in their hands for a certain number of quarters. So they know what they have to do. They are getting ready and they want to have that level of TCO. So, they are very much incentivized to do it.

Okay. That's fair. Now you talk about HAMR scaling back to lower capacity, but I'm going the other way. So beyond 30 terabytes or 30-plus, how should we think about the roadmap to get to 50 terabytes, 100 terabytes? I assume we are looking at capacity point increase more than two terabytes per year going forward. But are there any theoretical limit as to how much and how quickly areal density can increase?

Gianluca Romano

Well, what is the limit of HAMR? I really don't know right now. I know it is well above the 50 terabytes because I have that in our roadmap. So I know we can do the 50 terabyte in the next several years. Now we talk about the second generation HAMR be about 36 terabytes and then going to 40. So as you said, the increase is much higher than two terabytes from one generation to the next.

And the very important point is this increase is coming from areal density. It's not coming from more disk, more the raw material. So that will continue to drive the cost per terabyte down and then a certain point will give us also the opportunity when we have enough capacity in a few units to start addressing also a different level of capacity, maybe lower instead of just the highest point of the cloud business.

Okay. Maybe, one last question on the hard drive side. On the legacy side, we all know there is an inventory correction happening, maybe it's worse for hard drive because there is more options to solid state drives and PCs and whatnot. I am not going to ask you when that business would recover but in the case that the decline is more permanent in nature, can you reallocate the capacity to address the nearline market where you get much higher margins? Is it easy? How long does it - this process takes ?

Gianluca Romano

Well, in general, is what we are doing. We know the legacy business will continue to decline. Maybe in the short term, you will see a certain rebound just because right now, even the legacy business is impacted a lot by external factors. So now the consumer is particularly low and I think we'll rebound a certain point.

But I think in general, longer term, we see legacy to continue to decline. We said before, probably a good model is in the mid-teens percent year-over-year. So, we will have to use that capacity for the mass capacity part of the business, in particular the nearline. So we will do exactly what we are doing, maybe little bit faster and utilize that capacity and that physical space more for the cloud and enterprise OEM and surveillance because surveillance today is particularly low, it will rebound and it's an important part of our business is a segment that will grow. And so we focus a lot on our data and image application.

Right. Regarding the non-HDD business, which is the systems and SSD not a big part of the overall business. But you have some interesting businesses within that category, whether is it the Lyve product and some old SSD. How should we think about the growth of that segment, say over the next, let's say, three to five years and what is the margins like?

Gianluca Romano

Yes. I would say system is actually maybe the good news in the short term. We are actually having an expectation of a fairly good improvement from the last quarter. SSD not much as that every other NAND supplier. Lyve is at the beginning of the development. It is a completely new business. We have invested already in building some of the datacenter that we need to have in different parts of the world in the U.S. and in Asia. Now we need to use that capacity to start to get a certain level of revenue.

So I would say the fourth phase, we have done it. So we have built the infrastructure, at least the part of the infrastructure that we need. Now we can - focusing on starting to get some customers into those datacenters and generate revenue that will be, as you know, non-recurring revenue. So different P&L structure also.

In the longer term when that business will take off, it will be, for sure, accretive to our gross margin and this is also one of the reason why we are doing it. We need to have that also different kind of business. It's still based hard disk drive. So it's still based on our core business, but it's a different way of using that production and that risk more internally compared to maybe external.

Got it. With a couple of minutes left, maybe what are some of the key messages that you want investors to take away from today? What are the areas you think investors may have underappreciated with the recourse in the Seagate story?

Gianluca Romano

Well, first of all, I want to reiterate that the long-term is solid and we are very confident that this industry and Seagate, in particular will perform very well. There are no signs that the underlying demand is actually going to get slower because, as I said before, all those applications that will require more data and more data storage are still being developed.

So long-term, we don't see any change in our strategy. We need to manage the short-term for also those external factors that we discussed before. We have done that in the past. We will do it again. So we immediately reduced our production. We will do even more right now. We will reduce our CapEx. We will focus on our OpEx.

It takes a little bit of time to put all that in place and see that into a financial statement, but we are doing it. So you will see our spending going down very significantly in the next few quarters. And after that, when hopefully, those macroeconomic factors will start to abate, we will just grow back to where we were before and even more.

Okay. Great. I think we are just out of time. Again, thanks, Gianluca for joining us today.

Thank you, Sidney. Thank you, everyone, for attending us.

