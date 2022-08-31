Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Deutsche Bank Technology Conference August 31, 2022 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Sandra Rivera - EVP & GM, Datacenter & AI

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore

All right. Good morning, everybody. I'm Ross Seymore, semiconductor analyst here at Deutsche Bank. We're very pleased to kick off our second keynote of the day. We have Sandra Rivera here from Intel. She's the – an Executive Vice President and the GM of the Data Center and AI group, DCAI. About 1/3 roughly of Intel's revenue, about a $20 billion annual revenue run rate. So a big company -- a big business within a big company.

Before we get started with the Q&A, they want me to read a little bit of the disclosure, the legal disclaimer side of things. So today's discussion includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to Intel's SEC filings available at intc.com for more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

So Sandra, thank you very much for coming out.

Sandra Rivera

Thank you.

Q - Ross Seymore

Why don't we kick off with some near-term discussion before we get to the much more important longer-term discussion? In that little disclaimer, we talked about near-term results potentially differing materially, and Intel had that situation creep up last quarter. Now since then, we've had plenty of other companies that have had material differences. So talk a little bit about what happened in the second quarter, what you're thinking for the second half? Just for DCAI, overall, how much of the issues were macro versus company-specific, et cetera?

Sandra Rivera

Yes. Okay. Well -- and I will speak to all that, Ross. And as you know, I will anchor all my statements on our Q2 earnings. So I'm not intending to update our guide that we provided, but I will obviously speak to what we shared then and some of what we're seeing now in terms of Q2 and the second half of this year.

So we did provide a guide in terms of where we see the year finishing out just based on what we have been seeing from a macroeconomic perspective, which did include, of course, all of the issues around softening demand based on inflationary pressures looming potentially, the R-WORD out on the horizon, the situation in China in terms of supply chain constraints all over but just to match that issues that our customers continue to endure as they're trying to get their products to market. And so all of that, including what's happening, of course, in Europe with Russia and Ukraine did clearly impact our second quarter and is impacting our year.

But I have to also acknowledge that we had execution issues ourselves, particularly as we were looking to drive our flagship next-generation Xeon CPU out into the market of Sapphire Rapids, we uncovered an issue that had not been, of course, foreseen. And we had set -- we have set a very high bar in terms of the quality that we will -- that we've established to ship our products and decided that actually we need to do another small metal layer stepping in order to get that product out at the quality that our customers expect and that we expect of ourselves. And as a result, some of the execution challenges that we had in Q2 were based on the misses that we had in terms of expectations. And so that has pushed us later in the year for the ramp of Sapphire Rapids.

So I would say that while there was quite a bit of macro, Ross, we have to own the issues that we have in terms of execution. And so we're taking material steps to address all of those issues in terms of our forward products, ensuring that we take those learnings, so that we can be more predictable in our execution going forward.

Ross Seymore

On the macro side of things, again, we've had a couple of other companies. Just last week, some of the GPU or networking companies also have slightly choppier data center businesses results in guidance than were expected. So we chalk that all up to the macro side. So within macro, was there a specific region that was problematic for you, customer type kind of enterprise versus cloud? How do you split down were the source of weaknesses?

Sandra Rivera

Yes. And I will -- I guess, I will make a comment as I answer that question, Ross, that we probably took a lot of grief for coming out and signaling that the market was softening and that there were a number of issues from a supply chain perspective because we were the first ones to come out. But then, as you saw, subsequent companies have also seen what we've seen, which is the market softening, a little bit more caution in terms of the OEMs and our customers from an inventory management perspective.

And still, these massive issues that perhaps -- and I was just talking with one customer last week that they don't have 100 parts that they're chasing to ship that rack or that cluster, but they still have 2 parts, and they still can't ship that rack or deploy that cluster without those 2 parts. And so it is better, but it still persists. And so clearly, that has been an issue for us.

From a regions perspective, we are the largest player in China. So we do ship quite a bit of product into China. There's a lot of innovation. It's a huge market. There's a lot of demand for compute. And as a result, we were perhaps been ordinately impacted as COVID impacted China and some of the policies around Internet companies there as well have had an impact on us.

But overall, when we look at the market for the TAM opportunity for this year in data center and particularly in compute -- CPU compute, we see that the market is still going to grow, roughly 4% is what we're looking at, but that is going to be growth from hyperscaler somewhere in that mid-30s where the enterprise and government is actually slowing down.

So we see them dropping mid- to high teens. And so from that perspective, you can see that there is a little bit more caution on the enterprise side, a little bit more -- see how the economy plays out before they start spending as much of their budgets or even more constrained budgets than they've had, but even the cloud customers at this point are signaling some level of slowdown.

Ross Seymore

So last question on the near term. When you talked about the second half of this year, you said the second quarter would be the bottom for your business. And then you'd grow, I think, moderately or modestly into the second half. Talk a little bit about the assumptions that you have behind that growth. How much is Intel-specific versus some sort of macro view as well?

Sandra Rivera

Yes. So with path, and Dave talked about at earnings was that we see that second quarter, third quarter, sort of 2Q, 3Q as being the bottom. And that's why they provided the guide, right, in terms of just because there's a lot of uncertainty, we really can't pinpoint it. We can provide a guide with the lower end of that guide being just -- well, the -- being rooted, I should say, in the fact that the macroeconomics may not play out as any of us hope in terms of a resurgence in getting back to addressing those macroeconomic issues or the supply chain constraints and particularly in China, getting somewhat out of that COVID downturn.

But overall, I would say that right now, we don't have any reason to see that things are getting more optimistic, meaning that we still see those issues playing out. There's a lot of uncertainty. The market does seem to be a bit more cautious in terms of just waiting to see what will pan out. We do see, particularly on the client side, and you've seen some of the other companies come out where the consumer spending is down. There's more inflationary pressure there. And we only see that happening first, obviously, on the client business before you see it impact the server business.

So still a lot of uncertainty, still a bit cautious in terms of do we see the market coming back in full force towards the end of this year. I would say on the good news side that there's still quite a bit of demand for compute. Data continues to grow 50% every single year. It's done that for many, many years, and it continues in the meta process and compress and encrypt and move and store all that data. Still is driving the need for more compute. And so we are still operating in a growth market. And for us, we have a lot of opportunities, particularly in the areas of high growth workflows like AI, like networking, like encryption, like storage, where we have strong leadership position. And so we are leaning into a lot of that opportunity in terms of where we're focusing our efforts.

Ross Seymore

For the health of the market, you mentioned about the TAM, I think, growing 4% or so, but it was kind of a tale of 2 cities between enterprise and government being down and the cloud side being up. Let's focus on the positive side of the cloud being up. How immune do you think that dynamic will be to some of the macro issues that is uncertain that you highlight?

Sandra Rivera

Yes. I don't think that anyone will be completely immune, but you're talking about them is the growth of the market going to flatten out or will it decline, and we don't see that. I mean, the market will still continue to grow. As I said, the amount of data being created and the need to turn that data into valuable insights, which is what AI helps us do will continue going forward. It's just how muted or how much you bend the knee of the curve in terms of exponential growth.

And that, that I believe, everyone is signaling that it's probably a bit more muted because, ultimately, the enterprise customers are -- and the consumer are the customers of the cloud. And so if you see a bit less spending there, you're going to see it reflected in the cloud as well. Now there's a huge opportunity there because a lot of customers, whether they're enterprise customers or government customers, they still are deploying cloud architectures, cloud business models, cloud deployment models.

And so whether you're deploying in the public cloud or onprem, we do see the market moving to cloud architectures, and it really drives so much of our thinking on our road map of how we have products and swim lanes, particularly on the Xeon road map, that are more attuned to those cloud-native workloads, those micro-services workloads, so that we can optimize the portfolio around where the market growth is going to be.

So I don't think, Ross, about cloud is just a set of customers because cloud truly is an architecture and a deployment model that all customers are embracing. And even if you see some compression in the – and/or more cautionary, I should say, spending on the enterprise side, they're still going to want to embrace the cloud model, even if it's onprem or on the edge or moving workloads into the public cloud.

Ross Seymore

The last question on the end market as a whole. The last time, from a semiconductor perspective, we went through one of these cloud digestion periods was late '18, early '19. Intel had that issue then and then came roaring back. How would you compare this uncertain period to that one? I guess macro is probably a broader issue now. It was a little more semi-specific back then. But how do you compare these 2 times?

Sandra Rivera

Yes. It's a good corollary. I actually think that there's probably more uncertainty now than there was. Back then, the market is more complex. There's a broader range of workloads and use cases. There's more coverage across the globe in terms of just how customers even think about their infrastructure and innovation and where they're trying to drive time to value.

So we do believe that we come out of this, and of course, we see the demand in compute continuing to grow throughout the decade. The semi industry itself is growing into a $1 trillion TAM opportunity by the end of the decade, as we've talked about, which is why we're building capacity and why we are investing in leading process technology. But I think in the near-term, it will be choppy. And long-term, I don't think the thesis changes that compute -- as the demand for compute continues to grow, Ross, and we have evidence of that just from the amount of data that's being created in the world that you want to turn into some kind of value.

Ross Seymore

So let's get into, for our next topic, your road map of products and how you're going to address some of these workloads. I think you talked at your recent analyst meeting about AI being like a $40 billion TAM by 2026. So huge market opportunity just in that slice of what you're doing.

Let's start with Sapphire Rapids. So I know it's going to be a little late. You had the issue one more meta layer, et cetera. But talk about the road map that you have and how it addresses those opportunities, starting with Sapphire and then we can go into Sierra and Granite and all the other code names that maybe people don't know as much, but just talk about what that road map looks like and what the opportunity is for you to address.

Sandra Rivera

Yes. So we're very excited about the road map that we have and a lot of the work that we've been doing over the past year. And I've been in this current role for a little over a year now, Ross. And we spent -- certainly, I spent the first six months really listening intently to customers and getting feedback on what they want to see from Intel's products in our road map. And they consistently ask us for road map simplification and, of course, their need to address these emerging workloads around micro services and cloud native that demand that's high throughput efficiency from many, many cores.

And so from that perspective, when we came out at Analyst Day in February, we unveiled the road map that we've been working on, but we did simplify it. We refactored it so that we have our performance core products, which will -- which you would know as the Ice Lake generation, the Sapphire generation, the Emerald Rapids generation and then Granite Rapids after that.

So we feel very good about having a predictable cadence on what was -- what has historically been the performance core product, where we introduced Ice Lake in '21, Sapphire here in '22, Emerald Rapids firmly in place for second half of '23 and then Granite in '24. But we also then introduced to the world something we've been working on for quite some time, together with our customers, which is the efficient for swim lane, again, high density, lots of cores, high-throughput type of workloads.

And the Efficient-core products are ones that we will bring to the market. Actually, we have been working with co-definitional partners on that product, large hyperscale customers. And that comes to market in '24 as well. But that allows us to have an offering that is targeted at a different set of workloads, where, particularly if you're working at such large scale that you're always looking for how you optimize your TCO.

So from a TCO perspective, for those high-throughput workloads, the Efficient-core swim lane with CR4 being the flagship product that we'll launch in '24, is addressing that workload. So the road map was simplified in terms of the number of SKUs that we took off and the number of new products that we were bringing to market. We have established a predictable -- a much more predictable cadence that our customers can plan their businesses around with as Ice Lake, '21; Sapphire Rapids, '22; Emerald Rapids, '23; and Granite Rapids, '24. And then we introduced the Efficient-core swim lane CR4 is coming out in '24.

And we've gotten very positive feedback from our customers for listening, for simplifying and for giving them an opportunity for a better ROI. And just 2 additional points there is that Emerald Rapids is socket-compatible to Sapphire Rapids, dropped in the very same platforms. So all of the investment our customers have had in the Eagle Stream platform, the platform that we're introducing to the market. They get to do a platform refresh with more performance and new features with Emerald Rapids with, again, minimal validation so that they can get to market quickly. And then similarly, for the Granite Rapids in CR4 since '24, that will be in the same platform for that customers, again, can leverage their investment and then we can validate and get to market more quickly.

Ross Seymore

So with Sapphire, you mentioned about being late, you want to have the quality up there, there was a security issue, et cetera. That being pushed out a bit doesn't impact the timing of Emerald?

Sandra Rivera

No, because -- let me explain a little bit more with Sapphire Rapid. So Sapphire Rapids is a very, very innovative platform. We are introducing the first -- we're the first CPL introducers PCIe Gen5. We're the first to introduce CXO. We're the first to incorporate DDR5 memories. We have a number of integrated accelerators into the platform, AI acceleration, network acceleration, encryption, compression acceleration, data movement acceleration. So there is a lot of innovation packed into Sapphire Rapids.

The challenge that, that presents to us, of course, is that with all of that innovation comes the level of complexity that has to be then validated, not just at the IT level and SSC level and the C-level, board level, but with our customers at the server and at the rack level. And so that level of validation and the time to validate all of the new innovations in the platform has taken us a lot longer.

So for sure, Sapphire Rapids is a product that all of our customers want. And if you talk to our customers, you hear them say that we are ready. As soon as Intel releases a product, we intend to ramp. We're going to support our customers with all those launches because they value all those innovations. But for us, we introduced the level of complexity that created this need for validation that extended longer than we wanted and when, where we introduced some quality issues along that journey that we know we needed to address before we got it out.

But all of the learnings that we've had on Sapphire Rapids, which, of course, any silicon development cycle is a long multiyear cycle, we have channeled into our future products, which are maybe simple things but impactful things, where you shift left in terms of your IP validation before you take in your product, which is what we did with Emerald Rapids. All the new features fully validated before we take it. We have a lot more test coverage on the post -- validation side. We have built out huge clusters so that we can actually validate at scale, and we've invited customers to fully validate with us.

And as a result, we know that Emerald is actually executing beautifully, high confidence of where we see that coming out because all of that risk has been pulled out through our new methodology out of the product development cycle and so high confidence there. And then similarly, with Granite Rapids, a lot of those learnings have already been put into that product to level cycle because, again, it's multiyear development cycles. And so my confidence is actually increasing not just on the product development side but, of course, the opportunity to leverage the process technology advancements that we're making and the -- getting back to leadership in terms of the process node technology that our technology development organization is driving.

Ross Seymore

So similarly, with the Granite and Sierra side of things, talk a little bit about -- I think at one point, Granite was going to be on 4?

Sandra Rivera

Yes.

Ross Seymore

And now it's going to be on 3 -- Intel 3 manufacturing process?

Sandra Rivera

Yes. Yes.

Ross Seymore

Talk a little bit about the importance of having Granite and Sierra ready somewhat simultaneously and then moving to one smaller node. The investors hear that and say, "Oh, it's another delay" but there's strategic reasons, simplification reasons, customer reasons to get it. So I want to make sure you have a chance to get to those.

Sandra Rivera

Yes. So I mean that was a very difficult decision that we went through in terms of the pros and cons. We stay in the current -- with the original schedule and come out with the product Intel 4 or do we move to the derivative process, Intel 3 and then take advantage of the higher-performing libraries to get better performance out of that particular platform.

And given the staging of Ice Lake, Sapphire, Emerald and Granite, it made a lot of sense to our customers that we would then have a predictable cadence in terms of what we came forward with into the market and their ability to consume, to validate and then to deploy their products. But we also knew that we were actually executing a bit ahead on the process technology road map and the opportunity to leverage the Intel 3, the higher-performing libraries and to get more performance on the Granite platform. And particularly because the risk of Intel 3, given it's a derivative of Intel 4, it's not a full process node, is actually fairly low. We will have Intel 4 ready for production at the end of this year with a client product.

We will then -- our plan right now has been to then land all of the Intel 3 products based on the learnings from Intel 4. And as a result, we feel like we have absolutely derisked the plan while leveraging the performance benefits of Intel 3. And just overall, from a process node technology perspective because process technology is critical in terms of performance of your products, which is ultimately what customers buy, it's what is their real life workload performance on the product, not which process node and variant necessarily.

But process node leadership is important. And as you've heard us talk about, we have been making steady progress. Intel 7 has been shipping in high volume with our client product over 35 million units of Alder Lake having a shift already on Intel 7. Intel 4, ready for production end of this year with our client product; and then Intel 3, derivative of Intel 4; and then 20A and 18A all are ahead of schedule. So we're quite confident in our ability to leverage the IDM advantage in terms of our process node technology while we are leveraging, obviously, all that goodness in the architecture and the product design.

Ross Seymore

So the last road map product type question and topic I want to hit on, more specifically on the AI side of things, obviously, an exploding market, you've had a bunch of -- you driven success from some of your competitors, multibillion-dollar businesses that have been built over the last 5 years. But Intel is not standing still. You're embedding AI cores. Sapphire Rapids, I think, is way better than Ice Lake in that regard. You can talk a little bit about that. But even some more AI-specific, training-specific products like the Habana side of that, even some of the FPGA side. So talk a little bit about what Intel is doing uniquely in the AI front to attack that market.

Sandra Rivera

Yes. So AI is a workload that is going to be infused in every compute platform going forward. It is one of the fastest drivers of compute demand, and we think it's about 1/3 of the compute demand by 2025, 2026. So all of our CPUs on the client side as well and on the server side, we believe, need to have some level of AI capability.

Sapphire Rapids is a leap in performance improvement over Ice Lake. It's our second generation of integrated accelerators into the CPU core itself. And we're seeing necessary extra performance improvement and certain workloads, 9x performance per TCO improvement over alternative architectures and designs.

And we're very bullish on the AI strategy that we have in the execution approach that we've taken in terms of looking at these heterogeneous architectures, whether it's CPU cores, eGPUs which we also have, AI accelerators like the Habana portfolio and of course FPGA. But the unifying team of all of that is stockwork and much of the work that we're doing is bringing to market a consistent software stack so that as workloads move in the infrastructure underneath in terms of which particular architecture, whether it's scale or vector matrix, spatial architecture underneath, that from a developer's perspective, all they really care about is hey, is it supported in TensorFlow and PyTorch and is it out of the box. Can I get that software download and get going in terms of time to value? So all of the architectures that we have underneath are unified by the software infrastructure.

But I do want to take a step back, Ross, and just explain a little bit about AI because I think we focus on one part of AI without looking at the entire workflow often. And when you look at the AI workflow, there's actually 3 different parts to it. The first part is all the data prep, the data cleaning, the data management piece that comes in before you do any training. And that is almost all running on not just CPUs but Xeon CPUs today because it's the most ubiquitous compute platform for data ingress and management and cleaning.

Then you get to the model training phase, and a lot of that today, probably 2/3 of that is deep learning training, very large models, DPP3 models, 500 billion parameter models. And that benefits from having a highly parallel processing platform, which is the domain of a GPGPU. The other third are small-to-medium complexity models. And actually, we see some accelerators that operate there, and we also see Xeon do quite well. CPUs do quite well there.

In that deep learning phase is where you have an option for GPUs, but it's also if the models have been trained and the algorithms are known and you're trying to get the best performance per watt per dollar, then an AI accelerated or dedicated AI accelerate does very, very well. In fact, it does better from a performance per watt per dollar perspective. And that's where the Habana portfolio is really targeted.

Gaudi does 2x the type of performance over GPU for those highly trained models, and it's a better performance per TCO in terms of accessing that capability, which we know that's running on AWS infrastructure, and they position it 40% better performance per TCO.

And then the last phase is really that inference and deployment model or phase. And for us there, again, CPUs, the MCPUs or roughly 2/3 of that inference workflow and doing quite well there. We see competitors recognizing that for inference and for broad-distributed deployments at the edge, in particular, that CPU is well suited for that. And so we know that there's huge value to having a CPU.

So when you look at those 3 phases, the data prep, the model training and inference in deployment, the CPU is a very -- it's an excellent platform for a lot of that AI workflow, but there are places where you're going to want the flexibility of a GPU and the performance of the GPU and places where you're going to want AI accelerators, and that's where we target our GPU portfolio similar to others in the industry, and of course, the AI accelerators that we have from Habana.

Ross Seymore

Great. Thank you for that. Why don't we move on in our last 5 minutes or so to talk a little bit about the competitive landscape, not versus specific companies per se but even just technology. You have x86 competition. You have ARM-based competition from merchant semiconductor providers. And then you even have some of your cloud vendors, cloud customers that are doing their own silicon with ASICs. So talk a little bit about how the competitive landscape has changed over the last couple of years? And how does Intel have to pivot to address that from a position where, a few years ago, you guys had like 99%, 98%, 99% market share? That doesn't seem like it's a particularly sustainable target. I know it's not your target. But how has the landscape changed? And how is Intel going to adjust to it?

Sandra Rivera

Well, it is a target. It's just -- well the market go to that, we'll see. But look, we are probably in the most competitive environment we have ever been in and Intel, the company that is famously paranoid about competition. So we respect our competition. We take them seriously. There are many areas where they're executing well. And we have had our execution missteps, and we've capitalized on that. So we know where we've had our missteps. We know on the process technology side the steps that we need to take to get back to leadership and actually quite encouraged in the progress that we're making on that journey.

We also understand how we introduce probably more innovation but more complexity into the CPUs that we were bringing forward and, as a result, have had more time to get to market and again, have disappointed our customers about not being as predictable as we have historically been. And then when we see the desire that our customers have to build their own solutions, we actually want to participate in that motion as well. The Intel foundry allows us with not only manufacturing capability but packaging technology innovation and differentiation to say yes to customers that may want to manufacture with us or may want a combination of their IP with our IP in a product that they define.

We have some great examples where we're co-architecting and codeveloping products like the infrastructure processing unit, the IPU that we codefined with Google. We have ways that we are leveraging our capacity, our quality, our differentiated -- sustainable differentiation that we can provide to customers through customization. That was what the AWS and Meta agreements were that we announced for Q2.

And we see the need for having a more power-efficient swim lane in our road map so that we can compete vis-a-vis ARM, which is where the e-core swim lane is focused. So we see the competition, Ross. We take it seriously. We are very clear-eyed in the work that we have to do. We are customer-obsessed in terms of participating in the ways that they want to grow, co-designing, co-architecting, codeveloping with them. And we are very confident that we have a unique portfolio, a rich and deep portfolio that customers value and where we're going to work together to unlock value not just in the hardware but when we look at software, when we look at SaaS businesses, you note we acquired the Granulate capability for real-time optimization of workloads. We see customers really wanting to see us move not just having a strong core portfolio but also unlock more value in software and services, and they're willing to pay us for that as we continue to grow the market together.

Ross Seymore

So in the last couple of minutes we have here, why don't we pull all this together? And so when Pat came back to Intel, had a very aggressive IDM 2.0 strategy, getting the manufacturing fixed, getting the product road map fixed, returning Intel to a growth asset, all of those things, big, big, as expensive, takes time. So investors are largely asking me what are the mile markers that we and Wall Street should monitor to see that Intel is progressing in this transformation. So whether it's for the company as a whole or for DCAI that you run, what are the items we should follow to get confidence that Intel is indeed transforming in the desired direction?

Sandra Rivera

Yes. And it's a very fair question and it's a very fair expectation and we are on a multiyear transformation journey. In my business, I call it a turnaround -- turning the business around to get back to accelerated growth as we had always enjoyed in the past. I mean we're going to grow with the market, but we want to grow faster than market. And for us, absolutely getting Sapphire out this year, but it will be how fast is we're ramping next year, and we're looking forward to a very fast ramp and we'll be reporting on that. Emerald Rapids, landing in second half of '23 as we've committed, making sure that we stay on track with that. The Sierra Forest and Granite ramp is again coming to market in '24 and then some of the leading indicators with design wins and the work that we're doing with customers.

With Gaudi, Gaudi2 is coming to the market, getting additional design wins for customers that want to do deep learning training in a highly performing AI accelerator. And from a software perspective, all the business that we're unlocking, software, services, capabilities, we have the Amber Trust as a service, security as a service, offering that we've come to the market with that Greg Lavender, our CFO has talked about. We have a portfolio of services, fleet services that our customers care a lot about in terms of the OpEx of their massive fleets and how we can continue to invest and improve and unlock value there.

So I think you will see a number of guideposts along the way on our journey. But we know that so much, Ross, is about a mindset of learning, of really partnering with our customers, of unlocking value in ways beyond the silicon infrastructure into software, services and platforms and solutions. And I think that you'll expect to see how we're executing on the road map but where we're actually partnering with key customers and unlocking more value in their own infrastructure and solutions as well, the software.

Ross Seymore

Perfect. Well, we are right on time. So Sandra, thank you so much for joining us here in Las Vegas and for your insights during this keynote.

Sandra Rivera

Thank you, Ross. Great to see you.

Ross Seymore

Thank you, everyone.