Article Thesis

Both AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have seen their shares pull back quite a lot in recent months. This has made the dividend yields soar for both companies -- today, investors get 6%+ starting yields from these telecom companies. In this article, we'll look at the advantages and disadvantages of both companies to evaluate which one is more favorable for different types of investors.

Why Did Shares Drop?

There are several factors at play when it comes to the weak share price performance of AT&T and Verizon in the recent past:

Both companies have moved relatively in line with each other over the last three months, dropping by double-digits in that time frame. The broad market has declined over the last three months as well, but only by 4%, thus AT&T's and Verizon's weakness is not fully explained by weak equity markets in general. Instead, other factors also had an impact.

Rising interest rates are impacting these companies in two ways. First, both AT&T and VZ have high debt levels, which could mean that their interest expenses rise in the future when existing debt has to be refinanced at higher rates. This would make these companies less profitable, all else equal. It should be noted, however, that this will not be an immediate impact. Thanks to strong free cash generation, both companies also could pay down debt without refinancing it fully, which would offset interest rate headwinds. On top of that, rising rates mean that bonds become higher-yielding investments. Some income investors will thus put less focus on income equities -- AT&T and Verizon are prime examples of those and are impacted by less pronounced investor interest.

Last but not least, some investors are worried about the impact of inflation on consumers and what that means for the business performance of these two companies. Higher costs for food, energy, etc. will strain the budgets of consumers, and the market seems to worry that this might translate into less demand for the services AT&T and Verizon are offering. I personally see this as a rather small risk, as phone expenses, for example, aren't overly large versus an average consumer's total budget. On top of that, phones and data have become extremely important in our lives, for both business/work and recreation and entertainment, and I doubt that a large number of consumers will stop their plans. There is, however, a risk that collecting contracted revenue from consumers will become somewhat harder going forward as some consumers may not be able to pay on time.

AT&T Versus Verizon: Dividends

Both companies offer highly compelling dividend yields following their share price drops over the last couple of months. At current prices, AT&T yields 6.2%, while the dividend yield on Verizon's shares is 6.0% at the time of writing. One can consider this a small advantage for AT&T, but the yield difference isn't large enough to have a major impact.

When it comes to dividend growth, AT&T stands out in a negative way due to having cut the dividend this year. Verizon, on the other hand, has raised its dividend for 17 years in a row, although not at an overly fast pace. Over the last five years, Verizon has increased its dividend by 2.1% annually, which is more or less in line with the longer-term inflation average, although well below the current rate of inflation. That's still better than AT&T's dividend performance over the same time frame, of course, as AT&T's average dividend growth rate over the same time frame is negative.

Dividend yield and dividend growth aren't the only important metrics to consider here, however. Investors should also look at the sustainability of the dividend at current levels, which is primarily a function of the payout ratio -- how high is the dividend, relative to the earnings and cash flows a company generates? When it comes to earnings, Verizon is paying out 49% of its profit this year, based on current estimates. That's a very sustainable earnings payout ratio, as the company can reinvest more than what it pays out in dividends at current levels. AT&T, meanwhile, is paying out 44% of its net profit, which is even better and which suggests an even lower dividend cut risk.

When we look at cash flows, AT&T is paying out $7.8 billion this year, while free cash flows are forecasted at $14 billion this year. This means that coverage isn't as high as what the earnings payout ratio would suggest, but the coverage ratio is still very solid, at around 1.8. In other words, AT&T will have around $6 billion in surplus free cash flow that can be used for debt reduction after paying its dividend. Free cash flow this year is somewhat suppressed due to the impact of the media business spinoff. AT&T has stated that its free cash flows will climb to around $20 billion next year, which will improve the coverage ratio towards 2.6 and which will mean that AT&T will have around $12 billion in cash left over after paying its dividend. Verizon is paying out around $10.7 billion in dividends this year, while the company forecasts EBITDA to be down 1% this year. Based on that, we can guesstimate Verizon's free cash flow for the current year in the $22 billion range, which would translate into a coverage ratio of around 2. Verizon would have $11 billion in surplus free cash -- more than AT&T, but without the same expected boost to free cash flow in 2023.

Overall, I do believe that both companies look like solid income investments at current prices. AT&T has a slightly higher dividend yield and slightly stronger coverage, based on this year's profits and next year's free cash flow (when the one-time media spin-off impact has been lapped). On the other hand, Verizon's dividend growth track record is intact, and some investors may favor Verizon due to that in case they feel AT&T's management is less trustworthy when it comes to dividends due to the recent cut.

Business Performance

Both companies are relatively comparable when it comes to their business models now that AT&T has spun off its media business. During the most recent quarter, AT&T has managed to add 800,000 postpaid phones, and another 200,000 prepaid phones. This, together with strong additions in previous quarters, allowed AT&T to add more than 6 million postpaid phones over the last two years. T-Mobile (TMUS) has become an important competitor to AT&T and VZ in recent years, but that has not stopped AT&T from growing its core business. Verizon has added just 12,000 postpaid phones during the second quarter, which was well below expectations and which is way behind what AT&T has done in the same time frame. Partially, this is the result of promotional activity by AT&T, but Verizon also has the weaker 5G network which likely plays a role in attracting new customers. AT&T has grown its 5G network to more than 70 million users so far and plans to bring that number to around 100 million by the end of the year. This 5G spending is costly for both companies, due to spectrum auctions and infrastructure buildout, but it seems to be working fine for AT&T when it comes to attracting new customers that grow the company's revenue and cash flow over time. The fact that AT&T's offering must be more attractive than Verizon's is also underlined by the fact that AT&T's churn is lower, at 0.75% versus 0.81%. This is advantageous for AT&T as it will result in lower customer acquisition costs to keep the customer count stable, as its customers are more willing to stay, which should ultimately be beneficial for its margins.

AT&T also has performed better when it comes to adding broadband customers in the recent past -- again, AT&T seems to be doing a better job of creating an offering that is attractive for potential customers.

Despite this stronger recent performance from AT&T, AT&T's expected EBITDA growth is weaker than that of Verizon. Based on current estimates for this year and 2024, AT&T will generate EBITDA growth of 5.2% over that time frame, while Verizon will generate EBITDA growth of 5.8% in the same period. I do believe that, based on VZ's recent weaker performance versus AT&T and versus expectations, the actual growth performance of AT&T might be better relative to Verizon, but Wall Street sees VZ growing slightly faster over the next couple of years.

Valuation

Valuation naturally also plays an important role when it comes to investment decisions. I like to look at enterprise value relative to EBITDA, as this accounts for differences in debt usage when comparing companies.

Today, AT&T is slightly less expensive, trading at a 6.7x EBITDA multiple versus Verizon trading at a 6.8x multiple. That being said, the difference isn't large and not too important here. It is noteworthy that AT&T used to be the more expensive company during most of 2022, and that only changed in the last two months. From a timing perspective, buying AT&T that has now become cheaper than Verizon might thus be a good idea.

Which Company Is Better?

Both companies share some similarities: They offer high dividend yields, trade at inexpensive valuations, have high debt loads, and their business models are relatively resilient versus recessions, as demand for phone services isn't overly cyclical.

There are also some differences, however. AT&T offers a slightly higher yield and is even cheaper, even though it used to be more expensive than Verizon. From a value perspective, AT&T could thus be the better choice.

On the other hand, analysts believe that Verizon will offer slightly faster growth going forward, and Verizon has an intact dividend track record. From a (dividend) growth perspective, VZ may thus be the more favorable pick. Investors can decide which of these fits their own goals best when making a decision between these two high-yielding telecom stocks.