This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

On Friday, August 27th, Jerome Powell gave the most hawkish speech of his career and became a fire-breathing dragon that torched Wall Street's delusional dreams of a fast-fed pivot.

After two months in which the speculative mania stocks of the Pandemic, like Carvana, doubled in price in hopes of fast-fed cuts, stocks crashed 4% in hours.

Why?

Because Powell told the cold, unvarnished, and hard truth, unlike what he did in his infamous 2021 "inflation is transitory" speech.

What were the three most important takeaways from Powell's "fire-breathing" Jackson Hole speech?

high inflation is the enemy of a healthy economy and strong job market in the long-term

the Fed is 100% committed to returning inflation to 2% and is willing to raise unemployment and slow growth for several years to do it

the Fed will not start cutting until the job is done.

The Fed might keep rates at 3.75% for up to 18 to 24 months, according to Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic, and that's a very different world than the one in which owning speculative growth darlings like Carvana, Zoom, or meme stocks makes sense.

But do you know what works well in a high-rate world?

Buying the world's best dividend growth blue-chips, like adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) ("adidas"), which fell 7% the day of Powell's speech.

down 62% from its all-time high

one of the best buying opportunities in ADDYY history

Let me show you why adidas, trading at just 9.9X cash-adjusted earnings, and growing at 17%, is one of the best Buffett-style blue-chip bargains you should consider buying today.

Yahoo Finance

Reason One: adidas Is The Complete Dividend Growth Package

Here's the bottom line on adidas.

What You Need To Know About Foreign Dividend Withholding Taxes

adidas is a German company, so U.S. investors face 26.375% dividend withholding taxes on their shares

a tax credit recoups this IF you fill out the paperwork and own them in taxable accounts.

Reasons To Potentially Buy ADDYY Today

Metric adidas Quality 80% 12/13 Super SWAN Risk Rating Very Low DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies) 254 Quality Percentile 50% Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 0 Dividend Yield 2.30% Dividend Safety Score 76% Safe Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 1.0% Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 2.4% S&P Credit Rating A+ Stable 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 0.60% Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile 86% Very Good Risk-Management Fair Value $116.27 Current Price $74.92 Discount To Fair Value 36% DK Rating Potentially Very Strong Buy PE Ratio 18.0 Cash-Adjusted PE 9.9 Growth Priced In 2.8% CAGR Historical PE Range 23 to 28 LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance 22.8% PEG Ratio 0.43 (growth at a wonderful price) 5-year consensus total return potential 20% to 29% CAGR Base Case 5-year consensus return potential 26% CAGR (5X S&P 500) Consensus 12-month total return forecast 44% Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential 58% LT Consensus Total Return Potential 25.1% Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential 22.9% Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) 7.85 LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 17.46% LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential 15.24% Conservative Years To Double 4.72 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal)

Analysts expect a 44% gain from ADDYY in the next year, and fundamentals would justify up to 58%.

ADDYY Growth Outlook Remains Intact Despite European Recession

Metric 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus Sales 20% 2% 8% 8% 12% 5% Dividend 10% 22% 21% 16% 15% 1% EPS 223% -16% 29% 26% 31% 0% Operating Cash Flow 137% -43% 41% 14% 5% 13% Free Cash Flow 143% -57% 62% 8% 9% 25% EBITDA 60% -12% 18% 18% NA NA EBIT (operating income) 164% -23% 31% 24% NA NA Click to enlarge

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

Despite supply chain issues, a European recession, and a potential 2023 US recession, ADDYY's growth outlook remains very strong.

ADDYY 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs FAST Graphs

If ADDYY grows as analysts expect through 2024 and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 100% total returns or 34% annually.

3X better than the S&P 500

Buffett-like return potential from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

Now compare that to the S&P 500 consensus.

S&P 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs FAST Graphs

Analysts expect about 31% or 12% annual returns from the S&P 500 over the next 2.5 years.

ADDYY 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs FAST Graphs

By 2027, if ADDYY grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range historical fair value, it could deliver 237% or 26% annual returns.

2.5X more than the S&P 500 consensus

Buffett-like return potential from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

S&P 500 2027 Consensus Return Potential

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 48.76% 8.27% 6.20% 3.77% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)

Over the next five years, analysts expect about 49% total returns from the S&P 500 or 8% annually.

ADDYY Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return adidas 2.3% 22.8% 25.1% 17.6% 15.4% 4.7 4.17 Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.6% 11.0% 7.7% 5.5% 13.2 1.70 S&P 500 1.6% 8.5% 10.1% 7.1% 4.9% 14.8 1.61 Nasdaq 0.9% 12.6% 13.4% 9.4% 7.2% 10.0 2.00 Click to enlarge

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts) - ignores valuation, which cancels out over 30+ years

Analysts think ADDYY could outperform almost every popular investment strategy, including the S&P 500, dividend aristocrats, and Nasdaq.

ADDYY Total Returns Since June 2006

ADDYY: 8.8% CAGR Vs. S&P 9.5% CAGR

Why am I recommending a company underperforming the S&P for 16 years? Because when you smooth out the current bear market, it's actually a world-beating outperformed.

Here are ADDYY's historical rolling returns:

average 12-month return: 18.6% Vs. S&P 11.4%

average 5-year return: 18.1% CAGR vs. S&P 11.6%

average 10-year return: 18.1% CAGR Vs. S&P 11.8%

What about that 26% CAGR five-year forecast? ADDYY has delivered as much as 40% CAGR five-year returns from bear market lows in the last 16 years.

5.4X return in 5 years

ADDYY's risk-adjusted expected returns are 17% to 18% CAGR, well within its historical 17% to 19% CAGR average rolling returns over 12-month to 10-year rolling periods.

A Dividend Growth Blue-Chip You Can Trust (Excluding The Pandemic)

Do you know what a great dividend growth stock looks like? It looks like this.

ADDYY Cumulative Dividend Since 2007: $1,000 Initial Investment

Metric S&P 500 adidas Total Dividends $622 $820 Annualized Income Growth Rate 7.4% 15.3% Total Income/Initial Investment 0.62 0.82 Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment 0.43 0.56 More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than S&P 500 NA 1.32 Starting Yield 2.2% 1.1% Yield On Cost 6.4% 9.3% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

ADDYY has delivered 15% annual income growth and 0.8X an investor's initial investment over the last 15 years.

a 9.3% yield on cost means that number is rising very quickly now

ADDYY has recouped investors' initial investments 0.6X over a decade, adjusted for inflation, 32% more than the S&P 500.

and its growing about 3X as fast

ADDYY Consensus Future Income Growth Potential

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax-Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 18.8% 13.2% 11.2% 9.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts think ADDYY could deliver 19% annual income growth in the future, which, adjusted for the risk of the company not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, is 9.0% real expected income growth.

Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.

Time Frame S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth 1871-2021 1.6% 2.1% 1945-2021 2.4% 3.5% 1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era) 2.8% 3.8% 2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era) 3.5% 6.2% FactSet Future Consensus 2.0% 5.2% Click to enlarge

(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multpl.com)

1.7% post-tax inflation-adjusted income growth from the S&P 500

S&P 500's historical post-tax inflation-adjusted income growth rate (current tax code) is 5.8% CAGR

The S&P 500 is now dominated by buyback-friendly companies that prioritize repurchases over fast dividend growth.

What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?

0.5% consensus inflation, risk, and tax-adjusted income growth.

In other words, ADDYY could generate about 5.2X faster real income growth than the S&P 500 and 18X faster income growth than a 60/40.

What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% CAGR Inflation And Risk-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.9% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 15.4% CAGR Inflation And Risk-Adjusted ADDYY Consensus Difference Between Inflation And Risk-Adjusted ADDYY Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,461.18 $1,530.17 $2,044.81 $583.63 10 $2,135.06 $2,341.43 $4,181.24 $2,046.19 15 $3,119.71 $3,582.79 $8,549.84 $5,430.13 20 $4,558.47 $5,482.29 $17,482.79 $12,924.32 25 $6,660.75 $8,388.86 $35,748.96 $29,088.20 30 (Retirement Time Frame) $9,732.58 $12,836.40 $73,099.77 $63,367.19 35 $14,221.09 $19,641.92 $149,475.05 $135,253.96 40 $20,779.62 $30,055.54 $305,647.88 $284,868.26 45 $30,362.83 $45,990.17 $624,991.42 $594,628.60 50 $44,365.65 $70,372.93 $1,277,987.87 $1,233,622.21 55 $64,826.35 $107,682.76 $2,613,240.64 $2,548,414.29 60 (Investing Lifetime) $94,723.18 $164,773.26 $5,343,577.07 $5,248,853.89 100 (Endowment Time Frame) $1,968,311.27 $4,952,348.74 $1,633,252,991.08 $1,631,284,679.81 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet) - ignoring starting valuation, which cancels out over 30+ years

Using the risk and inflation-adjusted returns (consistent with ADDYY's historical rolling returns), we can see that ADDYY is capable of life-changing wealth over decades.

Over a long enough time period, blue-chip investing can change your life.

You don't need crypto or speculative assets to achieve 100+X returns; you just need a fast-growing Super SWANs like ADDYY and sufficient time

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Consensus Ratio Inflation And Risk-Adjusted ADDYY Consensus vs. S&P consensus 5 1.05 1.40 10 1.10 1.96 15 1.15 2.74 20 1.20 3.84 25 1.26 5.37 30 (Retirement Time Frame) 1.32 7.51 35 1.38 10.51 40 1.45 14.71 45 1.51 20.58 50 1.59 28.81 55 1.66 40.31 60 (Investing Lifetime) 1.74 56.41 100 2.52 829.77 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

ADDYY Investment Decision Score

Dividend Kings

ADDYY is as close to a perfect fast-growing blue-chip option for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

36% discount vs. 2% market premium = 38% better valuation

2.3% yield vs. 1.6% yield

150% better consensus long-term return potential

3X better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

Reason Two: A World-Beater Blue-Chip You'll Want To Own

There are many ways to measure safety and quality, and I factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 274-point model that includes:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Management growth guidance

Historical earnings growth rates

Historical cash flow growth rates

Historical dividend growth rates

Historical sales growth rates

Cost of capital

GF Scores

Morningstar business model uncertainty score

Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, Just Capital, and Moody’s

Management quality

Dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

It includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics, including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety, and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does ADDYY score on our comprehensive safety and quality models.

ADDYY Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (192 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% ADDYY 76% 1.0% 2.40% Risk Rating Very Low-Risk (86th industry percentile risk-management consensus) A+ credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation Click to enlarge

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 20% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 21% to 59% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 60% (60% to 69% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 70% to 79% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 80% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 ADDYY 90% Exceptional Dependability 5 Click to enlarge

Overall Quality

ADDYY Final Score Rating Safety 76% 4 Business Model 80% 3 Dependability 90% 5 Total 80% 12/13 Super SWAN Risk Rating 5/5 Very Low-Risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy Click to enlarge

ADDYY is the 254th highest quality company on the DK 500 Masterlist.

50th percentile

How significant is this? The DK 500 Master List is one of the world's best watchlists, including

every dividend aristocrat (S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

every dividend champion (every company, including foreign, with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

every dividend king (every company with 50+ year dividend growth streaks)

every foreign aristocrat (every company with 20+ year dividend growth streaks)

every Ultra SWAN (wide moat aristocrats, as close to perfect quality companies as exist)

40 of the world's best growth stocks

In other words, even among the world's best companies, ADDYY is higher quality than 50% of them, similar in quality to such aristocrats and Ultra SWANs as:

Caterpillar (CAT): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Amgen (AMGN): Ultra SWAN

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP): Ultra SWAN

AvalonBay Communities (AVB): Ultra SWAN

Honeywell (HON): Ultra SWAN

Why I Trust adidas And So Can You

This article showcases the full investment thesis for ADDYY, including how the company plans to:

grow sales by 9% CAGR over time

grow earnings 17% CAGR over time

Our European blue-chip expert, Sebastian Wolf, also had a recent update.

“adidas is currently in a very difficult situation. There's no doubt about this - nor will you hear me arguing with it. The downside to the company could very well be higher - we could drop lower. However, I stand firm in my conviction that adidas will revert to growth and growing profit once these issues are over. The company has the pricing power, the market share, the expertise, the supply chain, and the manufacturing to do what needs doing here." - Sebastian Wolf

CEO Transition Update

“In a change that the company described as “mutually agreed upon,” narrow-moat adidas announced Kasper Rorsted will be replaced as CEO sometime in 2023. Rorsted, who has been in the position since 2016, joined the company after a successful tenure as CEO of narrow-moat Henkel. At adidas, he has overseen growth in its North America operations, greatly expanded its e-commerce, and sold perennially underperforming Reebok for about EUR 2.1 billion. However, he has faced pressure from investors recently as adidas’ share price has dropped by about 50% over the past year, due primarily to very poor results in greater China. Specifically, its sales in the region have declined by double-digit percentages for the last five quarters in a row due to virus-related restrictions and political controversy. Although market leader wide-moat Nike has had similar struggles recently, adidas’ performance has been worse, and it cannot afford to cede share in this critical market. Thus, it may be time for a change." - Morningstar (emphasis added).

Morningstar's takeaway from the CEO transition announcement is that it shouldn't affect the long-term growth outlook, which analysts and rating agencies agree with.

Earnings Update

ADDYY is facing a perfect storm of headwinds in the short-term.

war

inflation

slowing global growth and EU recession

China lockdowns

supply chain challenges

But remember, this is an A+ rated company that's been thriving and adapting since 1920, and six rating agencies rate its long-term risk-management as 86th industry percentile.

If there is any company that can adapt and overcome these challenges its ADDYY

On the plus side, ADDYY reported excellent 21% sales growth in North America, 7% in Europe, and 37% in Latin America.

Even in Asia, where China's lockdowns devastated its sales, sales growth was +3%.

E-commerce is growing at double-digits compared to overall US e-commerce sales, which have now gone flat.

That's not to say that their challenges are costing them. Supply chains cost $300 million in higher costs in Q2, and they continue to have to write down some assets over the Russian invasion.

In China, where lockdowns caused a 35% drop in Q1 sales, delivery costs crimped margins on direct-to-consumer sales.

In fact, heavy spending on DTC has impacted margins and is expected to for the rest of the year.

But in 85% of their markets, ADDYY is delivering growth, despite some very challenging headwinds.

+13% growth in digital sales

38% of sales are now from online

sales growth outside of China was +14% in Q2

In fact, in Q2, operating margins expanded in all markets except for China and Europe.

Management expects 14% to 16% sales growth in the second half of 2022

Management's updated guidance for the full 2022 results by market is far from catastrophic, as the share price collapse might have you believe.

14% to 16% sales growth

12% to 14% sales growth in Europe

7% to 9% sales growth in Asia

17% to 19% sales growth in North America

30% to 40% sales growth in Latin America

Margins are expected to come down this year, and net income guidance was cut by 30% to $1.3 billion.

Adjusting for lower earnings guidance, ADDYY is still trading at 9.9X cash-adjusted earnings

a 36% historical discount

Quantitative Analysis: The Math Backing Up ADDYY's Investment Thesis

Ben Graham recommended combining qualitative (the story) analysis with quantitative analysis looking at the past, present, and likely future.

ADDYY Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A+ Stable Outlook 0.60% 166.7 Moody's A2 Stable (A equivalent) 0.66% 151.5 Consensus A+ Stable Outlook 0.63% 158.7 Click to enlarge

(Source: S&P, Moody's, Fitch, DBRS)

Rating agencies estimate ADDYY's fundamental risk at 0.63%, indicating a 1 in 159 chance of losing all your money buying the company today.

ADDYY Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2021 0.80 -0.42 12.98 2022 0.88 0.01 9.50 2023 0.74 0.07 14.86 2024 0.62 0.02 20.16 2025 0.55 0.00 25.66 2026 0.62 -0.06 27.72 Annualized Change -4.79% -31.41% 16.39% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

ADDYY's strong balance sheet is expected to remain a fortress in the coming years, with net debt/EBITDA of close to zero and interest coverage rising at 16% per year.

ADDYY Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2021 $2,756 $4,228 -$1,470 $169 $3,462 $2,194 2022 $2,676 $3,127 $45 $187 $3,024 $1,776 2023 $2,676 $2,956 $252 $153 $3,612 $2,273 2024 $2,641 $3,116 $94 $140 $4,251 $2,823 2025 $2,727 $4,492 -$5 $145 $4,925 $3,721 2026 $2,831 $2,519 -$293 $123 $4,545 $3,410 Annualized Growth 0.54% -9.84% -27.57% -6.16% 5.59% 9.22% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

ADDYY's net debt is expected to fall 28% annually while operating income grows at 9%.

ADDYY Bond Profile

$7.7 billion in liquidity

well staggered debt maturities (little problem refinancing maturing bonds)

82% unsecured bonds (good financial flexibility)

ADDYY Credit Default Swaps: Bond Market's Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessment

FactSet

Credit default swaps are insurance policies bond investors take out against potential defaults.

a real-time fundamental risk-assessment

ADDYY's CDS are very stable over the last six months, while the stock price collapsed

the bond market is pricing in 1.8% long-term bankruptcy risk, consistent with A- credit rating

bond investors, rating agencies, management, and analysts agree that ADDYY's thesis remains intact

ADDYY GF Score: One Of The Newest Addition To The DK Safety And Quality Model

“The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus

GF Score considers five key aspects. They are:

Financial Strength

Profitability

Growth

Valuation

Momentum

ADDYY's good 76/100 GF score confirms its quality and investment thesis.

Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

ADDYY's profitability is historically in the top 20% of peers, a wide-moat company.

ADDYY 12-Month Profitability Vs. Peers

Metric TTM Industry Percentile Major Apparel Companies providers More Profitable Than ADDYY (Out Of 1077) Gross Margins 49.88% 80.6 209 Operating Margin 7.21% 58.76 444 Net Margin 8.89% 73.49 286 Return On Equity 27.68% 88.87 120 Return On Assets 8.91% 79.20 224 Returns On Invested Capital 9.91% 71.00 312 Return On Capital (Greenblatt) 26.91% 77.66 241 Return On Capital Employed 12.83% 63.50 393 Average 19.03% 74.14 279 Click to enlarge

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

Even in a very challenging year, with so many headwinds, ADDYY's profitability was still in the top 26% of its peers.

ADDYY Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2021 11.7% 14.8% 9.4% 7.0% 1.39 2022 5.6% 12.6% 7.4% 5.6% TTM ROC 27.68% 2023 6.8% 13.8% 8.7% 6.2% Latest ROC 27.32% 2024 7.8% 15.0% 9.9% 7.2% 2026 ROC 38.45% 2025 8.6% 15.5% 11.7% 8.4% 2026 ROC 37.95% 2026 7.4% 13.6% 10.2% 7.5% Average 38.20% 2027 NA NA NA NA Industry Median 10.73% 2028 NA NA NA NA ADDYY/Industry Median 3.56 Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic Reopening Boom) 5.83% 1.69% 6.79% 6.03% Vs. S&P 2.62 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

5% FCF margins is a rule of thumb for quality companies

Return on capital is expected to rise 40% in the coming three years.

pre-tax profit/the money it takes to run the business (operating capital)

Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness

According to one of the greatest investors in history, ADDYY is about 2.6X higher quality than the average S&P 500 company

and 3.6X higher quality than its median peer

ADDYY's ROC has been slowly trending up at 0.8% CAGR for 20 years, confirming a wide and stable moat, as do the rest of its margins.

ADDYY's profitability has been relatively stable for the last two decades, confirming its wide and stable moat.

Reason Three: Despite Strong Short-Term Headwinds, The Long-Term Investment Thesis Remains Intact

At 9.9X cash-adjusted earnings, ADDYY is priced for about 2.8% CAGR long-term growth. That's compared to the 17% growth management expects and analysts' even more bullish outlook.

ADDYY Medium-Term Growth Consensus

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2021 $23,454 $2,737 $3,462 $2,194 $1,648 2022 $24,091 $1,348 $3,024 $1,776 $1,351 2023 $26,189 $1,769 $3,612 $2,273 $1,625 2024 $28,414 $2,216 $4,251 $2,823 $2,044 2025 $31,756 $2,745 $4,925 $3,721 $2,652 2026 $33,299 $2,473 $4,545 $3,410 $2,503 Annualized Growth (Ignoring Post-Pandemic Reopening Boom) 8.43% 16.38% 10.72% 17.71% 16.67% Cumulative Next 2022-2026 $143,749 $10,551 $20,357 $14,003 $10,175 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Ignoring the 2021 post-pandemic reopening boom, ADDYY is expected to grow sales at 8.4% (management guidance is 8% to 10%), and its bottom line at about 17% (16% to 18% management guidance).

$11 billion in cumulative free cash flow is a 103% cash conversion ratio, which is very good for this industry.

confirming the skill of management

and minimal accounting fraud risk

ADDYY Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus FCF/Share Consensus FCF Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Free Cash Flow Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2022 $1.74 $3.46 50.2% $629 2.18% 23.5% 2023 $1.93 $5.14 37.5% $1,172 4.06% 44.4% 2024 $2.24 $6.55 34.2% $1,573 5.46% 59.6% 2025 $2.61 $7.15 36.5% $1,657 5.75% 60.8% 2026 $2.63 $8.97 29.3% $2,314 8.03% 81.7% Total 2022 Through 2026 $11.15 $31.27 35.7% $7,344.53 25.47% 278.10% Annualized Rate 10.9% 26.9% -12.6% 38.5% 38.5% 36.6% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

60% is the payout ratio credit rating agencies consider safe for this industry.

ADDY's payout ratio policy is 40% to 50% and it's expected to bring that down from 50% this year to 30% by 2026.

Even with 11% annual dividend growth, the company is expected to retain over $7 billion in post-dividend free cash flow, enough to pay off all its debt 3X or buy back about 25% of shares at current valuations.

ADDYY Buyback Consensus Forecast

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $1,974 6.9% $28,796 2023 $553 1.9% $28,796 2024 $564 2.0% $28,796 2025 $1,052 3.7% $28,796 Total 2022 through 2025 $4,143 14.4% $28,796 Annualized Rate 3.8% Average Annual Buybacks $1,036 1% Buyback Tax $41 Average Annual Buyback Tax $10 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts expect ADDYY to buy back $1 billion per year in stock through 2025, around 14% of shares at current valuations.

Since beginnings its buybacks in 2015, ADDYY has averaged a 2% net annual buyback program.

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends) 5 1.9% 90.85% 9.15% 1.10 10 1.9% 82.54% 17.46% 1.21 15 1.9% 75.00% 25.00% 1.33 20 1.9% 68.14% 31.86% 1.47 25 1.9% 61.90% 38.10% 1.62 30 1.9% 56.24% 43.76% 1.78 35 1.9% 51.10% 48.90% 1.96 40 1.9% 46.43% 53.57% 2.15 45 1.9% 42.18% 57.82% 2.37 50 1.9% 38.32% 61.68% 2.61 55 1.9% 34.82% 65.18% 2.87 60 1.9% 31.63% 68.37% 3.16 65 1.9% 28.74% 71.26% 3.48 70 1.9% 26.11% 73.89% 3.83 75 1.9% 23.72% 76.28% 4.22 80 1.9% 21.55% 78.45% 4.64 85 1.9% 19.58% 80.42% 5.11 90 1.9% 17.79% 82.21% 5.62 95 1.9% 16.16% 83.84% 6.19 100 1.9% 14.69% 85.31% 6.81 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

At its historical net buyback rate, ADDYY could potentially repurchase 44% of its share in the next 30 years, almost doubling the value of your shares, not counting future growth.

ADDYY Long-Term Growth Outlook

16.8% to 22.9% is the actual growth consensus range

22.8% median consensus from all 32 analysts

management guidance 16% to 18% CAGR

How accurate are analyst estimates and management guidance?

smoothing for outliers, historical analyst margins of error are 5% to the upside and 45% to the downside

9% to 30% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

ADDYY has been accelerating growth in recent years, before the Pandemic. Management is confident that its increased focus on DTC will be able to drive higher margins and 17% long-term growth, the strongest in its history.

Analysts are even more bullish on its growth prospects.

Reason Four: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

For 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, tens of millions of income growth investors have paid 23X to 28X earnings for ADDYY

91% statistical probability that this represents the intrinsic value range for ADDYY

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (12-years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median Yield 1.38% $131.88 $125.94 $125.94 $164.49 Earnings 26.06 $107.63 $93.03 $116.75 $149.32 Average $118.53 $107.02 $121.17 $156.54 $116.27 Current Price $74.92 Discount To Fair Value 36.79% 29.99% 38.17% 52.14% 35.56% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 58.21% 42.84% 61.73% 108.95% 55.19% (58% including dividend) 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $3.57 $4.48 $1.24 $2.93 $4.17 27.9 18.0 Click to enlarge

I estimate ADDYY is historically worth 28X earnings and today trades at 18X and a 9.9X cash-adjusted PE.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $106.39 (23.8 PE) $105.00 (25.2 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 29.58% 28.65% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 42.00% 40.15% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $108.13 $106.74 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 30.71% 29.81% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 44.32% 42.47% Click to enlarge

Morningstar's discounted cash flow fair value model estimates ADDYY is worth 25X earnings, and analysts expect a PE of 24 within a year.

massive upside potential for ADDYY

a potential 44% gain within a year if analysts are right

58% total return would be justified by fundamentals

I don't recommend companies based on 12-month forecasts but on the margin of safety and whether or not it sufficiently compensates you for a company's risk profile.

Margin Of Safety Not 12-Month Price Targets Are How I Make Investment Decisions

Rating Margin Of Safety For Very Low-Risk 12/13 Quality Super SWANs 2022 Fair Value Price 2023 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $107.02 $121.17 $116.27 Potentially Good Buy 10% $96.31 $109.05 $104.64 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $85.61 $96.94 $93.02 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $67.42 $84.82 $81.39 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $64.21 $72.70 $69.76 Currently $74.92 29.99% 38.17% 35.56% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 42.84% 61.73% 55.19% Click to enlarge

ADDYY is a potentially very strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Risk Profile: Why adidas Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

What Could Cause ADDYY's Investment Thesis To Break

safety falls to 40% or less

balance sheet collapses (approximately 0.63% or less probability according to rating agencies)

significant market share loss globally (such as to Nike or smaller upstarts)

growth outlook falls to less than 7.7% for six years

ADDYY's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk

8+% total return requirement for defensive sectors (including healthcare)

10+% for non-defensive (cyclical) sectors

How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.

Quality Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely Below-Average 1 Average 2 Above-Average 3 Blue-Chip 4 SWAN 5 Super SWAN 6 Ultra SWAN 7 100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA) 8 Click to enlarge

These are my rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken. ADDYY is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.

Risk Profile Summary

“We assign a Medium Uncertainty Rating to adidas. The company, like all multinational apparel manufacturers, has had to navigate store closures, supply chain disruptions, and economic weakness from the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, high inflation is impacting adidas’ margins and could reduce consumer spending on its products. adidas has experienced sales growth rates far above industry growth in North America (13% growth in 2021, for example), but it is likely that these rates will moderate. It is difficult to know how quickly fashion trends might change. adidas’ sales and margins would suffer if, for example, its red-hot Yeezy shoes fell out of style. adidas had to suspend operations in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia accounted for only 2% of 2021 sales, so even a permanent withdrawal would have limited impact. adidas is exposed to weakness in physical retail in the U.S. and other markets. We do not think adidas faces any environmental, social, or governance risks that will have a material effect on our valuation of the company. Moreover, adidas is caught up in an FBI investigation of bribery of high school and college basketball players and coaches. Also, its close relationship with FIFA carries risks. In 2013, adidas signed a long-term deal to sponsor the World Cup that runs through 2030. FIFA, though, has been embroiled in corruption scandals since 2015 that have already led to convictions of more than two dozen officials." - Morningstar (emphasis added).

adidas's Risk Profile Summary

economic cyclicality risk: sales could suffer in a recession

M&A risk: Reebok was a failed acquisition

technology disruption risk: falling retail sales (though offset by DTC)

consumer taste risk: different brands go in and out of fashion (affected by occasional scandals)

margin compression risk: over 1,000 major global rivals

supply chain disruption risk: big impact in 2021

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)- rising wage pressures

currency risk

“In a deal that we regard as a poor use of capital, adidas acquired Reebok in 2005 for $3.8 billion. Once a legitimate rival to Nike in the U.S., Reebok has fallen far behind it and other major athletic brands. Reebok generated only EUR 1.4 billion in sales in 2020 versus EUR 18.4 billion for the adidas brand. Thus, we have a positive view of adidas' recent announcement that will sell Reebok to Authentic Brands Group for EUR 2.1 billion. This deal is expected to close in 2022’s first quarter. While adidas is expected to return most of this cash to shareholders, it has not provided specifics. As Under Armour was making acquisitions in the fitness app space at around the same time, we think adidas may have felt pressure to follow suit. We do not expect adidas to pursue large acquisitions and expect it will use much of its free cash flow for stock buybacks and dividends." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

adidas is taking a $1.6 billion loss on its acquisition of Reebok after 17 years of trying to compete with Nike and failing. It appears to have learned its lesson and isn't expected to try such big acquisitions in the future.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies

ADDYY Long-Term Risk-Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 100.0% AAA, Industry Leader, Stable Trend Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 84.2% 13.6/100 Low-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 100.0% #1 in the Industry, excellent S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 85.0% Very Good, Stable Trend FactSet 50.0% Average, Positive Trend Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 93.6% Excellent Consensus 86% Very Low Risk, Very Good Risk-Management, Stable Trend Click to enlarge

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters, MSCI)

ADDYY's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 17th Best In The Master List (93rd Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional adidas 86 Very Good Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average bordering on above-average Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

ADDYY's risk-management consensus is in the top 3% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZY)

Moody's (MCO)

Amgen (AMGN)

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Microsoft (MSFT)

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and ADDYY is very good at managing their risk.

How We Monitor ADDYY's Risk Profile

32 analysts

2 credit rating agencies

6 total risk rating agencies

38 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessment when news breaks

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: It's Time To Get Greedy On adidas

Don't get me wrong, Jerome Powell's speech doesn't mean it's likely to be smooth sailing for value or income investors in the coming months.

slowing U.S. economic growth

a weakening labor market

ongoing global supply chain issues

geo-political risks from Russia and China

The Wall of Worry is alive and well, and it might seem insurmountable to many investors. I can't tell you whether or not adidas is done falling after its 62% crash.

What I can tell you is this:

ADDYY is one of the world's safest, most dependable, and highest-quality companies on earth

2.3% safe yield with 11% expected dividend growth through 2026

25% CAGR long-term total return potential, better than the Nasdaq, aristocrats, or S&P 500

Management total return guidance: 19.3% CAGR through 2025

36% historically undervalued, a potentially very strong buy

9.9X cash-adjusted earnings, a PEG of 0.44

250% consensus return potential over the next five years, 26% CAGR, 4X more than the S&P 500

3X better risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next five years.

In October 2008, Buffett started buying blue-chips by the billions. Over the next five months, stocks fell 31% more, and Buffett kept buying with every dollar he could get his hands on.

By 2022, even measured from Buffett's October 2008 "mistake," stocks were up almost 6X, and anyone who followed Buffett's advice to be "greedy when others are fearful" felt like stock market geniuses.

Market traders are speculators who need to worry about the Fed and what stocks will do in the next few months. Long-term investors only have to ask "what will stocks do over the next 10 years"?

The answer?

Historically speaking, after a bear market like this one, is go up almost 4X. And that's the S&P 500, which is growing at half the rate of adidas and trading at a nearly 40% higher valuation.

ADDYY is a world-beater hyper-growth dividend blue-chip that could deliver about 3.5X returns, not over the next 10 years, but the next five years.

Over the next 10 years?

According to analysts and management ADDYY could be an 8-bagger.

This isn't crypto; it's not a SPAC, and it's not a meme stock.

This is one of the most beloved and best-run apparel companies on earth, which has averaged 18% annual returns for nearly two decades.

Yet ADDYY, thanks to a perfect storm of short-term factors, is down 62% from its highs, just like many speculative stocks that had no business soaring in the Pandemic bubble and deserve their round-trip crashes.

If you want to practice Buffett-style blue-chip bargain hunting, you don't have to wait for a bear market.

You don't have to wait for the economy to be on fire and the market to be crashing 50%.

You only have to be able to recognize a wonderful business trading at a high margin of safety, priced as if the wheels have fallen off the bus when they most certainly haven't.

That's the case with adidas today, which if you buy it with a 5+ year time frame as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, can help you feel like a stock market genius in a few years.

More importantly, ADDYY can help you retire in safety and splendor, thanks to its combination of safety, quality, value, and incredible growth potential.