Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE:REXR) owns a portfolio of irreplaceable industrial properties in the infill region of Southern California, a severely supply-constrained market where average rents are significantly higher than the national average.

Their concentration in this market has produced market-leading returns over the past several years, with total shareholder returns of 145% since 2017 and a three-year compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 34% and 20% in consolidated net operating income (“NOI”) and funds from operations (“FFO”), respectively.

REXR is also leading the peer set over the past one year, with a return of about 2.5%, the only name in the positive.

Despite strong underlying fundamentals, shares are currently trading at the lower end of their 52-week range. While the current pricing multiple of 32x forward FFO is a premium relative to peers, it is justified, given the dynamics in their primary operating location. And when considered against current dividend growth rates, one could reasonably ascertain a significantly higher intrinsic share price. For long-term investors, REXR is one industrial REIT that is certainly worth consideration following its YTD pullback of over 20%.

Targeted Focus On Nation’s Largest Industrial Market

A core competitive advantage of REXR is their targeted focus on Southern California, which is the largest U.S. industrial market and the fourth largest in the world, behind only China and Japan outside of the U.S. Within the U.S, the value of the market is nearly as large as the next five largest markets combined, with average annual base rents (“ABR”) of over $16 per square foot (“psf”) versus sub $10/psf in four out of the next five largest markets.

As of mid-July 2022, REXR owned 335 properties in infill regions concentrated in Los Angeles County. These infill markets are characterized as high-barrier-to-entry markets with a scarcity of vacant or developable land and high concentrations of people and economic activity.

In addition, these markets have experienced a net reduction in supply over time as more industrial property is converted to non-industrial uses. Compounding the supply issues is excess industrial demand that continues to exceed construction deliveries, which are often set back due to high land and redevelopment costs.

The favorable supply/demand dynamics in the region enables REXR to command significantly higher ABR than their peers. Through Q2, for example, REXR’s ABR/psf was $12.33, more than $5/psf higher than their peer set.

Continuing intensity in tenant demand is also contributing to record high leasing spreads, which were 83% and 62% on a GAAP and cash basis, respectively, in the current quarter. This builds atop respective spreads of 71% and 57% in the prior quarter.

A Tenant Base With Few Alternatives For Spacing Needs

Tenant demand continues to be driven by a wide range of sectors. But in the last several quarters, the company has seen a notable increase in demand from E-commerce-oriented tenants. While there has been a pullback in overall E-commerce due to the receding of the pandemic, the sector still enjoys secular tailwinds.

Last-mile distribution strategies in the nation’s largest market is also driving incremental demand for REXR’s infill property locations. This positions them strongly to continue serving their existing tenant base, while also attracting new E-commerce-oriented and traditional distribution demand.

REXR’s overall tenant base is broad, drawn from multiple industries. Not only do the top 20 represent less than 20% of ABR, which is indicative of a highly diverse portfolio, but no single tenant accounted for over 2.5% of ABR. This minimizes the company’s exposure to tenant default risk and earnings volatility.

Any Downturn Would Be Confronted From A Position Of Strength

In the current inflationary environment, one can reasonably question whether their tenant base can continue absorbing 70% leasing spreads, especially with the current drag being created by their transportation costs. For a distribution-oriented tenant, however, rent costs are a small part of their overall economics. Additionally, by design, REXR’s properties are located closer to both the end points of distribution and the ports. This enables their tenants to find efficiencies on the larger transportation expense base that offsets much of the hit from higher rents.

Another valid concern is the impact of a downturn on occupancy and the credit quality of their portfolio. With same-property average occupancy running at historically high levels at 99%, this is unlikely to be an issue. On the earnings call, management alluded to the great financial crisis in the late 2000s as a point of reference.

Then, there was a significant demand shock where order flows to many of their tenants came to a halt. And going into the crisis, vacancy stood at between 2-4%. Yet, despite the demand shock, the worst it ever got was to 3-5.5%. That contrasts significantly with the current period, where vacancy is at 0.8% and the primary issues stem from supply-side forces as opposed to demand. As such, the region and the portfolio are much better equipped to weather any near-medium downturn, should one occur.

Regarding credit quality, the recent effect of the pandemic is a good example. Despite being given the unilateral right to not pay rent at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, REXR experienced essentially no impact to collections as their tenants continued to pay. In addition, given current supply dynamics, REXR can be more selective in choosing the tenants that they’re putting into their spaces. This allows them to push out underperforming tenants and bring in the higher quality ones.

Current bad debt reserves provide further support of their tenant quality. Over the past 12 months, for example, there were no bad debts as a percentage of revenues. Looking ahead, the company is projecting 10 basis points (“bps”) for full year 2022, but that is still below the 40 to 50bps reported prior to COVID-19.

Still Capitalizing On Internal And External Growth Opportunities

Even though occupancy is essentially maxed out, REXR is still posting superior earnings growth through internal and external growth strategies. In the current quarter, FFO grew 26% YOY, bringing their five-year FFO/share CAGR to over 15%. YTD, FFO is now up 55% and NOI is up 43%. This is driven by strong leasing spreads and the accretive affect of prior acquisitions.

Looking ahead, there is a significant mark-to-market opportunity on rental rates for their overall portfolio, currently estimated at 60% on a cash basis. Upcoming lease expirations should also prove lucrative as these leases are rolled over at favorable spreads.

On the external front, REXR completed 18 acquisitions for a total of +$600M during the quarter, approximately 72% of which were value-add investments. Additionally, over 50% of their investments were either vacant or at below-market rents. On a YTD basis, the company has now acquired 40 properties that are projected to contribute nearly +$40M to NOI in 2022 and +$60M in 2023.

A Supportive Balance Sheet With Ample Capacity

The ability to remain active participants in the market is aided by a balance sheet that includes +$1.5B of liquidity and a manageable debt load that accounts for just 13.5% of their total enterprise value. Investment-grade credit ratings with positive outlooks from all three agencies provides further credibility to their financial standing. Limited near-term maturities and a net debt multiple sub 4x also provides sufficient flexibility to deploy capital elsewhere.

Some of this capital has been directed to the dividend payout, which is exhibiting significant growth. Over the last five years, for example, it has grown at a double-digit CAGR. Though the yield is just 2% at current pricing levels, further growth is likely in the coming periods, given the current payout accounts for less than 50% of adjusted FFO. There is, thus, sufficient cushion to enact further increases in the periods ahead.

The Prime Location Warrants A Premium Pricing Multiple

REXR trades at a premium to peers because their operating focus is concentrated to the infill region of the Southern California market, the nation’s largest industrial market and one of the largest in the world on its own as an operating region. This presence in a severely supply-constrained region where market rents are significantly higher than the national average has enabled the company to outperform their more diversified peer set.

The increased level of concentration does invite some concerns, such as the potential impacts of a downturn on the regional economy and the tenant base. But on this, REXR would be entering from a position of strength, where vacancy rates are at all-time lows and the current market dynamics are such that REXR can be highly selective in choosing tenants for their properties. This is in stark contrast with prior downturns resulting from more demand-side forces.

REXR also has a minimally levered balance sheet with ample liquidity. This provides an additional defense mechanism and provides them with sufficient cushion to pounce on any newly available opportunities. In the current environment, they have opted for equity financing, which has weighed on earnings. But despite that, their growth rates are still in the upper tiers.

At over 30x forward FFO, shares aren’t an overt bargain at the surface level. Rising rates also disproportionately affect growth-oriented names in more detailed models. Industrial cap rates, however, have faired better than other sectors. This should provide a more stable floor on valuations.

Significant dividend growth, which is currently trending at a 5-year growth rate of over 13% must also be considered. When incorporated into a multi-stage dividend discount model using an expected long-term growth rate of 6% and a CAPM-derived cost of equity of 7.68%, an estimated share price in the mid-$70s is derived. That would represent over 20% upside from current levels, in addition to a steadily growing dividend. For long-term investors, those are returns that should clear any risk-premium-related hurdles.