Brad Zelnick

Welcome back everybody. I'm still Brad Zelnick, Deutsche Bank software team, delighted to be here for this keynote session, posting a fireside chat conversation with Snowflake CFO, Mr. Mike Scarpelli. Mike, welcome.

Mike Scarpelli

Thank you for having me, Brad.

Brad Zelnick

Always a pleasure, even better to see you here in Las Vegas, where there's casino action and all sorts of fun to be had in addition to learning a lot of things about good companies like Snowflake.

Mike Scarpelli

Yes, first live conference as a public company.

Brad Zelnick

Welcome back. Welcome back. So the format of this session is a fireside chat. I'm going to ask Mike a whole bunch of questions. I'm going to try to keep my eyes on my inbox in case you have something you'd want to add into the conversation, I'll do my best to weave it in. But with that, let's jump right in. Maybe Mike, just to start, you just reported Q2 results last week. What key messages do you hope investors walked away with?

Mike Scarpelli

I think the number one thing is we are playing in a massive market that's growing and there's such a huge opportunity. And there are going to be many successful winners in this space. It's not a one take all. So I think that's a really important thing. The other thing is we are still very much in the early innings with most of our companies that we're dealing with. If you look at the Global 2000, we gave you that metric. We have about 500 of them. And the average revenue is $1.2 million. That is not very big spend on a Global 2000, but if you look at $1 million plus customers, we're at 3.5 million. It tells you there's a lot of room for growth in those companies. And it's funny. I get all these questions from people and they're saying, well, all customers and the macro uncertainty are trying to cut costs.

Well, you want to know what 1.2 million in spend you could let go five people and that covers 1.2 million. When you got companies that have a hundred thousand employees or more, this is not a huge spend for most of our customers. And the other thing I think that's important too is with many of our customers, they don't necessarily see us as a cost. They see us as helping drive their business and even new revenue streams for their business. You saw Capital One, they have that Slingshot software that they want to sell. We're helping drive revenue for them there. And that's very common across the board with many of our customers or we're foundational to them running their businesses. So very early innings of migrations for our customers.

Brad Zelnick

That helps to set the stage. And again, I just want to kind of open it up reflecting a little bit on the path, I don't want to dwell. But if I go back to Q1, Q1 was anomalous and maybe not such a good way, Q2 anomalous perhaps or some would say in a positive sense as you look to the back half of the year relative to Q1 and Q2 and you think about your guidance methodology and I guess the precision that you maybe have over time and being able to better predict the business. Is there anything to call out that we should consider when we think about the back half and the expectations that you've set?

Mike Scarpelli

Nothing has changed in our guidance philosophy since we went public. If any of you were on the road show calls, when we talked to investors, I've been very clear that a 3% to 5% beat is a good beat and that's what we kind of aim for. Yes, I'd love to beat it by more, but I actually don't want to beat by 10% to 15%. I try to give people meaningful guidance and realistic guidance for the company just like Q1. We don't get overly anxious when we're 3% beat, just like I don't get overly excited when we have a 6% beat. These are quarterly things. I'm focused more on the $10 billion and how quickly can we get to $10 billion. I know that's what the whole management team is focused on.

Brad Zelnick

Well, it's good to know that nothing's changed.

Mike Scarpelli

Nothing has changed at all.

Brad Zelnick

And it's also good to hear you say $10 billion, because we're going to talk more about that as we proceed. But maybe just in terms of business trends and the drivers of Snowflake, one of the very positive things we continue to hear about Snowflake from customers is your early leadership and data sharing and the potential opportunity there. Where are our customers just in terms of their readiness to really utilize data sharing for analytical processes? And how do you see this creating thickness for the platform long-term?

Mike Scarpelli

Well, I would say I'm going to step back. So when we're going to almost every new customer, that's one of the things we talked about the ability for data sharing, and that is what gets many people excited to go for Snowflake – to Snowflake, but the reality is you first need to get your data into Snowflake and start doing your normal work and then you get into data sharing. Data sharing is probably the furthest along in the financial services, but that shouldn't surprise you either because there's so much sharing of data with think of all the hedge funds and stuff, all the different data sources where you get money from or think of fidelity or the banks and how they deal with getting data to their customers. Data sharing is an ideal way to do things in a secured governed way because the custodianship of the data never changes.

So it really solves a lot of the privacy security issues there. And by using Snowflake for data sharing, you know exactly who has accessed what data to do things. And so that's a pretty meaningful piece for us and it creates that stickiness. And what we're seeing now is a lot of the new customer wins we're getting is because of some of our – powered by Snowflake use cases within financial services are driving new customers to us. So we think it is one of the most meaningful things and a real differentiator for Snowflake is that data sharing capability that we have.

Brad Zelnick

Awesome. I attended summit in June, tons of customer activity and a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of new products or new features, a lot of innovation, two in particular that stood out to me, Iceberg and Unistore, just in significant ways. And I'd love to hear from you, which are you more excited about and why?

Mike Scarpelli

So they're both pretty exciting, but Unistore, where you can be able to process transaction like workloads, think of things to 10 milliseconds, you're not going to get less than that right now, but that really enables a lot of the people to build their applications with the data and the whole Native App. But it's not just that Streamlit is an important piece of that. And one of the reasons we bought Streamlit was to accelerate our product roadmap, where we always wanted to make it easier for people to write applications that ties in with Unistore. And I think Apache Iceberg is emerging as the de facto standard for table formats for our largest customers. And this gives customers the ability to run their Snowflake directly against those external tables. We have some of our biggest customers wanting us to get that into GA as soon as possible because they went start using it in production to do that.

And so I'm excited about both of them, but Native Apps are where the real opportunity is and that's going to kick in next year. I would say Iceberg Tables will be in GA by the end of this year. You didn't talk about PI Snowpark with Python. Ability will be in GA at the end of this year, Unistore a little bit later, more the first half of next year. And that's when we expect Streamlit will be fully native to Snowflake as well too to help enable that. That's what is exciting us. Really, the Native Apps is the thing.

Brad Zelnick

Cool, look forward to it, look forward to seeing the impact that it has on the business and hearing more from customers. Just maybe turning to your net retention rate jumping around a bit here continues to be best-in-class at 171% last quarter, suggesting customers see real value from what are often small initial lands and then scaling up really quickly. How does your expand motion help facilitate the steep ramp in usage we see with many customers?

Mike Scarpelli

So, first of all, our net revenue mean, I just want to level setting everyone to remind you to go into that cohort for the net revenue retention you have to be consuming for two years and it – because it's your last 12 month growth over your prior 12 month growth. And what I would say is we believe our net revenue retention rate will remain high for quite some time. Yes, it is going to come down. But that's just a function of – so many of our customers are in the early innings of their migrations. I don't see that slowing down. It goes back to what I was saying the average G2K spends 1.2 million today. That is if you look at the budgets of these people, that is very small spend. And if we can get the likes of a Capital One, that's like a $48 million, $49 million run rate, but they are all in on the cloud. Most of the other banks, the big ones can be much bigger than Capital One if they went all in with the cloud, yet to see whether that will happen or not.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. How often do you see clients, Mike, over consuming versus under consuming their credits on contractual commitments? Can you just remind us of your practice of rolling over unused credits to future contract years? And what trends are you seeing perhaps in terms of customers' ability to forecast their consumption with you?

Mike Scarpelli

Yes.

Brad Zelnick

Because I feel like if we reflect on last year, that was the recurring story of, hey customers are seeing so much benefit. They're deploying even quicker, realizing even more value and they're finding themselves where they're before year end exhausting through their credits.

Mike Scarpelli

Yes. Good. No good, so I'm going to break it up into two things. So generally when we do a Cap One with a customer, Cap One is the initial deal on a new customer coming in, it was taking 240 days to get them up to that contracted rate that they were consuming within the first year. Now we've accelerated that with the help of partners and tools that it's now about 210 days to get them fully ramped into production. Generally, customers are consuming 100% within their first year. Yes, you have some customers due to business reasons or whatever, they were just slower, priorities changed within the company. It may take them longer and then they have unused credits. The way our contracting works is as long as you renew for an amount equal to or greater than your last annual contract, you can roll those unused credits over.

And so, generally, we will sign a contract with a customer that's a three year contract and it usually is a commitment of so much in year one, year two ramps, year three ramps. At the end if they have anything left, it would get rolled over into new contract as long as they're doing an amount equal to or greater, but the reality is we do get into negotiations with customers. Unused credits is not a big thing. It's quite frankly most customers are consuming before their three year – and our largest customers are prime example that is not going to – is going to run out of credits before that three year period. I will say there's generally every quarter $3 million or $4 million in expired credits that come into revenue. And it's generally associated with there are – believe it or not, there are a lot of small companies that still go bankrupt that you never hear of. There are businesses that their business has changed and they're downsizing what they do and they sell off a division or whatever, but it's not a huge percentage of our revenue that that happens with.

Brad Zelnick

Cool, helpful commentary. Maybe turning to another topic of conversations relates to Snowflake your platform enhancements, which you've got a great track record of pushing through over many years as a company. And it sounds like customer feedback on the enhancements from late last year remain very positive and I know you shared some examples of this at your Investor Day showing some cohort adoption. But can you tell us about the demand elasticity and expansion opportunities you talked about that typically take about six months to come to fruition? And how should we think about the impacts of holding out Graviton 2 in the back half of the year and the extent to which it's factored into your guidance?

Mike Scarpelli

Well, it's fully factored into our guidance as we said in the beginning of Q1 when we gave our – when we reported on Q4 and it was always planned that that was going to be in the second half of this year. The reality is software and hardware improvements are a fundamental thing that we will continue to see. And it's good because it improves the price performance for our customers. When we become cheaper for our customers, they move more workloads to us. And as we said in the past, we expect there's a 5% revenue headwind every year. That's how we forecast the company long-term for these different performance improvements, whether they be software and we feel most have come from software or hardware. And at any time I sit in a meeting every quarter where I deal with the senior engineering and product management leadership, and there's 50 plus things on that pipeline that are all software improvements they're working on that are going to be rolled out over the next two years.

The one thing I will say that's so unique about this business unlike an application software business, in an application software business you can roll out a new feature in a quarter. The things we do are two to three to four year projects we've been working on. Like all these things we're talking about, Unistore, Snowpark all this, these are things that were started when I – somewhere before when I joined the company that they're just coming to market now, because we're in a database world. You have to get everything right. There's so much testing that goes into it. So…

Brad Zelnick

And I think it's fair to say that creates a competitive mode that maybe – isn't enjoyed by applications companies…

Mike Scarpelli

Correct…

Brad Zelnick

…that are modeling a business workflow may just be a lot – a lot less technologically sophisticated, not unimportant, but…

Mike Scarpelli

Yes. We're not naive though, too. There is competition out there. And as I said in the past, there's going to be many winners in this. We just think that we have a superior technology. And we think we're a number of years ahead of people. I would say, the biggest moat for us though or the real differentiator that creates the stickiness is the data sharing.

Brad Zelnick

Makes a lot of sense.

Mike Scarpelli

And by the way, we're the only one doing data sharing the way we're doing it. People talk about data sharing, but they're really not doing the same thing.

Brad Zelnick

Can you double click on that?

Mike Scarpelli

There are some companies out there that talk about data sharing, but they're really transferring the data. We don't transfer the data. We continue to keep that in our Snowflake instance, and we have the security and governance around that.

Brad Zelnick

I was going to say, what are the benefits of security and governance?

Mike Scarpelli

Security and governance is the number one thing, but also cost because you're only storing it once. It's a huge benefit.

Brad Zelnick

Makes a lot of sense. You already talked to this a little bit when you talk about the 1.2 million average, but are there any other stats that convince you that Snowflake remains underpenetrated within your installed base? And also, can you maybe offer any sense of what a saturated account looks like? If there is such a thing, which I have to imagine, there's always going to be data growth, but what is saturated, what's an average account look like and how do you really drive home the point for investors, what the headroom looks like across the base?

Mike Scarpelli

Well, I would have thought our largest customer was a saturated account two years ago and it's kind of gone from 29 million to 48 million, 49 million run rate and I know there's more opportunity there, so I don't really know what a saturated account looks like. I haven't seen it. Not saying it's there, I'm not aware of any of that I would say are fully saturated because there's always more use cases. But what kind of gives me the confidence, if you look at what Global 2000 companies are spending a year on hardware and people to manage that hardware and all the different security around that hardware, 1.2 million is nothing.

I used to be the CFO of ServiceNow, we ran all of our infrastructure internally for like running SAP and HANA. And when you saw what you would spend a year for your hardware for HANA, this is nothing. And that's what gives me the confidence that I know, it's a very small ticket relative to where they can go. And when I look at our 246 customers that are a million plus a year on average, they're 3.5 million. There's no reason why a Global 2000, I'm not going to say this is going to happen within six, seven years, but they could easily spend 10 million a year on average easily.

Brad Zelnick

That makes total sense. One of the concerns about rapid cloud consumption growth within the enterprise that we hear about is inefficiency and over consumption at times. And in ways that add questionable business value, how do you work with customers to ensure that their usage of Snowflake is in fact optimized for value?

Mike Scarpelli

The number one thing we see when we look at customers where their spend gets out of control quickly, it generally goes back to, they never took the training. I'm serious. And I actually got really upset at our sales people in my last QBR I'm like, listen, the district managers we had put in place that you must, when you're a Cap One, you must buy training and why it's cheap. It's not that expensive, but why you want to do training is that you actually understand how to use Snowflake properly. And you put in place your own governance, because at the end of the day, the customer needs to put the governance in around controlling their usage of Snowflake. And what was happening is the DMs were just allowing, they had the authority to remove it from the order form.

And now training can't be removed unless it goes through deals which is controlled by my organization because of that fact. But we are constantly going into customers. We have since day one, this is not a new phenomena where we go into customers and we help them optimize. We put resident architects on site with customers to help them. And a lot of the time, it's understanding how to write their queries efficiently within Snowflake, so that it's not wasting a lot of compute cycles to process things, simple things as that.

Brad Zelnick

Mike, you're one of the most strategic CFOs, I've had the pleasure to know, but you're still CFO. So if it's okay, I to ask you some finance questions?

Mike Scarpelli

You can ask me whatever you want.

Brad Zelnick

Get to the model. So Mike, if we extrapolate from your fiscal 2023 guide to your fiscal 2029 target of 10 billion, it implies that 32% CAGR or very near the 30% or so growth rate that you target in fiscal 2029 once you're at 10 billion in scale. It would seem unlikely for your growth rate to drop from about 65% in fiscal 2023, the near 30% stay flat at that rate for six years. Can you just help us square the growth trajectory to 10 billion in fiscal 2029?

Mike Scarpelli

Well, that's a target we put out there that everyone expects us to beat and we want to beat it and I'm not guiding beyond what I've done right there. And you'll hear what our guidance is for 2024 in the end of February when we report Q4.

Brad Zelnick

Okay. We'll look forward to it.

Mike Scarpelli

Sorry, Brad, I can't give you more guidance.

Brad Zelnick

No, fair enough. As you more deeply penetrate large enterprise accounts, how does your selling motion as well as the unit economics of the business evolve?

Mike Scarpelli

The selling motion in these large accounts, when accounts get to a certain size, there's just one rep that that's their entire life is working on that account, but it's not just that rep, you could have multiple SEs and resident architects in those accounts. And that rep is compensated more on revenue versus growth. And the bigger the customer relationship, the more leverage we get out of sales and marketing dollars, but it's not 100% pass through to us because those big accounts do take more resources to manage them. But clearly managing $50 million relationships have a much higher contribution margin in managing a bunch of $2 million customer relationships.

And you will see leverage longer term in sales and marketing. And I think we've been pretty consistent with dropping operating leverage year-over-year for the last few years. And we're going to continue with that, but I would say, we're more focused in revenue growth, product margin expansion, and free cash flow, and then operating margin.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. That leads to my next question, which at Investor Day, you raised your long range or fiscal 2029 operating margins target to 20% from prior 10%. Can you maybe just double click and you've already kind of answered this to some extent, but just the mix of contribution to this target between product gross margin, sales and marketing benefits, which sounds like that's really the lion's share of where leverage comes from and the other elements of expense.

Mike Scarpelli

Yes. I think there is room in product margin. We've guided to 78, we're at 75 right now. Maybe we can get a little bit higher, but let's get closer to the 78 first. We're never going to get into the mid 80s, which is not going to happen with the amount of compute and storage costs that we have there. Sales and marketing is definitely one where there's leverage and we're in a little bit of an unknown. I feel comfortable with the targets we gave, maybe there's upside. I don't know, but my philosophy is, I like to walk before I run and let's get closer to those targets before we update them and knowing it's kind of nice on an investor data, always update things.

Brad Zelnick

It always is. What's the downside risk to product gross margin? You run into a situation where somewhere on the horizon, greater price competition, or some other factors that…

Mike Scarpelli

The number one risk to product margin is if we get into more transactional type workloads, what is the pricing look like in that to be successful and do not know, I think we've left some buffer in there because I do think there's some pricing pressures there and who knows what the competition is. And by the way, we've gotten these margins when we deal with people, like some of the one of the big cloud players will like to give things for free to keep us out of accounts and we're still able to win.

Brad Zelnick

We’re like a baby, they say.

Mike Scarpelli

Yes. Free isn't free. There's still cost to running it.

Brad Zelnick

Cool. Let's talk about the balance sheet. You've now got about $5 billion in cash and investments and zero debt. And you're now beginning to generate some meaningful free cash flow as well. How much cash do you need to run the business and how are you thinking about deploying excess capital going forward?

Mike Scarpelli

I don't have a certain amount that I would say we need to run the business. I will tell you in this environment, I like to have that because there's a lot of interesting companies now that are coming to us, we may do more M&A, I don't know, I don't see us doing big stuff, but there's – we’ll continue to do M&A that really accelerates our product roadmap. And that's what Streamlit did. That's what Applica is doing. And so do I look at doing any type of share buyback or not until we become operating margin positive, would that even be considered? So we'll see, it's not burning a hole in our pockets, so.

Brad Zelnick

Certainly, with that opportunity, you mentioned Applica, can you double click on us – for us. What the opportunity was that you saw, any details on scale. What you paid for it, what you expect from it.

Mike Scarpelli

So, Applica has about 95 engineers, mainly based in Warsaw, Poland has some really interesting technical talent around AI that we did not have in the company and specifically the technology that they have and the people they helped take unstructured documents, think of PDFs and others, and put it in a semi-structured format. So you can do more analytics on those things. And that's what it really does. And that was something we've wanted to just to do. And we're working on building it, but we didn't have the DNA.

Brad Zelnick

Did they have any revenue or is it…

Mike Scarpelli

Small revenue. They were – it was like not even a million bucks.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. Thank you. Thank you. Just keep…

Mike Scarpelli

About 200 million.

Brad Zelnick

I'm sorry.

Mike Scarpelli

It's about 200 million for the company.

Brad Zelnick

Got it. Well, understood. Just maybe turning to some other topics.

Mike Scarpelli

By the way, that was the company while ago was looking at a valuation of 600 million in free money funding. So there's a lot of those companies out there right now that thought they were worth 600 million, 700 million that are now entertaining 100 million to 200 million to buy them.

Brad Zelnick

But again, with the IP and the talent.

Mike Scarpelli

Correct.

Brad Zelnick

And the ability to turn it on immediately.

Mike Scarpelli

Yes.

Brad Zelnick

And what it means for bringing more data to the platform.

Mike Scarpelli

Correct.

Brad Zelnick

I see where there's a logical business case for it. Just another big picture question away from M&A and capabilities that you're adding to the platform. One of the surprising things you disclosed at Investor Day is that more than 40% of the migrations you see are coming from other cloud solutions. And I imagine that's a reasonably heavy lift moving volumes of data. What is it that tells customers to overcome the inertia of sticking with their existing solution and where do you see the most cloud migrations coming from?

Mike Scarpelli

So actually the easiest migrations are the cloud migrations. It's the on-prem migrations that are the most painful ones. And we still see a lot of Redshift customers coming to Snowflake. It doesn't mean, I think Redshift, this goes back to my comment earlier, there's going to be many successful winners. I think Redshift still has about $1 billion business. But a lot of those customers have really outgrown the capabilities of Redshift and they want to do data sharing is why they're coming to us. And so I will say a lot of the GSIs are helping accelerate timelines on migrations, but they tend to focus more on the big on-prem migrations. The Teradata is the – we're seeing HANA migrations and other things going on right now.

Brad Zelnick

Cool. Just to that point of cloud migrations being a lot easier, to what extent, I know data sharing creates stickiness over time, but to what extent is that perhaps a risk for Snowflake? And obviously, I mean, your net retention is phenomenal. I don't think you talk much about your gross churn or gross retention.

Mike Scarpelli

The gross retention is like 90, north of 95. I don't even know at 97 maybe, I don't – Jimmy is there. He knows the number exactly.

Brad Zelnick

Jimmy, 97 gross retention, thereabouts around there. Okay. Cool.

Mike Scarpelli

I focus more on that retention.

Brad Zelnick

No, I think that's way more important and understandably so, we're almost out of time. We've got a few minutes left. I mean, I can ask you any number of questions, Mike. It's always good to see you. What's the question I'm not asking you, what is it that you want to make sure we know. And what do you think is maybe most misunderstood by investors when they think about Snowflake?

Mike Scarpelli

Yes, I just think that a lot of people think of us as a cost and I look at it more, what's the value we're driving and we help take cost out of companies. And the other thing that I think is really important to understand it is a massive market we are playing in, there are going to be many successful people in this market. It's not one take all, never going to be one take all. Nothing has changed since the time we went public, who we compete with the most is Google with Big Query, then Microsoft and AWS. Yet we are such good partners with AWS. And then Microsoft second, I would say we don't have a great partnership with GCP, but we can now sell in marketplace and GCP. We coexist with Databricks in many, many accounts, I think they do really well on the data science side. They don't have the data sharing capabilities, but what really distinguish us from all of those is the simplicity of use in that you do not need to be a technical, have a lot of technical skills to be able to use Snowflake, unlike those other products out there.

Brad Zelnick

Cool. Mike, with that, I think we're about out of time. It's always good to see you, even better to see you here and really appreciate it. Thank you.

Mike Scarpelli

Thank you for having me.

