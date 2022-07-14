_ultraforma_

Citigroup’s Q2 results, reported on July 15th, provided what may be tangible evidence that the bank’s turnaround efforts under CEO Jane Fraser are starting to pay off. Q2 EPS was 30% higher than the consensus expected value and comes on the heels of similar outperformance in Q1. It is challenging to differentiate between performance related to simplifying the company’s business model vs. the broader economic factors. Rising interest rates have been a significant boost to interest income, but investment banking revenues were down considerably, consistent with results from other banks. Rising credit card loans are a plus from a revenue standpoint, but increasing balances in a rising rate environment tend to increase credit risk. Citi’s charge off numbers from July were higher than in June, although still below the trailing 3-month average.

The market continues to be skeptical of Citi’s prospects, despite recent quarters’ earnings. C has returned a total of -28.7% over the past 12 months, as compared to -15.1% for the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) and -11.8% for the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). Even those who are optimistic about the new vision under Ms. Fraser may still have hesitation due to the magnitude of the company’s longer-term underperformance.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for C (Source: Seeking Alpha)

While earnings bounced back rapidly from the COVID-driven lows of early 2023, quarterly EPS has been in decline since Q1 of 2021. The consensus outlook for earnings indicates that EPS will continue to fall. The consensus expected EPS growth rate over the next 3 to 5 years is -10.6% per year. The company’s projected expenses in the turnaround, along with the potential for an economic contraction, limit earnings growth potential.

Historical (4 years) and estimated future quarterly EPS for C. Green values are amounts by which reported earnings beat the consensus expected value (Source: ETrade)

I last wrote about C on March 8, 2022, at which time I downgraded C from buy to hold. While I had been optimistic that the company’s muted growth outlook was already reflected in the discounted valuation, I concluded that the prospects for 2022 were not attractive given all of the uncertainties. At the time of this post, the Wall Street consensus outlook was substantially positive, with a buy rating and a 12-month price target that was 35% above the share price at that time. The prevailing view among the analysts has been over-optimistic for quite some time, however. In analyzing a stock, I also consider the outlook implied by the prices of call and put options, the market-implied outlook. While the market-implied outlook for the next 3 months was somewhat bullish, the outlook to January of 2023 was neutral with a bearish tilt. The expected volatility calculated from the market-implied outlook was also substantially higher than in recent months. From the market closing price on March 8th, C has returned a total of -9.1% (including dividends) vs. -4.1% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock is largely determined by the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For a deeper explanation and background, I recommend this monograph published by the CFA Institute.

In the (almost) 6 months since my last analysis, C has reported two strong quarters, Q1 and Q2 of 2022, both with EPS coming in more than 30% above expectations. Over this period, however, the outlook for future earnings has weakened and the recent comments by Jerome Powell amplify concerns about a coming economic slowdown. I have calculated updated market-implied outlooks for C and compared these with the current Wall Street consensus outlook in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for C

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for C by combining ratings and price targets from 15 ranked analysts who have published their views over the past 3 months. The consensus rating is bullish, as it has been for all of the past year. The consensus 12-month price target is $60.90, 24.4% above the current share price. The consensus price target was $75.54 back in early March. There is a high level of dispersion among the individual price targets, with the highest ($86.00) being 1.87X the lowest ($46.00). High spread in the price targets reduces the predictive value of the consensus. As a rule of thumb, I largely discount the consensus outlook if the highest price target is at, or above, twice the lowest. C is close to this threshold.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for C (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus outlook is based on price targets and ratings issued by 24 analysts over the past 90 days. The consensus 12-month price target is slightly lower than the value calculated by ETrade, and implies 23.2% in price appreciation over the next year. The spread in the individual price targets reaches the 2X difference between the high and low values ($92 vs. $46).

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for C (Source: Seeking Alpha)

These two versions of the Wall Street consensus outlook are very similar, with buy ratings and expected price appreciation in the range of 23%-24%, albeit a high level of dispersion among the individual price targets. Because of this high dispersion, I cannot put much weight on the consensus outlook for guidance. A study of consensus price targets found that there was actually a negative correlation between returns implied by the consensus and subsequent returns, when the dispersion among the individual price targets was high. In other words, a high price target with high dispersion may, in fact, be a bearish indicator. It is also notable that the consensus rating has been continuously bullish over the past 1 to 3 years, periods over which C has underperformed both its industry and the broader market.

Market-Implied Outlook

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for C for 4.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023 and for the 9.4-month period from now until June 16, 2023, using the prices of call and put options that expire on each of these dates. I chose to analyze these 2 expiration dates to provide a view into the start of 2023 and to the middle of the year, as well as because the options expiring on these dates are particularly actively traded.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for C for the 4.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook to mid-January is generally symmetric in terms of positive vs. negative returns and the maximum-probability outcome is very close to a return of 0% for the next 4.6 months. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 35.1% (annualized), a slight decrease from the expected volatility of about 40% back in March.

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for C for the 4.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive returns are consistently higher than for negative returns of the same magnitude, across a wide range of the most-probable outcomes (the solid blue line is above the dashed red line over the left ⅔ of the chart above). This is a bullish outlook from the options market.

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk-averse and thus tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection. There is no way to measure the magnitude of this bias, or whether it is even present, however. This potential bias reinforces the bullish interpretation of this outlook.

The market-implied outlook to June 16, 2023 exhibits a high degree of symmetry between the probabilities of positive and negative returns, although there is a small elevated probability of negative returns for the most-probable outcomes (the solid blue line and the dashed red line are almost on top of one over most of the chart below, but the dashed red line tends to be slightly higher over the left third). The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of -5%. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 34.1% (annualized). Because of the expected negative bias in the market-implied outlook, I interpret this as neutral to slightly bullish.

Market-implied price return probabilities for C for the 9.4-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

Intriguingly, the market-implied outlook for the next 9.4 months looks very similar to the 10.5-month outlook from early March to January 20, 2023, although the March outlook was slightly more bearish.

The market-implied outlook is bullish to mid-January of 2023, but is neutral with a bullish tilt for the 9.4-month period from now until mid-June of 2023. The expected volatility is moderate and stable over this period.

Income investors or those who are somewhat on the fence with regard to C’s prospects may want to consider selling covered calls. I am not confident that C will substantially recover in the next year, but I feel fairly good about holding the stock at current levels. As I wrote this article today, I bought shares of C for $49.31 and sold call options with a strike price of $50, expiring on June 16, 2023, for $5.37. This net position provides 10.9% in option premium income over the next 9.4 months. Over this same period, I expect to receive $1.53 in dividends (3 payments of $0.51 each), for an additional 3.1% in income. I have sold almost all of the potential upside, but this position provides 14% (10.9%+3.1%) in income over 9.4 months (which annualizes to 17.9% per year).

Summary

Citigroup has been performing better than expected in recent quarters, providing hope that the company is shifting towards a favorable trajectory. That said, there is considerable concern that the economic outlook is not good for C and that the turnaround is likely to incur sufficient costs to further weaken earnings. The Wall Street consensus outlook has been consistently too optimistic on C, not least because the valuation has been low for an extended period of time. The Wall Street consensus rating continues to be bullish, but the high level of dispersion among the individual price targets shows that there is little agreement and reduces the usefulness of the consensus as a predictor. The market-implied outlook is bullish over the next several months, suggesting decent potential for a bounce from the recent declines, but the outlook to the middle of 2023 is predominantly neutral, albeit with a bullish tilt. I am maintaining my neutral rating on C, although I am seeing enough improvement that I have bought shares and sold at-the-money calls, as described in the previous section.