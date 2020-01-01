georgeclerk

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Amazon is a company that has been “reinventing normal” since its formation in 1994. In his 2015 shareholder letter, Jeff Bezos wrote that a dreamy business has at least four characteristics: “customers love it, it can grow to very large size, it has strong returns on capital, and it’s durable in time – with the potential to endure for decades.” Jeff’s advice was that “When you find one of these, don’t just swipe right, get married.” Unlike most mere mortal businesses that are lucky to have one such business, at the time, Amazon had three. Today, Amazon has five dreamy businesses under its one roof: AWS, Marketplace, Prime, Advertising and Logistics. Notably, each of these businesses were planted as tiny seeds and have grown mainly organically, quickly into meaningfully large businesses. And, given management’s belief that it is still “Day 1” of the internet, their focus on relentless innovation, and the tiny seeds they have recently planted, more dreamy businesses may soon follow.

In each of its current businesses, Amazon is the (or is one of the top two or three) dominant force in the world. For example, Amazon leads online retail with 41% market share, while the next 'largest' 11 companies each have single digit market share. AWS has 33% share in the cloud infrastructure market, exceeding the market share of its two largest competitors, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL), combined. In Prime (launched in 2005), AMZN has well over 200 million subscribers, and with $31 billion of advertising revenue last year, AMZN is already the third largest advertising company (behind Google/YouTube and the Facebook family of apps). And finally, in its newest potential “dreamy” business logistics (encompassing both Fulfillment by Amazon and its recently launched "Buy with Amazon"), AMZN has the largest fulfillment and distribution capacity among U.S. retailers. Amazon has ~375 million square feet of total distribution capacity, dwarfing Walmart’s ~145 million square feet. Amazon is projected to surpass UPS in U.S. package volume in 2022, and in five years have a logistics network large enough that it won't need to rely on UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

In response to the pandemic, Amazon’s management team made the decision to interrupt its march towards higher margins and higher returns on capital to respond aggressively to its consumer’s demand explosion across its retail and its AWS infrastructure. This has resulted in lower operating margins within the income statement and much higher capital expenditures, reducing near-term free cash flow, but we believe, widening and deepening Amazon’s moats across all of its businesses. The fruits of these investments (increasing margins, expanding free cash flow and increasing ROIC) will ripen over the next few years, which will be one of the catalysts, we believe, that will drive the company’s stock materially higher.

Amazon shares are down by about 47% from its highs last year and is back down to levels previously reached in 2018. While analysts forecast that Amazon will deliver $526 billion in revenues for 2022 - “only” a 12% year-over-year increase – revenues are projected to accelerate to 16% year over year growth over the next two years to $706 billion for 2024, with earnings growth accelerating as the business absorbs recent spending increases (analysts expect earnings to grow 30% annually through 2024 to $5.15). More interesting to us, we see AMZN’s free cash flow per share sprinting materially higher over the next several years to in excess of $10 per share by 2026 and $15 per share by 2027 – putting the company’s slightly further out valuation at a well below market 11x and 7x multiple of free cash flow, respectively.

