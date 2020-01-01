imaginima

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Blackstone Inc ( NYSE: BX

Blackstone has been investing in private markets since 1987. The company today has over $900 billion in assets under management as compared with about $70 billion at the time of its 2007 debut as a public company. The company’s world-class reputation is built on its superior investment returns which, in private equity, have delivered a compounded 16% net to investors for over 30 years.

BX’s business is asset light and brand heavy as the company has virtually no net debt against its $110 billion equity market capitalization and pays out a large percentage of its earnings each year in dividends (while also supporting a steady stock buyback program). Fee related earnings (a conservative proxy for EPS that does not include lucrative performance fees) have increased 225% since the company’s Investor Day 3.5 years ago, having compounded more than 35% annually over that time.

The company continues to target strong AUM growth, expecting to raise in excess of $150 billion in new assets over the next 1.5 years as it continues to lead in an alternative management industry that continues to take share of institutional assets. AUM in the alt space has steadily migrated up from a low single digit share 25 years ago to the low 30% range today with substantial additional growth coming from the retail and insurance industries. By 2030, some analysts estimate that allocations to alternatives could double again to over 60% of institutional AUM. Today, while AUM in the alternative industry has grown to $10 trillion, there are over $250 trillion of assets in stocks and bonds, leaving a vast runway of growth available for the future.

Despite its 15-year history of success as a public company, BX’s business has vastly outperformed its stock and its valuation remains unassuming. Although the stock has generated a +600% total return since its IPO, its AUM has risen +800% during that time. And, after a 30% decline year to date during 2022, BX’s dividend yield of nearly 6% (annualizing its 1Q22 dividend) remains well ahead of the S&P 500’s 1.7%, while its 2023 PE of 12x represents a discount to the market’s 15x.

To us, BX remains a materially above-average company at a well below-average valuation, and it has remained amongst our largest holdings for years. When we look forward to 2027, we believe that BX’s dividend and distributable earnings will both at least double, as assets under management continue to compound at a +15% rate. This puts the company’s forward valuation at sub 7x future earnings, offering, we believe, enormous long-term upside for the stock.

