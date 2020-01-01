Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Alphabet is often described as the "Backbone of the Internet" given its dominance across a multitude of categories from search (87% US market share), to video (YouTube), to mobile operating systems (Android – 71% global market share), and now to cloud (although the number 3 player to Amazon and Microsoft, Google’s cloud business has been growing at a +40% rate for several years and is currently at a run rate of over $23 billion in revenue).

Alphabet's vast array of businesses can be divided into three main segments: Advertising, Cloud, and "Moonshots." In advertising, Google’s scale is hard to fathom as the company completes over 2 trillion search requests each year – about 8.5 billion per day, while also hosting the world’s most popular video platform (YouTube boasts over 2 billion monthly users), managing the world’s most popular browser (Chrome, 64% market share) and hosting the most popular Map and email (Gmail) applications. The company generated nearly 30% of all global digital advertising in 2021, while still growing its overall ad dollars at an impressive 22% 4-year CAGR. The company’s advertising business is extremely profitable generating a 39% operating margin (45% margin excluding stock compensation) in 2021.

In Cloud, the company has quickly gown into a $23 billion run rate business with a 10% market share behind only AWS and Microsoft’s Azure in a market that is forecasted to grow to nearly $2 trillion by 2032. Alphabet is taking a slightly different approach to its larger two competitors creating an open platform of services and applications that can be easily usable across different cloud providers. Many believe this approach will be particularly appealing for larger organizations with massive amounts of cloud data that will not want to be siloed into a single cloud platform.

Finally, in its “moonshots” segment, the company is currently investing billions of dollars per year into a series of bold bets, many of which have the potential to create enormous future value including: Waymo (Alphabet's Self-Driving Vehicle unit) Verily (healthcare businesses), AI and Quantum Computing and a host of other communications, delivery, and computational based initiatives.

Although its Cloud and moonshots, are currently generating operating losses, we believe these businesses offer enormous long-term shareholder value. And, the losses in these divisions are all currently funded by the company’s prodigious operating income and free cash flow (which last year totaled over $90 billion after funding $7-10 billion in operating losses). This enormous free cash flow allows the company to also invest nearly $25 billion annually in its core corporate and computing infrastructure and still return enormous streams of cash to shareholders (the company has repurchased $114 billion of stock over the last five years and the board recently authorized an additional $70 billion stock repurchase program). The company’s balance sheet remains a fortress, with zero net debt and over $125 billion of excess cash.

We believe that the company can continue to grow its advertising businesses at a premium to the overall digital advertising market (which is projected to grow at a double-digit rate for the foreseeable future) while continuing to grow its Cloud revenue substantially faster. We believe that margins in the advertising business will continue to expand and that the Cloud business will turn profitable within the next year or so with margins eventually scaling to +30% (comparable to AWS and Azure). As a result, we project EPS growth for the company to continue to compound in excess of 20% per year for the foreseeable future and project that the company will generate a staggering $700 billion of excess free cash flow through 2027 and over $1.5 trillion by the end of this decade.

Despite these impressive credentials, GOOGL’s stocks has fallen 24% year to date and currently trades at a relatively inexpensive 15x 2023 EPS (with fully allocated losses) and an even more attractive 12x 2023 EPS if one were to exclude its loss-making divisions (still giving those businesses zero enterprise value). As the cloud division turns profitable and the advertising businesses continue to scale, the company trades today at only 7x our 2027 projected earnings, a steep discount to the market’s 13x multiple on 2027 earnings, offering substantial upside to patient shareholders.

