Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock saw a rapid resurgence from its June lows, as OXY attempted to break above its June highs but has met stiff resistance again.
We first highlighted investors to Sell in June, which played out accordingly. Subsequently, we observed that OXY was likely at near-term support, given its oversold technicals and momentum, and therefore re-rated OXY to a Hold in July. Notwithstanding, we cautioned investors to abstain from adding because we weren't confident of its medium-term reward-to-risk profile, given potentially slowing underlying growth cadence moving forward.
Occidental posted a record quarter in Q2, as it also exhibited financial discipline in paying down debt. However, we urge investors to be cautious as its EPS growth could have peaked and, therefore, could put further pressure on OXY's forward momentum moving ahead.
In addition, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett stoked investors' interest as he continued to take his holdings in Occidental higher. He was also cleared by the US regulators to acquire up to a 50% stake. Consequently, it helped OXY to outperform its closest peers as it re-tested its June highs, as investors speculated on Buffett's intentions.
However, we urge investors to demonstrate extreme caution yet again. We gleaned that OXY's price structure is forming a potential double top bull trap (indicating the market denied further buying upside decisively). Furthermore, it's also a possible re-entry sell signal predicated on June's previous bull trap. Therefore, if the rejection is validated by the end of this week, it would be an ominous signal of a steeper decline.
Accordingly, we revise our rating on OXY from Hold to Sell and encourage investors to use the bull trap to cut exposure and rotate.
Fears over a more drastic cut in natural gas delivery (already at 20% capacity) by Russia have stoked further worries in Europe, even as it could reach its natural gas storage target ahead of schedule. Despite that, current Henry Hub natural gas futures pricing (NG1:COM) has continued to hobble near its June/July highs, even as the Street feared that Europe might not have sufficient inventory to mitigate a more dramatic cut based on current consumption. Therefore, we posit that the buying momentum in natural gas has been discernibly stalling.
Furthermore, the price action in WTI crude (CL1:COM) has struggled to regain momentum even though Saudi Arabia was unhappy with the market dynamics, which we discussed in a recent Energy ETF (XLE) article. The Kingdom believes that the dynamics in the paper market don't reflect the limited inventory, and therefore, the "risk of severe disruption remains high." As a result, even though it led to a momentary surge in WTI crude prices, it has given back its recent gains, as WTI crude retraced closer toward its August lows and near-term support zone.
Therefore, we believe the dynamics in the underlying market do not reflect the optimism seen in OXY, even as it surged to its August highs.
As seen above, Occidental oil revenue increased by 62.8% YoY in Q2, which continued the momentum in Q1. However, it appears that its growth momentum has been stalling, which we believe would continue to slow, moving ahead, given more challenging comps. Even though WTI crude is still being supported in the near term and could rally, we believe that the potential near-term upside has already been reflected in OXY, given its recent rapid surge.
We also observed similar growth deceleration trends in Occidental's NGL and natural gas revenue. As seen above, Occidental's growth momentum has slowed from its highs in FY21. Coupled with the struggles seen in Henry Hub natural gas futures, we posit that Occidental's underlying momentum is primed to decelerate further.
The consensus estimates (neutral) suggest that Occidental's revenue growth cadence could slow markedly through FY23, impacting its adjusted EBIT margins. As a result, while Occidental's underlying profitability is still projected to remain elevated, its operating leverage could continue to weaken.
Furthermore, its adjusted EPS growth is expected to have peaked in Q2 and is estimated to fall markedly through FY23. Notwithstanding, the company is committed to its debt reduction and stock repurchase plans, which suggests that management is confident of its execution. But, we need to urge investors to assess whether they think the upside has been reflected accordingly, given the recent surge in optimism in OXY.
Our price action analysis suggests that OXY could be forming a potential double top bull trap on a re-entry basis. It's an ominous price structure, suggesting that the market used the recent optimism in OXY to lure in buyers rapidly.
Therefore, we urge investors to be extremely cautious here, as OXY is primed for a steeper fall if the price action is validated by the end of this week. Coupled with our analysis of the underlying energy markets and Occidental's slowing growth cadence, buying momentum in OXY could struggle moving forward.
As such, we revise our rating on OXY from Hold to Sell. We urge investors not to chase the rally. Instead, they should consider cutting more exposure. New investors should also avoid adding at the current levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
