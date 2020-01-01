jaanalisette

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Twilio offers a full suite of cloud-based communications software, services and tools that allows companies in a wide range of businesses to build omni-channel communications capabilities (video, chat, voice, SMS, fax and email) directly into their customer facing applications without needing to build back-end infrastructure and interfaces.

The company also provides software tools that allow its users to gather and categorize customer data (its Segments offering) and to create next generation call centers (FLEX) to utilize this data in customer interactions. Twilio is the leader in this fast growing $80 billion Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (or CPaaS) market, having grown its customer base 5x in the past five years to 268,000 customers and to a $3.5 billion run rate revenue for 1Q22.

The company’s net revenue retention rate has exceeded 125% every year since its 2016 IPO and its customer churn remains less than 4% (for customers with > $30,000 revenue), evidence of the loyalty of Twilio’s customers to its platform (and a high switching cost) as well as the company’s increasing number of offerings. The company’s revenue is generated from both recurring revenue from subscription fees as well as volume-based charges for usage.

TWLO expects to maintain a +30% annual organic revenue growth rate through at least 2024, with long-term gross margin expansion from 56% to 60%-65%, and EBITDA margins approaching 35% as revenue scales. As of 1Q22, TWLO had $4.2 billion net cash, and should turn FCF positive this year. Over the next several years, we expect the company to grow its excess cash significantly as the company operates an asset light business model with low capital needs of just over 1% of current revenue.

We forecast 30% annual revenue growth through 2027, with EBITDA margins approaching the company’s long-term model guidance of 27% to generate $11.49 of EPS. At its current stock price, TWLO trades at about 5x this 2027 EPS projection (and trades at only 3x our 2030 EPS estimate).

We project that the company will generate nearly 65% of its current enterprise value in excess free cash over the next five years and all of its current enterprise value in excess cash by the end of the decade. Using an 18x multiple, 2027 EPS of $18.88 generates a target in 2026 (4 years hence) of $377, or roughly 4X today’s price. Looking out to 2030 and applying the same 18x multiple on EPS, we believe Twilio could trade at more than 6x today’s price.

