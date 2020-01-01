It’s September again, so any number of articles will remind us that September has been the worst month for US stock markets, as shown in the following graph.
September has been the worst performing month because:
This September will disappoint as usual if the current bear market momentum prevails, or it will surprise to the upside if the bear hibernates. Which do you think will be the case?
In his book The Beast on Wall Street, Dr. Robert Haugen argues that investors muck up market behavior with their emotions, so the news of the day frequently results in market moves that don’t make sense. Markets go up on bad news and down on good news.
But during the Summer, many traders are on vacation, so less mucking up. But then the mucking starts again when they return to their desks. Make sense?
The historical odds place this September at a disadvantage with a 50/50 chance of a loss. It couldn’t hurt to be defensive for these coming 30 days.
