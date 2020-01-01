Will September 2022 Conform To Its Worst Month Reputation?

Summary

  • Historically the worst month of the year for US stocks has been September.
  • Will this September disappoint?
  • Why has September been an underperforming month?
Team of entrepreneurs having problems on a meeting in board room.

BraunS/E+ via Getty Images

It’s September again, so any number of articles will remind us that September has been the worst month for US stock markets, as shown in the following graph.

Chart Description automatically generated

Target Date Solutions

September has been the worst performing month because:

  • It has the lowest average return. The average loss in September has been -0.7%, due in part to the fact that the worst month ever happened in a September. All of the other 11 months have positive average returns.
  • The worst month ever was September 1931 when the S&P 500 lost 29.7%.
  • 48 of the past 96 Septembers – 50% – have suffered losses, contrasted to the other months that have had positive returns 63% of the time on average.

Momentum or reversal

This September will disappoint as usual if the current bear market momentum prevails, or it will surprise to the upside if the bear hibernates. Which do you think will be the case?

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

S&P Dow Jones

A possible explanation

In his book The Beast on Wall Street, Dr. Robert Haugen argues that investors muck up market behavior with their emotions, so the news of the day frequently results in market moves that don’t make sense. Markets go up on bad news and down on good news.

But during the Summer, many traders are on vacation, so less mucking up. But then the mucking starts again when they return to their desks. Make sense?

Conclusion

The historical odds place this September at a disadvantage with a 50/50 chance of a loss. It couldn’t hurt to be defensive for these coming 30 days.

This article was written by

I'm author of 3 books: Baby Boomer investing in the Perilous Decade of the 2020s, & 2 books on target date funds I'm smart with 2 Masters degrees and 55 years in financial consulting. I'm semi-retired, and prefer helping my fellow baby boomers rather than playing golf. I'm worried that our country, & most others, is playing with fire in its money printing. I'm here to help – that's my legacy. I help investors deal with life's investment challenges, with the objective of enjoying a comfortable long retirement. I'm passionate about questioning and improving upon entrenched stale practices like jamming everyone into cookie cutter model portfolios. That's why I produce the Baby Boomer Investing Show live on Youtube and Facebook every other Tuesday at 10:00 PST. As president of Age Sage Robo, and CEO of GlidePath Wealth Management, I'm responsible for model development using my patented process. I have more than 50 years of financial service experience and hold a U.S. Patent for a time-tested glide path investment process that helps investors navigate the complicated financial decisions they face as they accumulate and preserve assets for their retirement years. Age Sage & GlidePath use this process to build Target Date, Special Purpose, and Life Span Portfolios that are tailored to the specific requirements of clients. My extensive financial career began at A.G. Becker Pension Consultants where I advised on the investment policies of several trillion dollars of retirement plan assets. After Becker I started my own consulting firms that developed innovative services for investors and the financial advisors who serve them. I've earned a BS and MS in Applied Mathematics from the University of Illinois and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. I am author of the book "The Remarkable Metamorphosis of Target Date Funds" and co-author of "The Fiduciary Handbook for Understanding and Selecting Target Date Funds"

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

